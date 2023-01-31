Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lafourchegazette.com
Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana
Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
lafourchegazette.com
3 more charged in vehicle break-ins in Thibodaux
Three more have been charged in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred this week in Thibodaux. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced today that Da'Khari Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Carbin, 19, of Patterson and Gregory Payne, 19, of Patterson, have been charged with both vehicle burglaries and attempted burglary for incidents in Lafourche.
lafourchegazette.com
Nicholls Names Dr. Christopher Bonvillain as Director of University Graduate Studies
THIBODAUX, La. -- Nicholls has named Dr. Christopher Bonvillain as Director of University Graduate Studies. "I look forward to the challenges and responsibilities of my new position and the opportunity to guide and improve graduate education at Nicholls by expanding graduate studies through enrollment and new graduate programs, upholding academic quality in university graduate programs and representing Nicholls as the Director of University Graduate Studies,” said Dr. Bonvillain.
lafourchegazette.com
Several locals comprise Colonels' 21-member 2023 recruiting class; E.D. White has 6 signees
The Nicholls football team is keeping a lot of the best players in our area home in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Colonels announced their 2023 recruiting class today – a group which features several local players. The Colonels signed 3 E.D. White products, a Berwick product, a North...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: LCO vs. Golden Meadow - boys and girls
LCO got a parish sweep of Golden Meadow in 2 thrilling games played in The Tank before a crowd of approximately 1,000 people in the South Lafourche gym. See photos of the game online. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
lafourchegazette.com
CIS launched national Cardiology platform in partnership with Lee Equity partners
HOUMA, LA – February 1, 2023 – Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS), one of the largest independent cardiovascular practices in the country, announced the launch of a national cardiovascular platform, Cardiovascular Logistics, in partnership with private equity firm Lee Equity Partners, headquartered in New York City. The...
lafourchegazette.com
Tarpons survive scare at Assumption in district win
Give Assumption credit: They had the right idea. Coming into Friday night’s game, their plan was to take the ball out of Brandon Daniels’ hands, utilizing a box and 1 defense on the sensational Tarpons senior. It worked … for about 3 minutes. But then Daniels got...
Comments / 0