Draymond Green Calls Out NBA For Incorrect Stats

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
 3 days ago

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has a message for the NBA

Draymond Green's impact has always gone beyond stats. The Golden State Warriors forward is still one of the best defenders in the NBA, and he proves that on a nightly basis. While so much of what Green does on the basketball court cannot be quantified by anything other than wins, there are some statistics that he cares about. One in particular, is blocked shots.

Stopping a two on one fast-break during Monday night's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Green looked to swat away Josh Giddey's layup attempt. The broadcast certainly believed it was a block, and Draymond did too. The veteran forward was not credited with a block on that play, and called out the NBA on Instagram after the game:

There has been some discussion across the NBA media space over the last few days about the league's determination of what is and isn't a block, so it will be interesting to see if Green is eventually rewarded with one on this play. Green also seemed to suggest that rebounds were taken away from him as well.

While Green would like his stats to be accurately represented, he is also happy with the win. Golden State picked up a solid road victory vs. a tough OKC Thunder team, and continued their ascension up the standings. If they keep up their winning ways, the third and fourth seed are both in play.

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
