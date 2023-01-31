DeFi has been making waves within the monetary world and one such platform, Solana-based Everlend Finance, was driving the wave till now. The Solana-based lending protocol has introduced that it is going to be shutting down because of the lack of liquidity. Regardless of the platform’s potential and the workforce’s perception in Solana as an efficient chain for DeFi, they’ve determined to shut down operations as they consider it might be a bet to proceed in present situations.

