Oklahoma City, OK

tourcounsel.com

50 Penn Place | Shopping mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

50 Penn Place is an upscale mixed-use complex in the inner Northwest part of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The galleria-style shopping mall and tower is located at 1900 Northwest Expressway in the Penn Square trade area immediately at I-44 and Northwest Expressway, across from Penn Square Mall near the exclusive suburb of Nichols Hills.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
NORMAN, OK
okctalk.com

Zoo selects firm for aquarium design

The Oklahoma City Zoo has formed an Aquarium Selection Committee and the group recently reviewed presentations from several top consultant firms. The committee recommended the Zoo Trust authorize Dwight Lawson (Zoo Executive Director/CEO) to enter into negotiations with the firm used by the impressive Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, PGAV Destinations.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Sun Cattle Co. opens in the West Village

Sun Cattle Co. has opened in the West Village District next to Flashback Retropub and near the Jones Assembly. Sun Cattle is operated by the team that brought us Ludivine and R&J Supper Club. They feature locally-sourced beef and serve onion-fried hamburgers, coneys, steak sandwiches, Frito chili pie, fries, onion rings, fried pickles, salads, shakes and desserts.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405business.com

Building All the Towers Simultaneously

Workforce development is a topic on every production company’s mind, and they’re vocal about the promise and the need. “We need more crew and talent here in the heart of Oklahoma City,” Boiling Point’s Taylor said. “We are stabilizing a fruitful and growing industry that incorporates over 100 types of different jobs and backgrounds. From electrical work to post-production animation, Oklahoma is emerging, innovative and endearing. Boiling Point Media went from four employees dedicated to the film side of the business in 2021 to 12 by the end of 2022, tripling our size and project scopes.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Raising Cane’s opening newest restaurant on Campus Corner

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular fast-food restaurant known for its chicken fingers says it is opening a new spot near a local university. Raising Cane’s announced that its newest location on Campus Corner in Norman will open on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The new spot, located at 765...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Several people escape after fire sparks at vacant Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — People escaped a fire at a vacant home early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. When firefighters arrived at the scene near Northwest 90th Street and Harvey Avenue, authorities said flames were coming from the front of the home. The home was officially vacant, but there were people inside.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
occc.edu

Forbes Names Oklahoma City Community College President a Top 10 Black Higher Ed CEO To Watch in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (Feb. 1, 2023) — Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, President of Oklahoma City Community College, has been named by Forbes a Top 10 Black Higher Ed CEO to Watch in 2023. This annual list recognizes outstanding leaders in higher education who are making a significant impact in their respective institutions and communities. This prestigious recognition acknowledges the outstanding leadership, vision, and contributions of President Jones to the field of higher education.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

