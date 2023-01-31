Read full article on original website
Related
hilinetoday.com
Ice Fishing in Chinook
The Rod’n Gun Club are hosting their 4th annual Ice Fishing Tournament this Saturday February 4th. The Tournament will take place at the Drive Fort Reservoir just north of Chinook, with 4 cash prizes to be given out and the 5th cash prize will go to the Rod’n Gun Club Scholarship.
hilinetoday.com
What Big Equipment Co’s New Tractor Means for Havre
Big Equipment Company is working on something of global significance, right here in Havre. They are working to produce, through a partnership with Rome Plow, a tractor that farmers can maintain and repair themselves. Big Equipment Company President Ron Harmon explains what developing this new tractor will mean for Havre.
hilinetoday.com
One Step Closure to Finding a New Superintendent
Major progress has been made in the search for Havre Public Schools’ new superintendent. After reviewing and discussing various applicant’s resumes and more the Havre School Board selected two candidates to interview for the superintendent position. The school board considered community survey inputs as well as scrutinized the applicants experience and much more.
hilinetoday.com
Blue Ponies Battle Golden Eagles in Armory Gym
The Havre Blue Ponies Boys & Girls Basketball Teams hosted the Lewistown Golden Eagles in the Armory Gym of MSU-Northern Tuesday night. In game one the Havre Blue Ponies Boys lost to the Golden Eagles (70-50). The Blue Ponies led the undefeated Lewistown Team at halftime (36-35) and held onto that led until midway through the third quarter. Going into the fourth, Lewistown had a small lead before outscoring Havre (19-5) to complete the twenty-point victory. Xavier Butler (17pts) led the team and bounced back from his five-point effort in the first matchup between these two teams. Fischer Brown (21 pts) and Brody Jenness (12pts) were the scoring leaders for the Golden Eagles. Coach Burgess and the Blue Ponies fall to (9-5) on the season.
Comments / 0