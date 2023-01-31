Death toll from blast in Pakistan mosque rises to at least 100 as country faces 'national security crisis'

Read full article on original website
KOMU
Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon over the US
The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon over the continental United States, defense officials said on Thursday, a discovery that risks adding further strain to tense US-China relations. Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said the U.S. government has been tracking the balloon for several days as...
KOMU
Blinken postpones trip to Beijing after Chinese spy balloon spotted over US
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his upcoming trip to China in response to the flying of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the United States, in what marks a significant new phase in the tensions between Washington and Beijing. Blinken said at a press conference Friday that...
