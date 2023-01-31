City Of Zephyrhills: Community Creative Input Open House

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – The City of Zephyrhills is hosting a Community Creative Input Open House as part of its rebranding initiative in partnership with North Star Place Branding + Marketing.

This public meeting is set for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Zephyrhills City Hall Council Chambers (5335 8th Street, Zephyrhills, FL, 33542).

Citizens will have the opportunity to meet in person with representative(s) from North Star to share their views about what sites and symbols distinguish Zephyrhills, Florida.

Learn more about the City’s rebranding initiative by visiting AuthenticZephyrhills.com .

