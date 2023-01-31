ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

money.com

Home Values Are Falling the Most in These 7 Cities: Zillow

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. After two years of double digit growth, home values in the United States are falling. Much of that decline is attributable to a steep rise in mortgage rates, which have more than doubled over the past...
Money

Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
CNBC

Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September

The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
CNBC

Mortgage interest rates expected to drop in 2023—here's by how much

After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
lbmjournal.com

Mortgage rates continue to downward shift

MCLEAN, Va. — Freddie Mac today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.09%. “Mortgage rates inched down again, with the 30-year fixed-rate down nearly a full point from November, when it peaked at just over seven percent,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “According to Freddie Mac research, this one%age point reduction in rates can allow as many as three million more mortgage-ready consumers to qualify and afford a $400,000 loan, which is the median home price.”
New York Post

US home price inflation slows further in November

US single-family home price growth cooled further in November, surveys showed on Tuesday, which together with declining mortgage rates could help to slow the housing market’s slide deeper into recession. The S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller national home price index, covering all nine US census divisions, increased 9.2% year-on-year in November, pulling back from October’s increase of 10.7%. A surge in remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a housing market boom, driving prices to record highs. On a month-to-month basis, home prices fell 0.6% in November compared with October, the fifth straight monthly decline. The Federal Reserve’s fastest interest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s has driven housing into recession. Falling...
US News and World Report

Home Prices Continue to Come Down as Higher Mortgage Rates Bite

Home prices continued their downward slide in November, though they remain up year over year, according to the CoreLogic Case-Shiller monthly index released on Tuesday. Nationally, prices fell 0.6% in November, but are up 7.7% annually, following October’s 9.2% increase. Miami, Tampa and Atlanta led the cities posting the...
AOL Corp

Homebuilder PulteGroup ramping up housing construction as demand recovers

Homebuilder PulteGroup (PHM) announced plans this week to increase its pace of new builds in 2023, aiming to match an anticipated increase in demand in the market. “Our plan is for a consistent cadence of new starts,” Ryan Marshall, Chief Executive Officer at PulteGroup said on the company's earnings call Tuesday.
constructiondive.com

‘Recession is underway’ for home builders

The housing industry downturn is poised to push the U.S. economy into a mild recession this year, according to the National Association of Home Builders’ chief economist. Elevated inflation and mortgage rates coupled with the high building material and construction costs that have plagued the industry since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to take a toll on residential contractors, Rob Dietz said at a press briefing at the International Builders’ Show Tuesday in Las Vegas.
woodworkingnetwork.com

Housing prices to head south in 2023

Redfin’s 2023 Housing Outlook reports that a post-pandemic sales slump will push home prices down for the first time in a decade. Mortgage rates will take center stage in 2023, with high rates likely to make it the slowest housing market year since 2011, according to annual end-of-year predictions from Redfin, the technology-powered real estate brokerage.
