New Latino-owned grocery store opens in Warr Acres
Organizers say customers can find authentic Mexican and Latin products, fresh produce, a bakery, and a meat market with over 40 unique cuts and marinated meats.
tourcounsel.com
50 Penn Place | Shopping mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
50 Penn Place is an upscale mixed-use complex in the inner Northwest part of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The galleria-style shopping mall and tower is located at 1900 Northwest Expressway in the Penn Square trade area immediately at I-44 and Northwest Expressway, across from Penn Square Mall near the exclusive suburb of Nichols Hills.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
Local grocery store working to knock down prices of 100 items in store
There’s a push to knock down the prices of 100 items inside a local grocery store in northeast Oklahoma City.
okctalk.com
Zoo selects firm for aquarium design
The Oklahoma City Zoo has formed an Aquarium Selection Committee and the group recently reviewed presentations from several top consultant firms. The committee recommended the Zoo Trust authorize Dwight Lawson (Zoo Executive Director/CEO) to enter into negotiations with the firm used by the impressive Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, PGAV Destinations.
okctalk.com
Sun Cattle Co. opens in the West Village
Sun Cattle Co. has opened in the West Village District next to Flashback Retropub and near the Jones Assembly. Sun Cattle is operated by the team that brought us Ludivine and R&J Supper Club. They feature locally-sourced beef and serve onion-fried hamburgers, coneys, steak sandwiches, Frito chili pie, fries, onion rings, fried pickles, salads, shakes and desserts.
186% : Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
With rising inflation more Oklahomans are having a hard time paying for basic needs. To make ends meet, many are turning to quick, online payday loans, but some of the payback terms are shocking.
‘Dogs & Beer’: New dog park bar, restaurant to open in Oklahoma City
A new restaurant and bar is opening in the Boathouse District for dogs and people alike.
‘Unexpected’ donation helps OK family tied up in legal battle with local auto repair shop after losing $1000s to unfinished repairs
A Yukon family told KFOR in December they were out thousands of dollars in parts and labor after the auto repair shop they were working with closed before finishing repairs, but after Tuesday afternoon, they have a new sense of relief.
KOCO
Leaving sprinklers on during freezing temperatures can be dangerous, Oklahoma City officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — As freezing temperatures stretch across the state, an Oklahoma crew worked to keep the road safes when people forgot to turn off their sprinklers. When sprinklers turn on during freezing temperatures, it can lead to plants and roads freezing. “Especially when the temperature is below 32...
Crews battle blaze in NE OKC home, officials say it was a hoarding situation
Oklahoma City fire crews battled a blaze in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning that officials on scene called a hoarding situation.
405business.com
Building All the Towers Simultaneously
Workforce development is a topic on every production company’s mind, and they’re vocal about the promise and the need. “We need more crew and talent here in the heart of Oklahoma City,” Boiling Point’s Taylor said. “We are stabilizing a fruitful and growing industry that incorporates over 100 types of different jobs and backgrounds. From electrical work to post-production animation, Oklahoma is emerging, innovative and endearing. Boiling Point Media went from four employees dedicated to the film side of the business in 2021 to 12 by the end of 2022, tripling our size and project scopes.”
KOCO
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
Oklahoma City moves Tuesday trash and recycling service to Saturday, February 4
The city of Oklahoma City is postponing trash and recycling service for Tuesday, January 31 due to road conditions caused by this week’s sleet and ice.
OKC church hosting largest food, furniture distribution in its history
An Oklahoma church is teaming up with several organizations to help the community and celebrate Black History Month.
Raising Cane’s opening newest restaurant on Campus Corner
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular fast-food restaurant known for its chicken fingers says it is opening a new spot near a local university. Raising Cane’s announced that its newest location on Campus Corner in Norman will open on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The new spot, located at 765...
New Dog Park, Restaurant Officially Opening Next Week In OKC
A new dog park, restaurant and bar, called Bar K, is officially opening to the public next Wednesday. It's near South Lincoln and Oklahoma City boulevards and has been in the works for two years now. For those that wish to bring their furry friends, you will have to purchase...
KOCO
Several people escape after fire sparks at vacant Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — People escaped a fire at a vacant home early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. When firefighters arrived at the scene near Northwest 90th Street and Harvey Avenue, authorities said flames were coming from the front of the home. The home was officially vacant, but there were people inside.
Slick road conditions proved to be deadly in Oklahoma
It was a messy morning commute for Oklahoma drivers early Thursday morning.
occc.edu
Forbes Names Oklahoma City Community College President a Top 10 Black Higher Ed CEO To Watch in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (Feb. 1, 2023) — Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, President of Oklahoma City Community College, has been named by Forbes a Top 10 Black Higher Ed CEO to Watch in 2023. This annual list recognizes outstanding leaders in higher education who are making a significant impact in their respective institutions and communities. This prestigious recognition acknowledges the outstanding leadership, vision, and contributions of President Jones to the field of higher education.
