ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

State awards $375M to extend BART into downtown San Jose, Santa Clara

SAN JOSE – The state has awarded $375 million to a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority project extending BART another 6 miles and four stations into downtown San Jose and Santa Clara.The award brings the state backing of the project up to $1.125 billion, according to an announcement from the VTA. The award is a significant step because it will help the VTA in its effort to qualify for federal funds of roughly $4.6 billion, which is approximately half of the project's total cost, according to the transit agency."This award brings VTA $375 million closer to securing a historic federal...
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

New waves of tech layoffs will wipe out more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs

FREMONT — Six tech companies, including software and hardware firms, have revealed plans to slash more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs, marking a fresh wave of cutbacks, new state government filings show. Lam Research, Salesforce, Workday, Splunk, NetApp and Autodesk have disclosed their intentions to eliminate about 1,237 jobs...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area's Splunk and Workday join list of tech company layoffs

PLEASANTON, Calif. - Two more Bay Area software companies announced job cuts Wednesday, joining a long string of tech businesses that are laying off workers in reaction to shifts in the economy. Splunk, based in San Francisco, and Workday, based in Pleasanton, both filed documents announcing the layoffs with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies

KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
CBS San Francisco

'Dragon' storm front brings showers back to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO --  A pair of weather fronts, swirling off the Pacific Northwest coast, sent bands of showers into the Bay Area Friday, bringing another dose of precipitation to the region recovering from 3 years of drought. But unlike the nine atmospheric rivers that drenched the Bay Area over an epic 22-day span in late December and January, these storms will be nowhere near as intense.Forecasters said an inch of rain will fall from Friday to Sunday. While skies will start clear on Saturday night as hundreds of thousands gather in downtown San Francisco for the annual Chinese New Year parade, rain...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Rain Returns to Bay Area With Quick Moving System

Rain returned to the Bay Area early Friday morning, with some heavy downpours in the North Bay and San Francisco, according to weather reports. The quick moving storm arrived in the early morning hours over the North Bay first and was expected to make its way south toward San Jose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AccuWeather

Pacific storm train to resume along West Coast

Pacific storms will once again reach the West Coast of the United States after a hiatus over the last couple of weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that the upcoming storms won’t pack quite the same punch as storms in early January. A change in the weather pattern will bring more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

“Entitled” Bike Lane Lady Speaks Out

On a rainy December 29, advocate Stacey Randecker was out riding on 7th Street just north of Townsend when she came across the fifth motorist parked in the bike lane during her half-mile ride. It was an ambulance--which was not responding to an obvious emergency--blocking a protected bike lane. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

‘Like 10 Times in an Hour’: Oakland’s Airport Plaza a Thieves’ Paradise

“Look out for that gray car there,” a fast-food worker said while pointing toward a gas pump where a woman in a yellow coat was refueling a gray sedan. Sure enough, across the parking lot at a gas station, a man wearing a black hoodie and face mask stepped out from a silver SUV and smashed the sedan’s passenger window, snatched a purse and sped away.
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Get your free fruit tree: Friends of the Urban Forest announces giveaway in S.F.

Are you missing the pitter-patter of branches against your window after your yard received an unexpected pruning during January's storm? If you live in San Francisco, you can adopt for free. Friends of the Urban Forest, a nonprofit dedicated to adding more tree cover and green spaces in S.F., has announced a citywide native and fruit-bearing tree giveaway. It's called Adopt-A-Yard-Tree — all you need is a shovel and a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

The Bay Area Rap Battle Heard 'Round the World

This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. Before 8 Mile, before Scribble Jam and WorldStar, and before MTV and BET developed freestyle shows, there was the Hiero-Hobo battle. Pitting Saafir and his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sfstandard.com

Man Deals Illegal Guns From Garage in Posh Bay Area Suburb

A Mill Valley man has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for illegally dealing firearms from his garage, the Northern California district of the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a release Monday. In a plea agreement, James William Palmer, 38, admitted to manufacturing and selling firearms for...
MILL VALLEY, CA
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

66K+
Followers
23K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy