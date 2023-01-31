ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Biden to Lift COVID Emergencies in May

By Cara Murez
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bd2Zp_0kXPu88E00

TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The two COVID emergency measures declared by the White House at the start of the pandemic will end in May.

President Joe Biden informed Congress of the plan on Monday, as part of a statement opposing House Republicans’ plan to immediately end the protections.

“An abrupt end to the emergency declarations would create wide-ranging chaos and uncertainty throughout the health care system — for states, for hospitals and doctors’ offices, and, most importantly, for tens of millions of Americans,” the Office of Management and Budget explained in the statement.

Instead, the Biden administration plans to extend both protections until May 11.

After that, COVID-19 would be treated as an endemic threat managed by more typical public health authorities.

Some of the expected changes have already slowly rolled out, as most designated federal COVID relief money has been spent and emergencies that allowed more Americans to have insurance have ended, the Associated Press reported.

And lawmakers have not approved the Biden administration’s request for billions to extend COVID testing and vaccine coverage. Meanwhile, a spending package passed last year eliminated a rule that prevented states from discontinuing COVID-era Medicaid coverage. That coverage will end April 1, the AP reported.

Last but not least, the federal government will no longer have control over vaccines and treatments, which could ratchet up prices. Vaccine maker Pfizer has already said it will charge up to $130 per dose of its vaccine, which had until now been paid for by the federal government.

The initial national emergency was declared by then-President Donald Trump on March 13, 2020. It has been extended by Biden since January 2021.

The Biden administration had held off on an early end to the emergency, to wait for a possible winter surge of COVID cases, the AP reported.

But House Republicans are done waiting.

“The country has largely returned to normal,” Rep. Tom Cole , an Oklahoma Republican, said Monday. “Everyday Americans have returned to work and to school with no restrictions on their activities. It is time that the government acknowledges this reality: the pandemic is over.”

COVID case numbers saw a slight increase over the winter, but are below levels of the past two winters, the AP reported. However, testing for the virus is also down.

Since the pandemic began, 1.1 million people have died in the United States, including 3,700 last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only 15% of Americans have received an updated booster shot, though they have been available for months, CDC data shows.

More information

The World Health Organization has more on COVID-19.

SOURCE: Associated Press

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Economy Is Improving, but Recession Risk, Inflation Still Hover

The latest bevy of government data shows prices are declining, wage growth has slowed and people aren’t spending like they used to. By all appearances it seems inflation is, indeed, being tamed. But at this point it’s still uncertain whether the U.S. is in the clear or instead glimpsing a recession on the horizon. Kathryn Anne Edwards, an economist, independent policy consultant and adjunct at Rand Corp., uses a “bad...
Wyoming News

50 most physical jobs in America

While many Americans spend most of their working days glued to a computer screen, others exert a great deal of energy due to the physical nature of their work. Stacker ranked the 50 most physically demanding jobs in America using data from the Occupational Information Network, or O*NET, a system developed by the U.S. Department of Labor providing information for 873 occupations within the United States economy. O*NET uses professional occupational analysts to determine the importance of certain skills and abilities, as well as the...
Wyoming News

USDA Proposes New Rules to Cut Sugar, Salt in School Meals

FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- American schoolchildren could be getting school lunches that have less sugar and salt in the future, thanks to new nutrition standards announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday. These are the first school lunch program updates since 2012, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. What’s different this time is a limit on added sugars, starting in the 2025-2026 school year....
Wyoming News

How states compare by the shortage of mental health professionals—and how much they fall short

Even though the demand for virtual mental health services exploded in 2020, 37 states have reported shortages in quality mental health care availability. The Department of Health and Human Services, or DHHS, projects a deficit equalling nearly 27,000 full-time jobs across nine professions, including psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, therapists, and social workers, by 2025. The DHHS also employed Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration data from the 2013 National Survey on Drug Use and Health to project an alternative scenario—one far more alarming. With SAMSHA...
ARKANSAS STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy