Invion (ASX:IVX) reports major Photosoft milestones against infectious diseases in the latest quarter - Kalkine Media

INSTANT VIEW-Fed opts for small rate hikes, expects to deliver 'ongoing increases'
NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, yet continued to promise "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs as part of its still unresolved battle against inflation. The decision lifted the benchmark overnight interest rate to...
Woori Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.85 a share - Earnings Preview
Bounty (ASX:BUY) shares skyrocket 57% today; is this the reason?. * Woori Financial Group Inc is expected to report results on February 7 (estimated). * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Woori Financial Group Inc is for earnings of $1.85 per share. * The one available analyst rating on the...
Nippon Denko Co Ltd Announces Result Of Share Buyback For January
* NIPPON DENKO CO LTD ANNOUNCES RESULT OF SHARE BUYBACK FOR JANUARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Briscoe Group Says Full-Year Group Sales Were Up 5.56%
* EXPECTS FULL-YEAR NET PROFIT AFTER TAX NOT LESS THAN NZ$88 MILLION Further company coverage:.
Coloplast Still Sees FY Reported EBIT Margin Before Special Items At 28-30%
Bounty (ASX:BUY) shares skyrocket 57% today; is this the reason?. * SOLID START IN CHRONIC CARE, WITH STRONG MOMENTUM IN OSTOMY CARE ACROSS REGIONS, EX. CHINA. * IN CONTINENCE CARE, BACKORDERS IN COLLECTING DEVICES CONTINUED TO DETRACT FROM GROWTH, OFFSET BY STRONG GROWTH IN INTERMITTENT CATHETERS PORTFOLIO. * OUTLOOK FY:...
LIVE MARKETS-Is Jan payrolls the reality check markets needed?
Main U.S. indexes down, but off lows: Nasdaq off ~0.8%. Utilities weakest S&P 500 sector; energy sole gainer. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. IS JAN PAYROLLS THE REALITY CHECK MARKETS NEEDED? (0951...
Fujitsu Ltd - Bought Back 2,300,000 Own Shares Worth 41.8 Billion Yen In January
* FUJITSU LTD - BOUGHT BACK 2,300,000 OWN SHARES WORTH 41.8 BILLION YEN IN JANUARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Hanall Biopharma Says Top-Line Data From Tanfanercept's Phase 3 Expected In H1 2023
* HANALL BIOPHARMA REPORTS FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE. * HANALL BIOPHARMA CO LTD - TOP-LINE DATA FROM TANFANERCEPT'S PHASE 3 DRY EYE STUDY EXPECTED IN H1 2023. * HANALL BIOPHARMA CO LTD - CONTINUING WITH PRE-CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF HL187 AND IS PREPARING FOR IND SUBMISSION IN 2023...
Pro-Dex Inc <PDEX.O>: Profits of 24 cents announced for second quarter
2 February 2023 10:01 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Pro-Dex Inc in the second quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 24 cents per share, one cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 25 cents. Profits of 29 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $11.28 million, which is higher than the estimated $10.4 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the medical equipment, supplies & distribution peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $11.28 million from $10.17 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.33 0.29 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.18 0.38 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.33 0.12 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.28 0.25 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 2 at 10:01 p.m.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc <REGN.O>: Profits of $10.03 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
1 February 2023 01:47 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to $10.03 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty one analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $5.12 to $12.69 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes five "Strong Buy", eleven "Buy", ten "Hold", * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and five analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 5.51 percent from $10.61. Estimates ranged from a high of $13.49 to a low of $5.12. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty three analysts providing estimates is $812.75. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $3.13 billion from $4.95 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $10.03 per share implies a loss of 52.95 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $21.32 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 9.48 11.14 Beat Jun. 30 2022 8.84 9.77 Beat Mar. 31 2022 9.74 8.93 Missed Dec. 31 2021 18.35 21.32 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 1 at 01:47 p.m..
Oil surges after strong U.S. jobs data
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday after strong U.S. jobs data, but were still set for weekly falls as investors sought more clarity on the imminent EU embargo on Russian refined products and more signs of demand recovery in top consumer China. Brent crude futures gained $1.16, or 1.4%,...
CSW Industrials Inc <CSWI.O>: Profits of $1.01 announced for third quarter
2 February 2023 02:32 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by CSW Industrials Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.01 per share, 49 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 52 cents. Profits of 76 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 68 cents to 83 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 76 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $171.09 million, which is higher than the estimated $165.7 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Strong Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the specialty chemicals peer group is "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $171.09 million from $136.29 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.68 1.57 Missed Jun. 30 2022 1.40 1.88 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.04 1.17 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.41 0.52 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 2 at 02:32 p.m.
LIVE MARKETS-Nasdaq Composite strives for five
Q4 unit labor costs prelim < est; Q4 productivity > est. Euro STOXX 600 index up >1%; ECB, BOE both hike 50 bps. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. NASDAQ COMPOSITE STRIVES FOR...
Sherlock Bio to buy UK firm in quest for CRISPR-based handheld diagnostic tests
(Reuters) - Privately-held Sherlock Biosciences said on Wednesday it has acquired UK-based Sense Biodetection to speed up the launch of handheld diagnostic tests that use the breakthrough CRISPR gene editing technology. Sherlock raised $80 million nearly a year ago for development of diagnostics based on the CRISPR tool, which is...
How did these three US industrial stocks fare in January?
Raytheon Technologies reported sales of US$ 18.1 billion in Q4 2022. Deere & Company paid a quarterly dividend of US$ 1.20 per share. Union Pacific achieved Q4 2022 operating revenue of US$ 6.2 billion. Industrial stocks are companies that have been in existence for a long time and form the...
Berry Global Group Inc <BERY.K>: Profits of $1.30 announced for first quarter
2 February 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Berry Global Group Inc in the first quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.30 per share, 5 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.25. Profits of $1.28 per share were anticipated by the fifteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $1.13 to $1.45 per share, with a forecasted mean of $1.28 per share. The company reported revenue of $3.06 billion, which is lower than the estimated $3.34 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the non-paper containers & packaging peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seventeen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was a loss of two estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $3.06 billion from $3.57 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 2.13 2.19 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.94 2.03 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.77 1.93 Beat Dec. 31 2021 1.36 1.25 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 2 at 02:31 p.m.
Surefire (ASX:SRN) shares welcome Yidby gold drilling and metallurgy test work updates - Kalkine Media
Surefire Resources’ shares were charging higher by over 7% during the early morning trading session on 3 February 2023. The company has booked a drilling rig with RC drilling planned at its Yidby Gold Project in late February. Drilling will target the previously reported new discoveries of Marshall and...
How Disney and FUBO stocks have fared this year?
Walt Disney Company posted Q4 2022 revenue of US$ 20,150 million. FuboTV Inc. reported cash and cash equivalents of US$ 307.4 million in Q3 2022. Disney’s diluted EPS from continuing operations in Q4 2022 grew to US$ 1.75. The last year was a tumultuous year for the US stock...
Chinese auto sensor maker Hesai to raise up to $171 mln in U.S. IPO
SYDNEY, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chinese sensor maker Hesai Group is aiming to raise up to $171 million in a U.S initial public offering (IPO), the first major deal by a Chinese company since the country's borders re-opened early last month, according to its regulatory filings. Shanghai-based Hesai, which produces...
Canada Goose cuts forecasts after spike in China's COVID infections hit sales
(Adds analyst and CEO comments, details from conf. call; updates shares) Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc cut annual forecasts on Thursday after a spike in COVID-19 infections in China dulled store traffic and inflation bit into spending power in North America. Toronto-listed shares of the luxury parka...
