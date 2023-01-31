The Havre Blue Ponies Boys & Girls Basketball Teams hosted the Lewistown Golden Eagles in the Armory Gym of MSU-Northern Tuesday night. In game one the Havre Blue Ponies Boys lost to the Golden Eagles (70-50). The Blue Ponies led the undefeated Lewistown Team at halftime (36-35) and held onto that led until midway through the third quarter. Going into the fourth, Lewistown had a small lead before outscoring Havre (19-5) to complete the twenty-point victory. Xavier Butler (17pts) led the team and bounced back from his five-point effort in the first matchup between these two teams. Fischer Brown (21 pts) and Brody Jenness (12pts) were the scoring leaders for the Golden Eagles. Coach Burgess and the Blue Ponies fall to (9-5) on the season.

HAVRE, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO