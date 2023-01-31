50th Annual [email protected] Workshops Schedule Set to Go February 13 & 14 at the Shores Resort & Spa in Daytona - [email protected] Workshops “Attendee” Continues - Auto-Racing Promoter of the Year (Arpy) Voting Continues Until February 1, 2023

BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today that Trophy Tractor will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 99 Chevrolet driven by Garrett Smithley in several NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races this season beginning with the season opening Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

