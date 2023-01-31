ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

abc11.com

ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar

Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
DURHAM, NC
inforney.com

Chapel Hill's first Black superintendent makes impact on student body, aims to inspire students to succeed

Editor's Note: The Tyler Morning Telegraph is highlighting Black leaders and community members in celebration of Black History Month. Walking around the Chapel Hill ISD campuses, you can find Superintendent Lamond Dean with a huge smile. Not only does he enter classrooms and hallways with bright energy but also a sense of comfort that can be felt among the district as he greets, hugs and welcomes students and staff across campuses.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
abc11.com

ABC11 Black History Month: Elaine O'Neal

Elaine O'Neal is the city of Durham's first Black female Mayor. O'Neal is a graduate of North Carolina Central University and the University's School of Law. She was a judge for 24 years and was the first woman in Durham County to be named Chief District Court Judge.
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Pastor of The Month Presentation: January 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lV2PId_pdv4 Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of The Month presentation, sponsored by WellCare! For January 2023, we are blessed to honor Apostle Greg Pettiford of New Age Apostolic Salvation Church in Raleigh! Check out the full […]
RALEIGH, NC
abc11.com

Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest in Downtown Raleigh February 17th

North Carolina is celebrating the Carolina Hurricanes' 25 years with a Fan Fest in Downtown Raleigh on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 11 am - 9 pm on Fayetteville Street. The next day, Saturday, February 18 will be the Canes Stadium game at Carter Finley Stadium. The Carolina Hurricanes Fan...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Concern mounts as teacher vacancies soar

WRAL News spoke with a Durham Elementary School teacher about what changes can be made to retain more educators. WRAL News spoke with a Durham Elementary School teacher about what changes can be made to retain more educators. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Joseph Ochoa.
DURHAM, NC
Indy Week

Legendary Raleigh Comedy Club Goodnights Goes Underground

Goodnights Comedy Club, a cornerstone of the Raleigh standup scene for more than 30 years, is going underground. The climb down into the legendary club’s new location in the Village District is reminiscent of a late Friday night at college—stumbling down a narrow flight of stairs into a tiny black-box theater, where you push your way through the crowd only to find yourself crushed into a corner.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
DURHAM, NC

