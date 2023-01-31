Read full article on original website
CandysDirt.com
Gov. Greg Abbott’s Property Tax Predicament: Inaugural Promise Could be a Tough Sell For Small Business
At Governor Greg Abbott’s swearing in for his third term, the animated inauguration speech he delivered emphasized Texas’s economic prowess, promising to put our $33.7 billion budget surplus to work toward the Lone Star State’s continued growth. Perhaps the most significant proposal in his speech was a...
kut.org
Why are property taxes so high in Texas?
Homeowners in Texas pay some of the nation's highest property taxes. And state lawmakers know it. Now that they're back in session, they’ve vowed to address the issue, in part, by spending $15 billion to provide property tax relief. But, how did we get to this point?. Dale Craymer,...
iheart.com
You Need 4 Jobs To Afford Rent In Texas: Report
A new report from Zillow reveals the harsh realities of renting in Texas. To reasonably afford rent for an average two-bedroom, it would take the income of almost four full-time minimum wage workers. It's only plausible for renters in just 10 of the 50 largest U.S. cities to comfortably afford a two-bedroom rental with just two minimum wage incomes. In these 10 cities, minimum wage is at least $10 an hour.
MedicalXpress
Texans back easing state restrictions on marijuana
Texans overwhelmingly support proposals to ease state restrictions on both the medical and recreational use of marijuana, with 82% supportive of legislation that would legalize marijuana for a wide range of medical treatments. Two-thirds (67%) approve legalizing marijuana for recreational use by people 21 and older, while 81% say possession...
houstonpublicmedia.org
UH Moment: Texans Weigh In on $33 Billion State Budget Surplus
Most Texans support saving at least some of the expected $33 billion state surplus, but they also want the Texas Legislature to increase public spending on key priorities, according to a new survey report by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston. Legislators are projected to...
Is Medical Marijuana Something Texans Want Legalized?
The 88th Texas Legislative Session is underway in Austin and one issue that may or may not come up during the session is medical marijuana. It's not an issue that the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, or Speaker have been vocal about, but Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller has been very vocal in his support of medical marijuana.
Myhighplains.com
Gov. Abbott announces final emergency SNAP food benefit extension
AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, officials with the office of Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide more emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits in February for the final extension. According to a release from the office of Gov. Abbott,...
KFDA
Xcel Energy works with Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to help cover expenses
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is helping communities secure funds for those who need help paying their electricity bills by partnering with a Texas state agency for extra resources. Texas Utility Help is a program of the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, that helps customers with their...
kut.org
Many parents are happy with the state of public schooling in Texas, poll shows
Public schools have become a flashpoint in the culture war in recent years, and that’s likely to continue through this legislative session. School vouchers and library book censorship – two topics that often spark heated debates – are just two of the education-related issues Texas lawmakers will be looking at in the coming months.
southarkansassun.com
SNAP Benefits: What Will Happen if the Program Expires?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are about to expire this February but many Americans are still wondering about what will happen next month. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are about to expire this February 2023. During the pandemic, the amount that millions of Americans received through the program has increased to ensure that low-income families meet their daily needs and they can buy nutritious foods for their families.
bluebonnetnews.com
$2 billion in unclaimed property in Texas; find out if any is owed to you
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is joining other unclaimed property administrators to celebrate the third annual national Unclaimed Property Day tomorrow, Feb. 1. “I am proud to have returned more than $2 billion dollars to Texans since becoming Comptroller, and we are continually looking for new ways to return even more,” Hegar said. “This effort is part of my continued commitment to focus on customer service and provide taxpayers with transparent and accountable government. The money belongs to the people of Texas, and I encourage everyone to visit ClaimItTexas.gov to see if the state is holding some of their unclaimed property.”
Millions more available for Texas homeowners, renters for utility bills
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced it has an additional $48 million to help homeowners and renters who need help paying their energy bills. The money is from the Federal Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act. Through Texas Utility Help, homeowners and renters can pay off total […]
saobserver.com
TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOLS WILL SUFFER IF VOUCHERS PASS
If Texas School Vouchers Passes Public Schools Are In Trouble. This week, the 88th Legislation has made school vouchers a priority due to SB 176. Today I would like to give our parents some basic information on the process and its adverse effects on our public schools. Texas ranks 43 in the nation regarding funding in our schools. School vouchers are a topic that Texas has wanted to pass for years, but each time it failed, our politicians are pushing this agenda once again. When I asked who was behind the curtain trying to push for private school vouchers, I was told it was rich people from other states. I find this to be upsetting. How can another state tell us what’s best for our children here in Texas? First, let me give you a reveal of the four people that testified in 2017 to the Educational Senate committee in Texas. Let’s begin with the Koch brothers, who worked with our former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education, Betsy DeVos. Then there’s Adam Peshek, who works with the Stand Together Trust, which is in Virginia, and there’s Lindsay Burke, who runs the Heritage Foundation, which is in D.C. These billionaires have been allowed to start educational foundations and push their ideology of what our children should learn in schools. The idea that an infestation of billionaires is trying to say that “private school vouchers” would help our children is hard to believe.
fox34.com
Gov. Abbott calls for school choice; teachers say it’s already there
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During a tour of Odessa College focused on workforce development Thursday, Gov. Abbott reiterated his support for education savings accounts (ESAs), a form of state subsidy that would help cover the costs of private schooling for any family in Texas. “We need to understand a reality...
New Elections May Be Needed: Gov. Abbott Addresses Harris County Ballot Shortage
"Harris Co. election ballot paper shortage far bigger than initially estimated. It's so big it may have altered the outcome of elections. It may necessitate new elections. It WILL necessitate new LAWS that prevent Harris Co. from ever doing this again." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Experts weigh in on Rio Grande Valley rental property prices
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You may have heard that prices on rent are going down across the nation but things are not quite the same in the Rio Grande Valley. Craig Grove the owner and operator of GRT Realty in Brownsville said with more people needing to rent than available properties it creates […]
kut.org
Austin and Travis County issuing disaster declarations in wake of winter storm
The City of Austin and Travis County are issuing disaster declarations in the wake of this week’s winter storm, which caused downed trees and power lines and left hundreds of thousands of people without power. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and Travis County Judge Andy Brown said they will both...
kut.org
Austin Energy is 'cautiously optimistic' about repairs, but 110,000 customers still don't have power
The number of Austin Energy customers without power is going down, as the temperature warms and crews repair outages caused by fallen trees and ice-covered power lines and utility poles. “We are cautiously optimistic that we have turned a point overnight,” Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent said at a...
foxsanantonio.com
Gov. Greg Abbott urges Texans to report ice storm damage
AUSTIN — The Governor of Texas has asked Texans to report any property damage from this week's winter weather. Texans are asked to submit an online iSTAT damage assessment survey. With ice accumulation in North, Central, and West Texas, there have been many broken tree branches that have affected power lines causing localized power outages.
cw39.com
Two chances to win historical Texas Lottery jackpots TONIGHT!
$653 million Powerball® jackpot prize is largest on the continent, $36.75 million Lotto Texas® jackpot prize is second largest in North America. HOUSTON (KIAH) Excitement is growing across Texas as the Powerball® and Lotto Texas® jackpots continue to climb, offering Texas Lottery® players another chance to win the two-largest jackpot prizes on the continent on the same night – Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Powerball Grand Prize, now the 8th largest in game history, stands as the largest jackpot prize in North America at an estimated annuitized $653 million with an estimated cash value worth $350.5 million. The Lotto Texas jackpot, the largest in more than two years, offers the second-largest jackpot prize on the continent – an estimated annuitized $36.75 million with an estimated cash value of $22.4 million.
