THIBODAUX, La. -- Nicholls has named Dr. Christopher Bonvillain as Director of University Graduate Studies. "I look forward to the challenges and responsibilities of my new position and the opportunity to guide and improve graduate education at Nicholls by expanding graduate studies through enrollment and new graduate programs, upholding academic quality in university graduate programs and representing Nicholls as the Director of University Graduate Studies,” said Dr. Bonvillain.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO