Washington State

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on Hudson River project from New York

By The Hill staff
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

President Biden is slated to speak with reporters on Tuesday in New York to deliver remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The president will announce a $292 million Mega grant for the Hudson Tunnel Project that will improve reliability for its 200,000 passenger trips per weekday on Amtrak and New Jersey Transit.

Biden’s infrastructure bill makes the largest investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak, according to a White House fact sheet , with a $66 billion investment in rail.

Major rail projects along the 450-mile Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C., and Boston will also receive their first significant funding in 2023, according to the fact sheet.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.

