Related
An increasing number of lawsuits are being filed against real estate agents as home prices continue to fall across the US
These lawsuits are driven by "unhappy consumers" after having a negative emotional experience during a real estate transaction, an expert told Insider.
House Prices Will Fall Fastest in These Seven Cities
The Pacific Coast and Southwest regions will see the deepest home-price declines in the U.S. in 2023, according to the investment bank Goldman Sachs.
money.com
Home Values Are Falling the Most in These 7 Cities: Zillow
After two years of double digit growth, home values in the United States are falling. Much of that decline is attributable to a steep rise in mortgage rates, which have more than doubled over the past...
Something big is happening in the U.S. housing market—here’s where 27 leading research firms think it’ll take home prices in 2023
Among the nation's 27 leading housing researchers, 23 expect U.S. home prices to fall further in 2023.
Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert
Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
Housing market slump gives homebuilders no choice but to offer aggressive mortgage rate buydowns
As of last month, 75% of U.S. homebuilders were offering mortgage rate buydowns, according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting.
Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
Goldman Sachs is predicting dark days in 2023 for some of the pandemic's red-hot U.S. housing markets.
CNBC
Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September
The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
CNBC
Mortgage interest rates expected to drop in 2023—here's by how much
After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
The worst is over for the US housing market – and prices will stop crashing within 6 months, Goldman Sachs says
A painful period for the US housing market looks like it's coming to an end, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank predicted that prices will fall just 6% from their peak and bottom out halfway through 2023. But there are likely to be steeper declines in west coast cities like...
When will US home prices finally stop dropping?
The U.S. housing market will likely bottom out by mid-year, according to Goldman Sachs economists, as mortgage rates continue to decline from a peak of 7%.
US home prices dropped for the fifth month in a row in November
US home prices dropped for the fifth month in a row in November, as rising mortgage rates pushed prospective buyers out of the housing market late last year and prices continued to cool, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index, released Tuesday.
lbmjournal.com
Mortgage rates continue to downward shift
MCLEAN, Va. — Freddie Mac today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.09%. “Mortgage rates inched down again, with the 30-year fixed-rate down nearly a full point from November, when it peaked at just over seven percent,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “According to Freddie Mac research, this one%age point reduction in rates can allow as many as three million more mortgage-ready consumers to qualify and afford a $400,000 loan, which is the median home price.”
US home price inflation slows further in November
US single-family home price growth cooled further in November, surveys showed on Tuesday, which together with declining mortgage rates could help to slow the housing market’s slide deeper into recession. The S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller national home price index, covering all nine US census divisions, increased 9.2% year-on-year in November, pulling back from October’s increase of 10.7%. A surge in remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a housing market boom, driving prices to record highs. On a month-to-month basis, home prices fell 0.6% in November compared with October, the fifth straight monthly decline. The Federal Reserve’s fastest interest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s has driven housing into recession. Falling...
The Fed hiked interest rates by a quarter point today. Here’s what this means for mortgage rates
The Federal Reserve doesn’t set interest rates on lending products, but it can influence them. Here’s why that matters for homebuyers.
US News and World Report
Home Prices Continue to Come Down as Higher Mortgage Rates Bite
Home prices continued their downward slide in November, though they remain up year over year, according to the CoreLogic Case-Shiller monthly index released on Tuesday. Nationally, prices fell 0.6% in November, but are up 7.7% annually, following October’s 9.2% increase. Miami, Tampa and Atlanta led the cities posting the...
AOL Corp
Homebuilder PulteGroup ramping up housing construction as demand recovers
Homebuilder PulteGroup (PHM) announced plans this week to increase its pace of new builds in 2023, aiming to match an anticipated increase in demand in the market. “Our plan is for a consistent cadence of new starts,” Ryan Marshall, Chief Executive Officer at PulteGroup said on the company's earnings call Tuesday.
NBC New York
Mortgage Demand Took a Big Step Back Last Week, Even After Interest Rates Fell Further
Total mortgage application volume fell 9% last week compared with the previous week. Even with rates well off their recent highs, applications to refinance a home loan fell 7% for the week and were 80% lower than the same week one year ago. After a stronger start to the year,...
constructiondive.com
‘Recession is underway’ for home builders
The housing industry downturn is poised to push the U.S. economy into a mild recession this year, according to the National Association of Home Builders’ chief economist. Elevated inflation and mortgage rates coupled with the high building material and construction costs that have plagued the industry since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to take a toll on residential contractors, Rob Dietz said at a press briefing at the International Builders’ Show Tuesday in Las Vegas.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Housing prices to head south in 2023
Redfin’s 2023 Housing Outlook reports that a post-pandemic sales slump will push home prices down for the first time in a decade. Mortgage rates will take center stage in 2023, with high rates likely to make it the slowest housing market year since 2011, according to annual end-of-year predictions from Redfin, the technology-powered real estate brokerage.
