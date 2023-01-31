Read full article on original website
"Feeling judged": A 24-year-old black woman marries an 85-year-old white man who is 13 years older than her grandpaAnita DurairajStarkville, MS
Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedStarkville, MS
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in MississippiKristen WaltersStarkville, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Zach Arnett reacts to finishing strong in recruiting, explains offense will 'heavily mirror' Mike Leach's version
Zach Arnett joked about his priorities ahead National Signing Day on Wednesday, as he put off a meeting with new athletics director Zac Selmon. “You don’t get to the quarterback quite as well as this recruit we’re going to see, so we’re going to visit him first,” Arnett recalled to reporters, but added that he expects to be able to sit down with Selmon soon.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State beats out Ole Miss for late-riser DL in class of 2023
Mississippi State won a key recruiting battle on Wednesday. 3-star defensive lineman Jonathan Davis announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on National Signing Day. He’s already signed with Mississippi State as well. Here’s the program’s announcement:. Davis is a Mississippi native who went under-the-radar until the past...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Marcus Adams Jr., 4-star SF out of California, includes 2 SEC programs on top 5
Texas is not in the SEC yet, but it landed on the top 5 for a Class of 2024 small forward out of California, Marcus Adams Jr. Mississippi State also joined in on the fun in representing the SEC on Adams’ top 5 list. Alongside Texas and Mississippi State...
Commercial Dispatch
Green Wave keep rolling: Six West Point seniors sign to play college football
WEST POINT — West Point High School football coach Chris Chambless keeps meaning to go back and check the records: How many Green Wave players have gone on to play college football?. Chambless isn’t currently sure of the exact number, but he knows it’s a big one.
kicks96news.com
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club to Host 2023 PGA University Championship
The PGA of America announced today that Dancing Rabbit Golf Club at Pearl River Resort in Philadelphia, Mississippi, will host the 2023 PGA University Championship set for Nov. 13-15. The 36-hole Championship, supported by Srixon/Cleveland Golf, will feature 90 players on 18 teams (five players from each school) from PGA Golf Management University Programs across the country.
Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?
Lester Raymond Jones Jr. was a graduate student majoring in biomedical engineering at Mississippi State University. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Lester lived with his roommate on Collegeview Street in Starkville, Mississippi.
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Mississippi Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Since part of Mississippi State University within the city, Starkville has the reputation of being a college town. With roughly 25,000 residents, it’s the most populated city in the Golden Triangle region, and just beyond the shadows of MSU lies a tiny some of the best BBQ you’ve ever tasted. This tiny restaurant in Mississippi is often packed, and for good reason! This is one spot that’s worth waiting in line for.
wtva.com
$50K lottery ticket purchased in Tupelo
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 in Tupelo. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the following on Wednesday, Feb. 1:. “A $50,000 Powerball® winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional $1, or they would have won $100,000.”
wtva.com
One in custody after overnight shooting in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville police took one person in custody after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex. Police confirmed the incident around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting happened at the Sand Hill Arms apartments. Police said they have one person is in custody. The department will release...
Commercial Dispatch
Man acquitted of murder after claiming self defense
STARKVILLE — An Oktibbeha County jury acquitted a Starkville man on Wednesday of a first-degree murder charge. Johnny Harris, 65, claimed self defense in the June 19, 2020, stabbing death of Elbert Vaughn, 56, at the Roselawn Terrace apartment complex on South Montgomery Street. A circuit court jury deliberated less than an hour after the two day trial before delivering the verdict.
kicks96news.com
Malicious Mischief and Drug Possession Arrests in Neshoba
ALLAN LAMBERT, 41, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. WESLEY MILES, 25, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $500, $600. ROGER PEARSON, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0. ROVENTAY PEDEN, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000. BRANDON SCOTT...
wcbi.com
Waggoner Engineering gets partially fired from city contract
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council partially fired its ARPA engineering firm and overrode Mayor Keith Gaskin’s veto. A lack of communication seemed to create confusion. Those were all questions asked by city leaders today. Now, Waggoner Engineering is completing some work but will not be...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police ask for help finding person wanted for forgery
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help in solving a case, and Crime Stoppers could make it worth your time. The person seen in this security video is wanted in connection with a case of Uttering Forgery in Tupelo. If you know who this...
WTOK-TV
Kemper Co. investigation leads to charges, warrants also issued
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said an open investigation started Jan. 15 at the Kemper County Jail has led to two people being charged and two people wanted on active warrants. The charges are introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, trafficking of controlled substance and...
breezynews.com
Shoplifting, DUIs, and Many Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala
ALLEN HOWARD, 72, of West, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $0. HARLEIGH D HUTCHINSON, 22, of McCool, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $1,000. DEONTE D JOHNSON, 20, of Carthage, Speeding, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, CPD. Bond $228, $218, $168, $674.25. KATELAN D...
wtva.com
Lowndes County investigators make arrests for alleged tampering, bribery
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators in Lowndes County made a few arrests in connection with a case involving alleged witness tampering and bribery. Investigators charged Billy Bowen, Emily Morgan and Hannah Watkins with tampering with a witness. Morgan is also charged with possession of meth. Investigators also charged Tracy...
