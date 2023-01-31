ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

FM 2087 in Gregg County closed after train accident

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has announced that part of FM 2087 is closed because of a train accident. Officials said that the part of FM 2087 by the railroad tracks will be closed until further notice and that drivers should find an alterative route. This story will be updated when […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Part of Troup Highway in Tyler closed for downed power line

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A part of Troup Highway between Donnybrook Avenue and New Copeland Road has been closed. An Oncor employee said the road is blocked off due to a downed power line. A tree has reportedly been pressing down on the power line for about 24 hours, and the line is still hot.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Quitman man accused of drunk driving in fatal crash

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Quitman man has been accused of intoxication manslaughter after one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash. Jacob Alan Tucker, 24, was booked into Wood County Jail on Feb. 2. He was the driver in a wreck that took place on Nov. 26, 2022, at...
QUITMAN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after crash on icy bridge near Quitman

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was severely injured Wednesday morning after a crash on FM 2088 between FM 14 and FM 312 near Quitman. Officials with the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department said “the driver was not using enough caution while crossing an ice cover bridge.” This resulted in the driver losing control, and […]
QUITMAN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler man convicted in fatal hit and run crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was convicted on Friday in a fatal hit and run crash from 2021. A Smith County jury in the 114th District Court concluded that Juan Juarez, 24, was guilty of an accident involving death, according to the Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. On Jan. 23, 2021, […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard police. The unidentified boy was first reported missing around 6:00 p.m. Authorities found the teen shortly after midnight with the use of a drone. EMS checked out the teen, who didn’t...
BULLARD, TX
KTRE

Update from scene of pedestrian struck by train in Lufkin

Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks about how long different types of food will last if there’s no power to the refrigerator. Deep East Texas experiencing standing flood waters...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Formation of sinkhole in Longview shuts down portion of High Street

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report that a sinkhole has formed on High Street. The hold formed in the 500 block of South High Street. It’s specifically between Nelson and Marion. Both northbound and southbound lanes are being diverted, so police say drivers should seek alternative routes around this area.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler man found guilty in 2021 car crash that killed passenger

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second day of a trial for a Tyler man accused of leaving a man to die after crashing through a fence ended Friday with a guilty verdict. Juan Jesus Juarez, 24, was charged with with accident involving death. The jury delivered a guilty verdict and Judge Austin Reeve Jackson will decide his sentence in March.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sinkhole in Longview causing traffic to be rerouted

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole in Longview is causing traffic to be rerouted. According to officials, the sinkhole is in the 500 block of South High St between Nelson and Marion in Longview. Longview officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route at this time. KETK will update this post as more information […]
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy