Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, many traveling through downtown Elba on their commute to work found a portion of Claxton Avenue blocked due to a gas spill at the RS Lord Marathon store [often referred to as Mr. Henry’s]. Reportedly, a customer had started the pump to add gasoline to his vehicle, and the customer had left the nozzle unattended when it fell from the vehicle spilling some 15-20 gallons of gasoline onto the ground before the pump was stopped. The Elba Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to help clean up the potential fire hazard. As shown above, the gas was covered with dirt to help absorb it from the ground. Also responding to the scene to assist with traffic control was the Elba Police Department.

ELBA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO