US single-family home price growth cooled further in November, surveys showed on Tuesday, which together with declining mortgage rates could help to slow the housing market’s slide deeper into recession. The S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller national home price index, covering all nine US census divisions, increased 9.2% year-on-year in November, pulling back from October’s increase of 10.7%. A surge in remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a housing market boom, driving prices to record highs. On a month-to-month basis, home prices fell 0.6% in November compared with October, the fifth straight monthly decline. The Federal Reserve’s fastest interest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s has driven housing into recession. Falling...

3 DAYS AGO