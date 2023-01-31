Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
abc11.com
ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar
Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
Never-before-seen video shows Dr. King speaking at NCSU as the KKK protests
RALEIGH, N.C. — Did you know Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once spoke to a crowd of 5,000 at Reynolds Coliseum on NC State Campus in Raleigh?. The historic event took place in 1966 – but it wasn't given momentous treatment. Instead, the moment was almost wiped from the history books.
NCCU student highlights HBCU experience through documentary film
The documentary titled "Essence: Nothing Can Control Us," features the aspiring filmmaker's journey as a student at an HBCU.
inforney.com
Chapel Hill's first Black superintendent makes impact on student body, aims to inspire students to succeed
Editor's Note: The Tyler Morning Telegraph is highlighting Black leaders and community members in celebration of Black History Month. Walking around the Chapel Hill ISD campuses, you can find Superintendent Lamond Dean with a huge smile. Not only does he enter classrooms and hallways with bright energy but also a sense of comfort that can be felt among the district as he greets, hugs and welcomes students and staff across campuses.
'Change needs to happen': Mourners in Oxford come together for vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols
Dozens of people packed a community center in Downtown Oxford to light candles and share their thoughts about what happened to Tyre Nichols.
abc11.com
ABC11 Black History Month: Elaine O'Neal
Elaine O'Neal is the city of Durham's first Black female Mayor. O'Neal is a graduate of North Carolina Central University and the University's School of Law. She was a judge for 24 years and was the first woman in Durham County to be named Chief District Court Judge.
Effort ongoing to record the untold Black history at Raleigh's Dix Park
"It's a remarkable opportunity for us to learn about our past and to uncover these origin stories so that we can understand how we're all connected."
Indy Week
15 Minutes: William A. Darity Jr., Duke University Professor of Public Policy on Reparations for Black Americans
February is Black History Month, and the fight for reparations—the idea of repaying Black Americans for the losses they experienced during slavery, both financial and personal—is seeing a resurgence in the present day. Over the past few years, cities and states across the nation, including Asheville and Durham,...
Pastor of The Month Presentation: January 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lV2PId_pdv4 Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of The Month presentation, sponsored by WellCare! For January 2023, we are blessed to honor Apostle Greg Pettiford of New Age Apostolic Salvation Church in Raleigh! Check out the full […]
abc11.com
Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest in Downtown Raleigh February 17th
North Carolina is celebrating the Carolina Hurricanes' 25 years with a Fan Fest in Downtown Raleigh on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 11 am - 9 pm on Fayetteville Street. The next day, Saturday, February 18 will be the Canes Stadium game at Carter Finley Stadium. The Carolina Hurricanes Fan...
New tech in Durham schools makes some students, parents feel 'spied on'
DURHAM, N.C. — A new technology makes some students feel like they are being spied on while in the classroom. The software is called Gaggle. It monitors student activity on both school and personal devices – and the state approved it for use in any school system. Both...
WRAL
Concern mounts as teacher vacancies soar
WRAL News spoke with a Durham Elementary School teacher about what changes can be made to retain more educators. WRAL News spoke with a Durham Elementary School teacher about what changes can be made to retain more educators. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Joseph Ochoa.
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closure
RALEIGH — For the third Friday in a row, dozens of Raleigh Muslims gathered outside Shaw University’s campus mosque to pray and protest its ongoing closure. The university has not reopened the King Khaild Mosque since it closed during the pandemic, and protesters said they will continue to rally until it does.
Indy Week
Legendary Raleigh Comedy Club Goodnights Goes Underground
Goodnights Comedy Club, a cornerstone of the Raleigh standup scene for more than 30 years, is going underground. The climb down into the legendary club’s new location in the Village District is reminiscent of a late Friday night at college—stumbling down a narrow flight of stairs into a tiny black-box theater, where you push your way through the crowd only to find yourself crushed into a corner.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
cbs17
Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
Durham leaders turn eye toward DPD's specialized crime unit
In the aftermath of the brutal events in Memphis, Durham city leaders want an update on the PD's Crime Area Target Team (CATT). It's a citywide operation where officers conduct patrols where there's been violent activity.
WRAL
Human trafficking survivors 'not thriving' and struggling to make ends meet, study shows
We're getting a rare look into just how prevalent human trafficking is in Raleigh. WRAL Data Trackers looking at the city's incident data report. We're getting a rare look into just how prevalent human trafficking is in Raleigh. WRAL Data Trackers looking at the city's incident data report.
abc11.com
What's it like to follow 'The Guy'? Jon Scheyer tells you ahead of Duke-North Carolina
Jon Scheyer remembers being forced to attend his sister's high school variety show as a kid. He was in junior high, and the show conflicted with the single most important event in his life at the time: the Duke-North Carolina basketball game. Luckily, his dad understood. They went to the...
Former Durham officers defend proactive policing units in aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death in Memphis
DURHAM, N.C. — Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis is getting some praise and some criticism for her handling of last week’s release of video footage showing officers beating Tyre Nichols. On Saturday, Davis disbanded the city of Memphis’ so-called Scorpion unit after the video showed officers beating...
