ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

4 side hustles for Gen Z that can bring in hundreds or even thousands of dollars a month

Everyone is getting in on the side hustle craze. More than a third of Gen Xers, 36%, currently have a side gig, according to a May 2022 Zapier survey of 2,032 U.S. adults. And nearly two thirds of both Gen Zers and millennials have one, 59% and 61%, respectively. Gen Zers, specifically, make an average of $9,537 per year on their side hustles.
CNBC

Friday, Feb. 3, 2023: Cramer holds unplanned show after surprising jobs report and earnings results

Jim Cramer held what he called an 'emergency Morning Meeting' to break down the January employment report after U.S. non-farm payrolls gained 517,000 jobs and to discuss a slew of earnings from companies in the Charitable Trust. There are several results Jim is displeased with and said he will exit one stock if its next quarterly results are also disappointing. In addition, Jim reiterated that there is one name he's urging Club members to buy aggressively if they do not own it already.
CNBC

Is now a good time to buy a house? Ask yourself these 6 questions

If you're considering buying a home, you might be wondering if this is a good time to take the plunge — or how you even define a "good time" when it comes to today's market. After the whirlwind of activity that defined the housing market during the early years of the pandemic, things have calmed down. Mortgage rates have increased significantly since then (and have only now begun to come down), creating an affordability problem and helping slow down demand — which in turn might have given homebuyers some of their negotiation power back.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy