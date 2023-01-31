Read full article on original website
Related
Founder’s grandson to reopen Angelo’s in Wausau
The fate of a storied Italian restaurant in Wausau appeared sealed last May and many patrons mourned the loss of their favorite pizza – and gathering spot. But now, nine months after Angelo’s Pizza Villa closed its doors, the original owner’s grandson is preparing to reopen the bar and restaurant, ensuring the Volpe tradition lives on. Elliott Johnson, grandson of founder Angelo Volpe, will relaunch the business in early March and will work alongside the rest of the family as they renew the restaurant’s legacy.
WSAW
Community Partners Campus in Wausau officially opens to the public
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Community Partners Campus is officially ready to help the central Wisconsin community. The campus highlighted its grand opening Wednesday with a flag dedication and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The CPC open house ended at 5:30 p.m. and it was an opportunity to let the community in...
WSAW
Miss America Grace Stanke to make special appearances in Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Miss Wisconsin Organization is welcoming Wausau native Grace Stanke, Miss America 2023, home to Wisconsin. Official celebrations for Stanke’s win will take place across the state Feb. 16-20. There are both open and private events where Stanke will be appearing at throughout the state. Celebrations and events will feature a number of state and local titleholders including current Miss Wisconsin, Kylene Spanbauer, Miss America’s Teen, Morgan Greco, and Miss America, Grace Stanke.
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids to bring back its coolest event of the year
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Special Olympics Wisconsin supporters from across central Wisconsin will “Go Polar” in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday for the 2023 Polar Plunge® for Special Olympics Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Rapids Polar Plunge® kicks off at Anchor Bay Bar & Grill located at 3460 N....
WSAW
Renovation project will impact hours, donations at Good News Project
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Good News Project facility, at 1106 N Fifth Street is Wausau, is about to get an interior make-over. Renovations and construction will begin soon. That means changes to procedures during the first half of the year. Beginning Feb 6., GNP will be serving the public only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. E-cycling will remain on Fridays only between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. These hours will remain in effect until construction is finished.
WBAY Green Bay
New developments in case of Emerald Bay Retirement Community evictions
HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - The people being evicted from the Emerald Bay Retirement Community will all have a place to go - before March 1st. That is what our reporter Jason Zimmerman was assured today after numerous conversations with health services officials and state lawmakers, plus a number of other agencies.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay-area retirement home evicting residents on Medicaid
HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Fifteen residents in a Green Bay-area retirement facility are being told they must move out by the end of February because the retirement home is no longer accepting Family Care Medicaid payments. That decision is based on rising costs and inflation. Those 15 notices were sent...
Wausau area obituaries January 30, 2023
Martha Napstad, age 92 of Wausau, passed away on January 26, 2023. Martha was born on March 12, 1930, in Milwaukee to Lloyd (Glenn) and Ellen Dunbar Walter. She graduated from Viola High School in 1948. She loved her years growing up in the rolling hills of southwestern Wisconsin with her three siblings.
stevenspoint.news
Bras for a cause
CENTRAL WISCONSIN – A central Wisconsin woman is working to collect 2,500 new and lightly-used bras for women in need, to be delivered to women’s shelters in the area in time for Valentine’s Day. Jacquelyn Tolksdorf has been running bra drives since 2020, when she noticed that...
Fox11online.com
Early spring or more winter? Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary's Bernard makes prediction
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Long winter or early spring? Northeast Wisconsin's groundhog ambassador is giving us his prediction. This is the first time Bernard, from the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay, takes part in the annual tradition. A native New Yorker, Bernard was brought to the sanctuary to live after he was hit by a vehicle.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homicide victims identified
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police have identified the women killed over the weekend on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered Sunday at Cegelski's home on Elkay Lane. Richard Sotka, 48, has...
wearegreenbay.com
ThedaStar flight nurse retires after 36 years
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the original members of the ThedaStar flight nurse program is retiring at 36 years. Before joining the program, Mark Coenen was an ER and ICU nurse at ThedaCare. He did not have any experience flying an aircraft when he joined ThedaStar, but he was excited to take care of patients in a different way.
Fox11online.com
NEW Zoo names new leader of the pack
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- The NEW Zoo has a new leader of the pack. Carmen Murach will be the new director of the zoo, taking over for Neil Anderson, the long-time director who retired last year to take a new role in Florida. Murach is stepping up from her previous position...
wearegreenbay.com
Complaint: Suspect says humiliation was motive behind Green Bay double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Details surrounding the double homicide in Green Bay have been released, and the suspect reportedly admitted to committing the crimes. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide. On January 29 around 11:15 a.m., officers were sent to Elkay Lane after a 911 call reported that a woman was covered in blood.
WSAW
Wood County snowmobile clubs open trails for season
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Parks and Forestry Department announced Thursday that many snowmobile trails have opened. Sunset Drifters Trails are now open in Wood County along Countyline Road and up to Highway 54 ATV Intensive Use Area. Their trails in Juneau County are also open. Auburndale...
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Feb. 2, 2023
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
Mr. Brews restaurant moving onto former Darboy Club property
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – News of a popular restaurant moving into the village of Harrison has that community buzzing. Mr. Brews Taphouse officials tell Local Five News that they will move their Appleton location to the former Darboy Club site in Harrison. The restaurant’s lease at their Appleton location ends at the end of April. […]
nbc15.com
UPS driver credited for saving Juneau Co. woman who fell into a creek
UNION CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A Juneau County woman credits a UPS driver with saving her life after she fell into a creek last week and couldn’t stand up. Union Center 76-year-old Mariann Rott was taking the trash to her burn barrel Tuesday, Jan. 24, when she lost her balance, fell into her backyard creek, crawled out and spent 45 minutes stuck laying down in the ice and snow. She said her legs were numb and her clothes were dripping with water.
WSAW
Young man needs help after dad killed, mom hurt in alleged OWI crash
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A young man is now wrestling with big decisions after a suspected drunk driving crash killed his father, and left his mother fighting for her life in the hospital. Authorities say last month, a truck driven by an Oshkosh man struck the vehicle driven by the...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: New information in Green Bay murders
An autopsy needs to confirm the identity of a body found Tuesday, but Brown County officials think their search came to a sad end. Emerald Bay says it needs to remain financially strong and Medicaid payments aren't keeping up with increasing costs. Updated: 5 hours ago. The mercury takes a...
Comments / 0