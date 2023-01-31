Read full article on original website
Chevrolet Indycar at Thermal Club - Indycar Preseason Testing
Will Power, No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske Chevrolet, led the Team Chevy contingent after two sessions completing Day One of Preseason Testing at The Thermal Club in the Coachella Valley just south of Palm Springs, California. Times around the 3.067-mile, 17-turn road course dropped as the day progressed with...
Travis Pastrana’s Road to Daytona Starts With DIRTcar UMP Modifieds at DIRTcar Nationals
Having won numerous motocross and rally championships, co-created Nitro Circus and Nitro Rallycross, performed several miraculous stunts, and raced in NASCAR, amongst a plethora of other accomplishments, there isn’t much left on Travis Pastrana’s bucket list. Except for the Daytona 500. His plan to run the historic NASCAR...
General Admission Tickets On-Sale for First-Ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend on July 1-2
General admission tickets for the inaugural Chicago Street Race, including the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race in NASCAR’s 75-year history, officially went on sale to the public today. All general admission and reserved tickets include two-day access to Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races and full-length concerts by The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert with the support of The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett on July 1-2.
Massive Partnership Lineup Announced for JTG Daugherty Racing’s 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season
The NASCAR Cup Series season is ramping up, and the JTG Daugherty Racing’s partner list for the No. 47 Kroger Racing Camaro is close to completing its lineup for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. “We are humbled to share the news about our esteemed Kroger Racing partner lineup...
NASCAR remains in discussions for a big return to Rockingham Speedway
NASCAR reportedly had early discussions with Rockingham Speedway relating to a possible return after Cup Series racing ended in 2004.
Clash Qualifying Order: February 2023 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR qualifying order for the Clash at the Coliseum; Practice groups included. This weekend, the 2023 NASCAR season begins. NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to unload in Los Angeles, California at the 1/4-mile LA Coliseum. View the 2023 qualifying order for the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum below. Clash...
If Brad Keselowski Isn’t Being Vengeful, Then He’s at Least Being Ironic
We figured the 2023 Superstar Racing Experience schedule would pique the interest of current NASCAR drivers. But Brad Keselowski skipped piqued and took the plunge by revealing he would compete in all six races in SRX’s third season. It’s hard to tell how much of it is a case...
Spire Motorsport Kicks off 2023 with FOX's "Animal Control" Aboard Corey LaJoie's No. 7 Chevrolet
“Animal Control,” FOX’s all-new comedy, will be featured as the primary sponsor aboard Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) pre-season race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Premiering on FOX on Thursday, February...
Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch to Drive the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in this Year’s DAYTONA 500
One of the NASCAR industry’s most storied teams and one of the sports’ most successful modern era drivers will partner with a pioneer in the hemp industry in 2023. Richard Childress Racing announced today that when Busch kicks off his 19th season of NASCAR Cup Series competition and first season with the 54-year-old race team, he will be driving the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet at Daytona.
Striving for Five: Bacon Pursues USAC Sprint Title #5 with Hoffman in 2023
Brady Bacon and the Hoffman Auto Racing / Dynamics Inc. team are once again set to chase the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship in 2023. Bacon will be chasing after a record-tying fifth career series championship, a mark that only Levi Jones has previously accomplished in the 67-year history of USAC National Sprint Car racing.
Beard Motorsports Announces Sponsor for Daytona 500
Bennett Family of Companies has joined Beard Motorsports and driver Austin Hill as its primary partner for the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race Feb. 19 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Hill will pilot the No. 62 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet in the ‘Great American Race.’. “We are...
Weekend Preview: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
NASCAR’s first green flag of 2023 is ready to wave revving up what is surely to be a dramatic 75th Anniversary season for the sport – new venues, old rivalries; fresh expectations and a milestone championship. Teams are arriving now in sunny Los Angeles to prepare for the...
Denny Hamlin to Race in SRX Opener at Stafford
Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced that Denny Hamlin will race in the first race of the 2023 SRX Season. Hamlin, a 3-time Daytona 500 Champion and current driver for Joe Gibbs Racing and co-owner of 23XI Racing, will make his SRX debut, joining the field on July 13th at Stafford Motor Speedway, in Stafford Springs (CT).
Noah Gragson and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB To Promote Sunseeker Resorts on No. 42 Chevrolet
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is proud to announce their continued partnership Sunseeker Resorts and the new driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet, Noah Gragson. Sunseeker Resorts, which sponsored the No. 42 Chevrolet last season for three events, will be present on Gragson’s racecar for multiple races in 2023, beginning with this weekend’s “Clash” at the L.A. Coliseum.
Sammy Smith to Pilot No. 17 Tundra in Season Opener at Daytona Featured
TRICON Garage (TRICON) is pleased to announce that Sammy Smith will join its lineup and make his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut in the No. 17 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The 2023 Xfinity Series rookie contender is fresh off a six-win...
Shore Lunch Returns as Sponsor of ARCA Menards Series Championship Race at Toledo Speedway
Shore Lunch will return as an event entitlement sponsor of the ARCA Menards Series championship race at Toledo Speedway. The Shore Lunch 200 is slated for Saturday, October 7, and will mark the second consecutive season that the series championship will be determined at its home track. “We had one...
Hired Gun: Rogers Goes Racing with Baldwin-Fox for 2023 USAC Sprint Season
Jadon Rogers ascended to the rank of first-time USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship feature winner during the 2022 season. Now, in 2023, the Worthington, Ind. native and 2020 series Rookie of the Year becomes a hired gun as the wheelman of the Baldwin-Fox Racing No. 5 entering the USAC racing season, which begins in Florida with a full week of action in mid-February.
USAC RACEAID Begins New Chapter in Assisting the Racing Community
Since 1959, the United States Auto Club Benevolent Foundation has provided financial aid to the families of auto racing participants with ties to USAC who have been injured or are in need of assistance. In 2023, a new chapter begins with the rebranding of the USAC Benevolent Foundation to what...
Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Have High Hopes for the Clash
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team are optimistic headed into this weekend’s Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and with good reason. For starters, they had a good run in the inaugural Clash, which is held on a temporary course inside the famed...
Buford To Drive Second Car For Big Machine Racing In Daytona
Big Machine Racing announced today that Jade Buford will drive a second car for Big Machine Racing in Daytona for the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300, on Saturday, February 18 at 5:00 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio. Buford, who started his NASCAR...
