Invion (ASX:IVX) reports major Photosoft milestones against infectious diseases in the latest quarter - Kalkine Media

1 February 2023 01:47 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to $10.03​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty one analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $5.12 to ​$12.69 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes five "Strong Buy", eleven "Buy", ten "Hold", * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and five analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 5.51 percent from $10.61. Estimates ranged from a high of $13.49 to a low of $5.12. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty three analysts providing estimates is $812.75. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $3.13 billion from $4.95 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $10.03 per share implies a loss of 52.95 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $21.32 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 9.48 11.14 Beat Jun. 30 2022 8.84 9.77 Beat Mar. 31 2022 9.74 8.93 Missed Dec. 31 2021 18.35 21.32 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 1 at 01:47 p.m..

