4 side hustles for Gen Z that can bring in hundreds or even thousands of dollars a month
Everyone is getting in on the side hustle craze. More than a third of Gen Xers, 36%, currently have a side gig, according to a May 2022 Zapier survey of 2,032 U.S. adults. And nearly two thirds of both Gen Zers and millennials have one, 59% and 61%, respectively. Gen Zers, specifically, make an average of $9,537 per year on their side hustles.
80% of workers who quit in the ‘great resignation’ have regrets, according to a new survey
The "Great Regret" is the latest workplace trend to sweep the nation, with the majority of professionals who quit their jobs last year wishing they could get a do-over, according to a new survey. 2022 was another record year for quitting — 4.1 million workers left their jobs in December,...
The current job market is a 'juggernaut,' economist says. Here are 6 things to know as a job seeker
The January jobs report issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed strong job growth that handily beat expectations. Other labor market data issued this week — the Employment Cost Index and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey — also showed a hot job market defying recession fears.
Friday, Feb. 3, 2023: Cramer holds unplanned show after surprising jobs report and earnings results
Jim Cramer held what he called an 'emergency Morning Meeting' to break down the January employment report after U.S. non-farm payrolls gained 517,000 jobs and to discuss a slew of earnings from companies in the Charitable Trust. There are several results Jim is displeased with and said he will exit one stock if its next quarterly results are also disappointing. In addition, Jim reiterated that there is one name he's urging Club members to buy aggressively if they do not own it already.
Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky made a $220 million mistake—it turned his startup into a $5 billion company
This story is part of CNBC Make It's The Moment series, where highly successful people reveal the critical moment that changed the trajectory of their lives and careers, discussing what drove them to make the leap into the unknown. The first time Daniel Lubetzky accepted significant investment money for Kind...
Is now a good time to buy a house? Ask yourself these 6 questions
If you're considering buying a home, you might be wondering if this is a good time to take the plunge — or how you even define a "good time" when it comes to today's market. After the whirlwind of activity that defined the housing market during the early years of the pandemic, things have calmed down. Mortgage rates have increased significantly since then (and have only now begun to come down), creating an affordability problem and helping slow down demand — which in turn might have given homebuyers some of their negotiation power back.
