A bombshell about the AFL-CIO gets dropped in the Larry Householder corruption case: Today in Ohio

‘Boom’: FirstEnergy exec text revels in landing state plane
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s then-chief of staff, Laurel Dawson — married to a FirstEnergy consultant — approved the expense. ”Mike Dawson’s wife. Boom,” Dowling wrote.
How Ohioans could finally defeat gerrymandering: The Wake Up for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Voters in 2015 overwhelmingly adopted a new system for drawing legislative maps, aiming to reset the tilted balance of political power in Ohio. But when the Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission went to work, they roundly ignored the rules.
Fewer students are attending Ohio public universities
There are more than 1 million fewer undergraduate and graduate students at U.S. universities than before the pandemic as enrollment struggles to recover from COVID-19 – a trend rearing its head at many of Ohio’s universities.
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers
Following are field reports from the Ohio Division of Wildlife officers according to districts. In November 2022, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call regarding three white-tailed deer found dead near downed power lines. Officer Smith found a 15-point buck, eight-point buck and doe in the ditch beneath the power lines. After the scene was safe, the deer were examined, and it was determined that they died from electrocution. The Richland Township Fire Department plans to display mounts of the antlered deer at the fire station as a reminder of the dangers of downed power lines. The venison from the three deer was salvaged and given to a local resident.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost takes sides in abortion medication dispute that could end up in court: Capitol Letter
Abortion letter: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 19 other Republican attorneys general sent letters to CVS and Walgreens warning them that mailing abortion medication is a violation of federal law. The Biden administration is allowing retail pharmacies to use stores and the mail to dispense mifepristone, the first of a two-part drug regimen for medication abortions. Yost is arguing that federal law supersedes agency regulations. Over half of Ohio induced abortions are medication abortions. It’s unclear whether CVS and Walgreens are even going to dispense mifepristone in Ohio. Walgreens has said it isn’t dispensing in all locations, Laura Hancock reports.
Gov. Mike DeWine selects PUCO staffer John Williams for utility regulating commission
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine selected a former employee of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to fill the panel’s open seat. If confirmed by the Ohio Senate, John Williams will replace Beth Trombold, who recently stepped down. Williams is not affiliated with any political party. The other candidates on the short list for the post were Democrats.
Explaining the FirstEnergy bribery scandal as the Larry Householder trial continues: Legally Speaking with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — Legal analysis: It's been called the most elaborate and extensive bribery scandal in the history of Ohio politics, with $60 million in bribes paid by FirstEnergy, one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, to influence legislation in Ohio to get their customers to bail out two failing nuclear power plants. And it extends beyond Ohio.
Commentary: Accuracy in Media pulls a stunt in Ohio to muddy the waters on Critical Race Theory
You've probably been reading and hearing lately about a right-wing organization called Accuracy in Media running clandestine sting operations in Ohio school districts. They're trying to get school administrators — in Columbus, in Cincinnati, in Mason, in Dayton — to admit, while being videotaped surreptitiously, that they are teaching unwitting students Critical Race Theory, an amorphous concept that can be used to describe pretty much whatever you want it to mean.
Ohio lawmaker wants to move future presidential primary elections to May
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rep. Daniel Troy wants to etch into Ohioans’ calendars a consistent, unmoving date for the state’s primary election. Citing a need to quell voter confusion and shorten Ohio’s lengthy election cycle, the Willowick Democrat on Thursday proposed legislation that would set Ohio’s primary date in presidential election years as the first […]
Northeast Ohio lawmaker’s tip touched off HB6 investigation, FBI agent says
CINCINNATI – A tip from a former Cleveland area state lawmaker touched off the investigation that led to the corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, the FBI special agent who oversaw the investigation said Friday. FBI Special Agent Blane Wetzel told jurors...
Racism was the primary reason Ohio neighborhoods were redlined, new study shows
A new study confirms what many Clevelanders have long suspected — that their neighborhoods were redlined because of anti-Black prejudice. Around the time of the Great Depression, a federal agency called the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC) created maps of cities across the country and drew red lines around the neighborhoods that local real estate appraisers said were undesirable for mortgage lending.
'Boom': Texts in Ohio corruption trial show FirstEnergy executive celebrating planned flight to bring state lawmakers back to vote on tainted bill
CINCINNATI — New details emerged Thursday at the trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder on the use of the state plane scheduled to bring state lawmakers back to Columbus to vote on the now-tainted nuclear bailout legislation at the heart of Ohio's largest ever corruption case. Text...
How dare they? Failed Senate candidate Mike Gibbons plans to punish disobedient House Republicans: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons spent his own $18 million last year running for the U.S. Senate. Now Gibbons plans to spend his fortune to defeat new Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens when he runs for reelection next year as well as the 21 Republican Ohio state representatives who teamed up with Democrats to elect Stephens. Why? We’re wondering on Today in Ohio.
20 attorneys general, including Ohio's Dave Yost, warn Walgreens, CVS over abortion pills
ST. LOUIS — Attorneys general in 20 conservative-led states, including Ohio, warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states. A letter from Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to the nation's largest pharmacy-dispensing companies was...
Inflation Reduction Act benefits Ohioans on Medicare, yet all of Ohio’s GOP members in Congress opposed it
As Sabrina Eaton points out in her article (Ohioans on Medicare will save more than $36 million yearly on insulin under new law, feds predict, Wednesday Jan 25), Medicare beneficiaries in Ohio will save more than $36M thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden last year. As...
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
So St. Louis: Don't Tell a Halloween Joke in Ohio
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Angling for appeal? Householder attorneys go after judge in corruption trial
There has been speculation since the start of a massive public corruption trial that lawyers for the main defendant were banking on getting any conviction tossed out on appeal.
