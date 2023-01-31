ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Rock Shouts Out Travis Kelce for Cincinnati Mayor Clap Back

By Nick Schultz
 3 days ago
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After the Kansas City Chiefs knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship on Sunday, Travis Kelce borrowed a line from The Rock as he clapped back at Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval.

“I got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor,” Kelce said amid the celebration. “Know yo’ role and shut yo’ mouth, you Jabroni.”

That line got the stamp of approval from The Rock, himself.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shouted Kelce out for his response to the mayor, who did his share of trash-talking ahead of the game. Kansas City pulled off the victory thanks to a last-second field goal by Harrison Butker, set up by a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty against Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai.

But Kelce stole the show with his response, and Johnson noticed.

“My boy said what he said,” Johnson tweeted. “I appreciate the venomous ‘shut yo’ over formal ‘shut your.'”

Now, Kansas City is gearing up to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII Feb. 12 in Phoenix.

Cincinnati Mayor Confesses He ‘Deserved’ Getting Called Out by Travis Kelce

Pureval responded to Kelce’s celebration, admitting he probably deserved it for all the trash-talking he did.

“Yeah. Deserved that,” the mayor wrote. “Congrats to KC on a well-fought win, and good luck in Arizona. Proud of our fans and our @bengals for the energy all year. Who Dey!”

Kelce’s comments came after Pureval proclaimed that AFC Championship Sunday be labeled ‘They Gotta Play Us Day’ in Cincinnati. He also stated that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow take a paternity test to see whether or not he’s the father of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as Burrow was 3-0 over Mahomes before Sunday.

Before calling the mayor a jabroni, Kelce cut off Mahomes during a separate interview with CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, saying, “Burrowhead my ass. It’s Mahomes’ house,” for good measure.

Comments / 18

Gary Markle
2d ago

Class acts usually don't react.Professional sports use to have professional athletes now the pros are made up of me me me dudes all trying to be more relevant.Thank God we have Burrow and Mahomes who are exceptions to today's narrative.

Reply
2
Guest
3d ago

The mayor should have just shut his mouth! To me he showed he has No Class

Reply
8
 

