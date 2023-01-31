Read full article on original website
Andalusia Star News
Blue Lake Christian Writer’s Retreat being planned for spring
Whether you’re a beginning or experienced writer, interested in fiction or nonfiction, you will be inspired while learning about the craft of writing at the Blue Lake Christian Writers Retreat to be held March 29 – April 1. In classes taught by seasoned professionals, you will learn how...
Greenville Advocate
Christopher Bradley Bush convicted in 2018 murder of “JJ” Mount
Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie was found guilty Thursday of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Butler County resident Joshua James “JJ” Mount at Hazelet Bridge located in Covington County on Aug. 3, 2018. A Covington County jury deliberated less than 35 minutes before handing down...
wdhn.com
Animal Cruelty charges send Enterprise man to jail, EPD
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Enterprise man was arrested after police say he didn’t properly care for his dogs. According to Captain Billy Haglund with the Enterprise Police Department, in December, an officer began an investigation into a home on the 100 block of Pittman street in Enterprise after discovering two dogs with a lack of food, water, and shelter.
Andalusia Star News
Seven set to compete in annual Ms. LBW Pageant on Thursday
Seven contestants will compete for the crown when LBW Community College holds the annual Ms. LBW Pageant in the Martha and Solon Dixon Center for the Performing Arts on the Andalusia campus Thursday, Feb. 2. The program will include an interview with an esteemed panel of judges, an opening act,...
wtvy.com
1 in critical condition, 1 injured after roadside accident in Troy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A roadside accident in downtown Troy landed two men in the hospital. According to the Troy police department, officers arrived on the scene at North Three Notch Street around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses told police that the two men were ejected out of the lift...
WSFA
CANCELED: Emergency Missing Child Alert out of Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Johnnay Barnes. Johnnay Michelle Barnes is a 14-year-old black female. She was last seen on January 29, 2023, at approximately 4:30PM in the area of Charleston Street in Enterprise, Alabama. If you...
elba-clipper.com
Large spill at the pump...
Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, many traveling through downtown Elba on their commute to work found a portion of Claxton Avenue blocked due to a gas spill at the RS Lord Marathon store [often referred to as Mr. Henry’s]. Reportedly, a customer had started the pump to add gasoline to his vehicle, and the customer had left the nozzle unattended when it fell from the vehicle spilling some 15-20 gallons of gasoline onto the ground before the pump was stopped. The Elba Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to help clean up the potential fire hazard. As shown above, the gas was covered with dirt to help absorb it from the ground. Also responding to the scene to assist with traffic control was the Elba Police Department.
wdhn.com
Hopes to four-lane Highway 167 from the Alabama-Florida line
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—The long desire to four-lane state highway 167 north from the Stateline to Hartford may be a little closer to reality. Two Alabama lawmakers from the wiregrass say Katie Britt’s presence now in the U.S. Senate may benefit that long-sought project. Several Alabama lawmakers met...
Andalusia Star News
County basketball teams open postseason play with area tournaments
The 2022-2023 basketball regular season is now complete, and attention now turns to the postseason for all six county schools. The area tournament is the first hurdle to clear for teams on the path to a state championship. The top-seeded girls and boys in each area will be the designated host for each tournament. Red Level and Straughn will host girls’ brackets, while Andalusia, Florala, Opp, and Red Level will serve as the location for boys’ brackets.
WSFA
2 workers thrown from bucket lift in Troy after truck strikes them
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police say two men were injured in an automobile incident while working on a building this week. Police responded to the accident in the 100 block of North 3 Notch Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police Chief Randall Barr said they found the two victims in the roadway.
wdhn.com
Geneva H.S. freshman signing national record contract
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industry. the label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group...
wdhn.com
Trial pushed back for brothers in Enterprise murder-for-hire case
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — The trial for two brothers accused of killing a fourth-grade teacher in a murder-for-hire plot has been continued until mid-spring. According to court records, Darin Starr, who is charged with Racketeering-Murder, requested more time to prepare for his and his brother’s trial, which is expected to last around two weeks.
Andalusia Star News
Butler County bests Covington in first Basketball Showcase event
Butler County took two out of three games against Covington County in the first annual Basketball Showcase event Saturday, Jan. 28, at Andalusia High School. Andalusia battled back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth period and won a 97-94 overtime thriller against Greenville in the final game of the day.
wdhn.com
Police chase leads to arrest of 18-year-old
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — An 18-year-old Enterprise man is behind bars after police say he stole a car and led officers on a short chase. According to Enterprise Police, on January 31, at 10:30 p.m., EPD responded to a call regarding a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of Rucker Boulevard. Within an hour of the report, patrol officers located the stolen 2016 Ford Edge traveling on Dixie Drive and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect, identified as Dante Jamal Buchanan, refused to stop and fled.
Andalusia Star News
Miracle League registration starts; ‘Angels in the Outfield’ needed
Registration opened Wednesday, Feb. 1, for Miracle League of Covington County baseball for 2023. Miracle League operates on the premise that “Every child deserves a chance to play baseball.” The program is free and open to all ages. Players cannot be disallowed from participation because of degree of disability if approved by the parent or guardian.
Alabama murder suspect claims ‘stand your ground’ defense
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man in Ozark accused of shooting and killing a man at his apartment complex is claiming the “stand your ground” law as his defense. Woodrow Barnes is accused of killing Anthony Gray at the Jasmine Hill Apartment complex in Ozark on Jan. 11. A week later, Barnes was released on […]
