FM 2087 in Gregg County closed after train accident
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has announced that part of FM 2087 is closed because of a train accident. Officials said that the part of FM 2087 by the railroad tracks will be closed until further notice and that drivers should find an alterative route. This story will be updated when […]
Traffic due to signal lights not working, Longview officers directing traffic
LONGVIEW, Texas — Officers directing traffic at the intersection of North Eastman Road and Hollybrook in Longview this evening. According to a Facebook post by the Longview Police Department, signal lights are not working at North Eastman Rd. and Hollybrook. Officials said the signals are currently flashing red in...
Part of Troup Highway in Tyler closed for downed power line
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A part of Troup Highway between Donnybrook Avenue and New Copeland Road has been closed. An Oncor employee said the road is blocked off due to a downed power line. A tree has reportedly been pressing down on the power line for about 24 hours, and the line is still hot.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash involving 18-wheeler shuts down portion of Toll 49 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A major crash has shut down a potion of Toll 49 in Smith County. According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, all lanes of Toll 49 are closed between Farm-to-Market Road 16 and Highway 69 N. due to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler. Drivers...
Quitman man accused of drunk driving in fatal crash
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Quitman man has been accused of intoxication manslaughter after one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash. Jacob Alan Tucker, 24, was booked into Wood County Jail on Feb. 2. He was the driver in a wreck that took place on Nov. 26, 2022, at...
1 injured after crash on icy bridge near Quitman
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was severely injured Wednesday morning after a crash on FM 2088 between FM 14 and FM 312 near Quitman. Officials with the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department said “the driver was not using enough caution while crossing an ice cover bridge.” This resulted in the driver losing control, and […]
Tyler man convicted in fatal hit and run crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was convicted on Friday in a fatal hit and run crash from 2021. A Smith County jury in the 114th District Court concluded that Juan Juarez, 24, was guilty of an accident involving death, according to the Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. On Jan. 23, 2021, […]
Deep East Texas experiencing standing flood waters in ice storm aftermath
Oncor says crews are working around the clock to restore power. Meanwhile, the Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to continue to use caution as city crews work to restore power to stoplights. |. The loss of power has forced many East Texans to find a way to live through...
Tyler homeowners get random help from neighbors, strangers in storm cleanup
A jury trial began this week for a Tyler man who is accused of leaving a man to die after the defendant crashed through a fence in January 2021. Juan Jesus Juarez, 24, is charged with accident involving death. SFA football team bussing to Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services...
Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard police. The unidentified boy was first reported missing around 6:00 p.m. Authorities found the teen shortly after midnight with the use of a drone. EMS checked out the teen, who didn’t...
Update from scene of pedestrian struck by train in Lufkin
Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks about how long different types of food will last if there’s no power to the refrigerator. Deep East Texas experiencing standing flood waters...
Formation of sinkhole in Longview shuts down portion of High Street
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report that a sinkhole has formed on High Street. The hold formed in the 500 block of South High Street. It’s specifically between Nelson and Marion. Both northbound and southbound lanes are being diverted, so police say drivers should seek alternative routes around this area.
Van Police warn slick roads after 18-wheeler crashed into median on I-20
VAN, Texas (KETK) – The Van Police Department is warning travelers of slick roads Wednesday morning after an 18-wheeler crashed into a median on I-20. Officials said the crash happened westbound on I-20 near mile marker 540 and no injuries were reported. “Roads are slick, slow down and take your time.”
Tyler man found guilty in 2021 car crash that killed passenger
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second day of a trial for a Tyler man accused of leaving a man to die after crashing through a fence ended Friday with a guilty verdict. Juan Jesus Juarez, 24, was charged with with accident involving death. The jury delivered a guilty verdict and Judge Austin Reeve Jackson will decide his sentence in March.
Train strikes 18-wheeler in Longview, blocks FM 2087
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum is on scene at a train wreck near Texas Iron and Steel on FM 2087 just outside Longview. No injuries have been reported.
Downed tree caused road closure, more outages near South Broadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A downed tree caused by the recent severe weather conditions has blocked off Rock Bridge Lane between Norma and Anita Lane near South Broadway and caused major power outages near the area. There is no estimated time of resolution provided by ONCOR and according to their...
VIDEO: Child injured after truck was allegedly involved in hit and run
WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Winnsboro Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding a truck involved in a hit and run in which a child sustained injuries. On Jan 30, at approximately 1:40 p.m., a white Chevrolet pickup truck turned right onto Taylor Drive and while turning, accelerated quickly and ended up hitting a […]
Man wanted by Smith County officials for alleged involvement in ‘criminal enterprise ring’
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is wanted by Smith County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. Donovan Meynard Williams, 51, is one of several suspects involved in a “large multi-county organized criminal enterprise ring,” Smith County officials said. Williams resides in Precinct 4 of Smith County off of County Road 31 E. in Tyler and […]
Smith County issues disaster declaration following winter storm damage
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Smith County Judge Neal Franklin issued a Disaster Declaration on Thursday for the county due to damage caused by the winter storm, the county announced. Across the county, trees and limbs have fallen causing damage to houses and buildings along with power outages. Residents whose property was affected should report […]
