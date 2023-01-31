Read full article on original website
Former Panthers Coach Files Arbitration Suit Against the Organization
Interesting news coming out of Charlotte.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Sean Payton Salary to be Head Coach of the Denver Broncos is Staggering
The Denver Broncos head coach search is over. Denver agreed on a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton the Bronco’s next head coach. Payton coached the Saints from 2006 to 2022, and after just one season away from the game returns to head coach again in Mile High. With Payton under contract with the Saints, the Broncos traded a first-round draft pick in this year’s draft and a second-round pick in next year’s for the rights to hire Payton along with a 2024 third-round pick.
Jerry Jones drops big hint about direction of Cowboys’ offense
The Dallas Cowboys are making changes after the disappointing way their season ended, and owner Jerry Jones dropped a big hint about what we can expect to see from the team going forward. Jones confirmed Wednesday that coach Mike McCarthy will call offensive plays moving forward. The offense, he said, will be a variation of... The post Jerry Jones drops big hint about direction of Cowboys’ offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady reportedly chose retirement over 1 other option
Tom Brady on Wednesday announced that he has once again retired from playing in the NFL. Had he decided to return in 2023, it reportedly would have only been for one team. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Brady had for months told those close to him that he would either retire or continue playing for... The post Tom Brady reportedly chose retirement over 1 other option appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Gisele Bundchen Posts Message For Tom Brady Following Retirement
The NFL world was rocked Wednesday by the news that Tom Brady is retiring. Brady posted a message on social media that he is ending his playing career "for good." Just about everyone around the NFL, and everywhere else, for that matter, has since reacted to the news. But one message for Brady has ...
Tony Romo Speaks Out About Criticisms of His Broadcasting Style
It’s been a few years since Tony Romo was the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, but his critics are still... The post Tony Romo Speaks Out About Criticisms of His Broadcasting Style appeared first on Outsider.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Harris twins split up on National Signing Day as Andrew picks UCF, Michael picks Maryland
One of the more unique recruitment(s) of the 2023 cycle is finally over. Twin four-star linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris are headed to different schools as Andrew announced on National Signing Day that he's headed to UCF while Michael announced a verbal pledge Maryland. Both Andrew and Michael were committed...
Yardbarker
Lamar Trade to Falcons: Ravens Get 3 First-Round Picks?
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a free agent this offseason, and the club insists there is a "200-percent change'' that he'll be retained. But .. along with the team continuing its two-year journey toward trying to sign him, and along with the Ravens likely to franchise tag him if a deal isn't met ...
Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out
It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers
John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
Report: CBS Tried 'Intervention' With Tony Romo Prior to Season
It wasn't long ago that Tony Romo was the toast of the broadcasting world, with the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback immediately receiving praise from viewers after replacing Phil Simms on CBS' top NFL broadcasting team. Lately, however, Romo seems to have fallen out of favor. And that hasn't been ...
Yardbarker
Eric Bieniemy reportedly will come with great competition, heavy price for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are among several teams waiting to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy for its offensive coordinator vacancy. The Commanders may face competition and a heavy price if they want his services. According to NBC...
Texans Coach Joe Danna Lands New Job
The Houston Texans are losing safeties coach Joe Danna, who was an underrated piece for a surprising secondary this season.
Jerry Jones Sends Message To Cowboys Fans, Hits San Francisco 49ers With a Stray Shot
Another NFL season is almost over, which meant another soul-crushing playoff exit for America’s Team. After last year’s debacle where Dak Prescott ran out the clock on a QB scramble at home against the 49ers, the two teams met up again in the postseason, this time in San Fran. More hijinks ensued as Prescott threw a pair of interceptions, then only got the ball six yards downfield on the final desperation play. Niners win, Cowboys lose, and once again, in embarrassing fashion.
Deion Sanders offered, but Jackson State staff won Nireek Sharpe over
Former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders offered Nireek Sharpe a spot in Colorado, but he declined. Here's why. The post Deion Sanders offered, but Jackson State staff won Nireek Sharpe over appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jerry Jones Says 1 Quarterback 'Stood Out' At Senior Bowl Practice
The Dallas Cowboys don't figure to be in the market for a new quarterback any time soon. Even though Dak Prescott threw two interceptions during the team's season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has stood by his quarterback, ...
