After 25 Years in Business, Central Maine Store Owners Will Close Their Iconic Store For One Final Time Today
We are so fortunate in this wonderful little (actually massive) state of ours to be surrounded by so many incredible mom & pop businesses. And when those moms and pops decide it's time to hang up the keys to the store, it can be awfully sad for the community. Take...
The Gifford’s Ice Cream Plant in Skowhegan Was Damaged by Fire
No one was hurt when fire broke out at the Gifford's Ice Cream plant in Skowhegan on Thursday morning. The fire started at around 9:30 in the processing room of the plant. According to a post on the company's Facebook page, the Skowhegan Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze within an hour with no injuries reported. Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office will likely be looking into the cause of the fire.
Maine Savings Amphitheater Trolls Concert Fans With Facebook Post
Whether you love country music or not, Maine Savings Amphitheater has a pretty good sense of humor!. As Maine Savings Amphitheatre starts to roll out announcements for the 2023 season, people are having fun speculating about who may come to Bangor this year, but they couldn’t resist poking a little fun at concert fans with a recent Facebook post.
Fire Damages Central Maine Ice Cream Factory
Second only to those shoes from New Balance, the most well known product to come out of Central Maine is the ice cream from Gifford's Famous Ice Cream. According to the KJ, there was a fire at the company's Hathaway Street, Skowhegan facility on Thursday. The article explains that the...
A Bangor Group is Renting Rooms to Keep Homeless Out of the Cold
Needlepoint Sanctuary in Bangor is renting hotel rooms for the area's un-housed to protect them from the expected arctic blast. While most of us will be inconvenienced by the extreme cold that's being forecast for the rest of the week, it will be dangerous and potentially deadly for the area's homeless population. This is not the kind of weather you can wait out in a tent with a sleeping bag. So Maine communities are opening warming centers and extending the hours of existing centers and shelters. Find information about facilities in your area at 211 Maine.
Owner of Alton Towing Company is Accused of Illegally Towing Cars
The owner of an Alton towing company is facing charges after allegedly towing vehicles without any prior notice. How Were Police First Alerted That There Was An Issue?. Police first heard of the alleged illegal activity in December of 2022, when several Bangor area residents expressed concerns over why their vehicles had been towed. They told authorities that the 'All Towed Up' towing company out of Alton had taken their vehicles due to various parking violations but without any known prior request by police or property owners. The victims told authorities that they were forced to pay the owner of the company a large impound fee in order to regain possession of their vehicles.
Bargain Hunters Can Save Big With Orrington’s Endless Yard Sale
Orrington Old Home Week organizers have announced the dates for the Endless Yard Sale, when the entire town hosts sales at their homes. If you've never been to an endless yard sale, it works like this. Residents of Orrington have the opportunity to hold sales at their homes, for no charge. They just register their sales with the town of Orrington so they can be included on a town-wide map that's made available to shoppers. If you love to go to yard sales, this is a chance for you to hit dozens of them within one community.
Play Pac-Man In This Gamers Paradise in The Woods of Maine
Normally I find very relaxing, namaste-style, staycation rentals in Maine. But today, ladies and gentle-dudes I have found the most epic cabin in the woods that will finally be able to cater to people like me. What type of people are those you ask? Thanks for asking. Gamers. My game...
Why Would Someone Fling Tomatoes & Onions Into A Cemetery In Bath?
While I don't support it in any way, I can almost wrap my brain around some forms of littering. Sometimes it's hard to dispose of certain things. remember a couple years ago when someone ditched an ATM machine in the woods, way out in a remote area? I also get why people throw cigarette butts out the window. I hate it, but I get it.
Maine’s Wilderness Sled Dog Race Postponed to Sunday Due to Cold
Saturday's expected extreme cold conditions have prompted organizers of Maine's Wilderness Sled Dog Race to postpone it by a day. Each year, sled dog teams gather in the Moosehead region for the Wilderness Sled Dog Race, which begins and ends at the Leisure Life Resort in Greenville. Ordinarily, there are two treks that teams can take, including a 35-mile race and a 70-mile race. Surrounding the main event are a variety of activities for spectators, including a silent auction at the resort, and viewing areas along the route where people can watch the action. This video from last year's event will give you an idea of what to expect at the race.
First Drag Show Ever in Dover-Foxcroft Sells Out – Second Show Added
It's the first drag show in Piscataquis County and it sold out within a week. A second show has been added!. The Bangor Daily News reported that Delicious Drag Divas out of Bangor will be at the Center Theater in Dover-Foxcroft on April 15. DDD was founded in Bangor by Lloyd Tracy and his husband Tony, who is also LaDonya Lovelace.
Are There Really More Places to Buy Weed Than Groceries In Bangor?
Mainers really do love their weed. The debate will go on for ages about whether cannabis is good or bad for you. Some folks think it's all a bunch of hooey, and others will try to convince you that it's the cure-all for nearly every condition under the sun... A miracle drug completely misunderstood by the populace at large. More likely, the truth lies somewhere in the middle.
Bangor prepares for Extreme Cold and Dangerous Wind Chill
Can’t imagine everyone hasn’t already heard the forecast for both today and tomorrow. It’s going to be as cold, or colder than it has been in years. Maybe the only ones who haven’t heard that frigid Friday frightful news are those who most need to hear it.
Familiar Face Taking Over As Bangor’s Development Director
The City of Bangor has a new Director of Development, and it's someone who is very familiar with the City and its inner workings. Anne Krieg joined the City of Bangor in 2019 and became the City's Planning Officer. But she transitioned into her new role as Director of Development officially on January 2nd. Krieg is no stranger to municipal service, spending a good deal of her career helping cities like Bar Harbor, Bridgton, and Bangor grow.
The Fiddlehead Restaurant In Bangor To Re-Open February 2
Once again, you can experience fine dining here in the Bangor area. Starting tomorrow, and lasting at least throughout the month of February, and possibly into March, The Fiddlehead Restaurant, located at 84 Hammond Street in Downtown Bangor, will open its doors to serve up high-end American cuisine with global influences plus wine & craft cocktails.
wabi.tv
Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”Who wants to see their major investments sitting in mud? It’s pretty hard to look at...” Dan Higgins, President of Hamlin’s Marina and Puffin Boat Company Dan Higgins says there’s a stream of silt, salt and road grime coming from a nearby snow dump.
The Last Unicorn Has Reopened in Waterville
Just based on the name alone, I would go to this restaurant guys. Located at 8 Silver Street in Waterville, The Last Unicorn has officially reopened and Mama wants a reservation. This restaurant was closed to do some upgrading and working with new chefs. They are now new and improved...
wabi.tv
Owner of Maine towing company arrested on theft charges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The owner of an Alton towing company was arrested Thursday night on theft charges. Bruce LiCausi, 19, of Bangor was taken into custody by state police Thursday night. Bangor Police say they’ve been investigating reports of suspicious activity by LiCausi’s company, All Towed Up, since December....
Maine Man Woken Up to House Fire By His Dog, He Escapes But The Dog Dies Saving Him
This is literally the definition of bittersweet. This story is both absolutely incredible and yet overwhelmingly devastating. According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man is alive this morning because his dog alerted him to his house being on fire. And, thanks to his amazing pup, even though his house completely burned to the ground, he's alive to tell the tale.
wabi.tv
Charger charging non-electric car battery believed cause of Thomaston fire
THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Officials believe a battery charger that was charging a non-electric car battery sparked a fire at a home in South Thomaston Monday morning. Crews were called to the home on Dublin Road just before 6:30 a.m. to find a garage attached to the home fully engulfed in flames.
