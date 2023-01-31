Zach Arnett joked about his priorities ahead National Signing Day on Wednesday, as he put off a meeting with new athletics director Zac Selmon. “You don’t get to the quarterback quite as well as this recruit we’re going to see, so we’re going to visit him first,” Arnett recalled to reporters, but added that he expects to be able to sit down with Selmon soon.

