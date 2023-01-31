ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

City Of Zephyrhills: Community Creative Input Open House

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPI3c_0kXPr8xB00

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – The City of Zephyrhills is hosting a Community Creative Input Open House as part of its rebranding initiative in partnership with North Star Place Branding + Marketing.

This public meeting is set for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Zephyrhills City Hall Council Chambers (5335 8th Street, Zephyrhills, FL, 33542).

Citizens will have the opportunity to meet in person with representative(s) from North Star to share their views about what sites and symbols distinguish Zephyrhills, Florida.

In the news: CareerSource Tampa Bay Kicks Off 2023 Summer Hires Enrollment

Learn more about the City’s rebranding initiative by visiting AuthenticZephyrhills.com .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
995qyk.com

Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday

The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

14,875 City Of Tampa Ballots In The Mail

TAMPA, Fla. – Voters living in the City of Tampa who have requested Vote By Mail ballots should start watching their mailboxes. Today, the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections sent out 14,875 Vote By Mail ballots for the City of Tampa Municipal Election. Vote By
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida

A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
TAMPA, FL
tourcounsel.com

Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida

Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
LAKE WALES, FL
The Free Press - TFP

SEU To Hold Annual Christian Conference

LAKELAND, Fla. – Southeastern University (SEU) is set to hold its annual Christian conference at Family Worship Center (1350 E. Main St., Lakeland, FL 33801) from Monday, February 6, to Wednesday, February 8. This year’s theme is “HOME.” Guest speakers will include SEU’s campus pastors
LAKELAND, FL
abandonedspaces.com

Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History

An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Authorities: Two shot in Temple Terrace parking lot

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near an Amazon warehouse that left two people injured. Deputies responded to an Amazon Delivery Station in the 6300 block of Harney Road just after 9 p.m. Wednesday to reports of multiple gunshots fired in the parking lot.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Freddie Lee Demings, father of Orange County’s mayor, dies at 100

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Freddie Lee Demings, the father of Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, has died at age 100, the mayor announced Tuesday. “Freddie Lee Demings enjoyed fishing, playing solitaire, and checkers, and was also known as a ‘man for all times’ for his laughter, smile, and wit,” said a statement by the mayor.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
flcourier.com

Suspects sought after drive-by shooting in Lakeland wounds 11

LAKELAND — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in the Central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier,...
LAKELAND, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
154K+
Followers
21K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy