FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Mayor Wu delivers her first State of the City Address￼The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Mayor Lungo-Koehn delivers the 2023 State of the City AddressThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
WBUR
Mass. college aid programs falling behind, report says
The share of Massachusetts students who take out loans to pay for public higher education has exploded in the past two decades while the combined pressure of inflation and a lack of investment have hamstrung the impact of state-funded financial aid, according to a new report. With lawmakers facing decisions...
WBUR
The MassGOP has a new leader. Now what?
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. To be honest, the frigid cold in the forecast this Friday already has me shivering. While it’s still relatively mild out, make sure you’re prepared with these extreme cold safety tips, like checking your car battery and making sure the tank is more than half full.
WBUR
Hey Mass. residents, your monthly gas bill is about to go down
The state has some good news for people who heat their homes with gas, just as they prepare to turn up the thermostat ahead of the weekend's expected cold snap. The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities on Thursday ordered utilities to reduce the price of natural gas they provide to customers. As that rate drops, so will your monthly utility bill.
WBUR
4 key takeaways from the 2023 'Condition of Education' data report
While the days of virtual classes and widespread mask mandates are largely behind us, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic still linger in many Massachusetts' school districts. Schools across the state are adapting to a landscape of increased student needs from academic learning loss to mental and behavioral health struggles.
WBUR
MassGOP taps Amy Carnevale to be new party chair
After a disastrous election that saw the party shut out of all statewide offices, the State Republican Committee narrowly voted to replace two-term chairman Jim Lyons with Washington lobbyist Amy Carnevale of Marblehead. Carnevale garnered 37 votes to Lyons' 34 votes in the second round of balloting Tuesday night in...
WBUR
Admissions policy at Mass. vocational schools target of new federal civil rights complaint
Vocational and technical high schools across Massachusetts unjustly exclude students from disadvantaged communities by using a selective criteria admissions system, a federal complaint filed Thursday with the U.S. Department of Education alleges. The Vocational Education Justice Coalition, a group comprised of community and civil rights advocates, argues the schools use...
WBUR
Boston's outgoing public safety adviser reflects on how violence in the city has changed in 5 years
As Boston's senior adviser for public safety prepares to step down, he is reflecting on how violence in the city — and his role in responding to it — has changed since his tenure began in 2018. Rufus Faulk, who was appointed by former Mayor Marty Walsh, will...
WBUR
What Boston's COVID-19 archives can tell us about preparing for the next pandemic
Three years ago today, Massachusetts logged its first case of the coronavirus. We reflect back on the last three years of this pandemic with Marta Crilly, an archivist with the city of Boston. Amanda Beland Producer/Director. Amanda Beland is a producer and director for Radio Boston. She also reports for...
WBUR
For EVs to take off, Boston needs more equitable placement of chargers
Nicole Mushero bought her Chevy Bolt a year-and-a-half ago to do her small part to tackle climate change. But she lives in a condo in Jamaica Plain without an easy way to install a electric vehicle charger. She said there’s only one public charging station within walking distance to her...
WBUR
'Come see about us': Taking stock of community grief
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Feb. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. “Come see me, come see about us,” said Remy Lawrence whose son, 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, was fatally shot in Mattapan on Jan. 29. “Because we’re not OK. I’m trying to be, and I’m going to be strong, and I’m going to have my moments of breakthrough pain."
WBUR
Photos: Bostonians cope with frigid conditions
With temperatures plummeting toward the single digits Friday, residents throughout Massachusetts bundled up to brace against frigid air and biting winds. Meteorologist Danielle Noyes warned that "dangerously cold wind chill values" would last through late Saturday morning, with wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour causing temperatures to feel closer to -20 or even -30 degrees Fahrenheit.
WBUR
This aging Bristol County jail is on the chopping block under a new sheriff
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Feb 2. Tiziana Dearing is our host. At the aging Ash Street Jail, former Sheriff Thomas Hodgson imposed a management style some might call old-school and that his opponents often characterized as medieval. Others have criticized the jail's substandard conditions. Hodgson lost his most recent re-election bid to Democrat Paul Heroux, who initially campaigned on reforming the jail. Heroux joins the show to explain why he now hopes to close the jail altogether.
WBUR
Kansas is one of two states without a long COVID clinic
Long COVID clinics treat some of the lingering symptoms of the virus. Kansas and South Dakota are the only states in the country that don't have long COVID clinics, which leaves people suffering from debilitating symptoms stranded. Samantha Horton of the Kansas News Service reports.
WBUR
Something frigid this way comes
Coming off of a top-five warmest January for all southern New England climate sites, including Boston, the intense cold set to move into the region will certainly be a shock for many of us. In fact, this may be the coldest air we've seen in seven years. Boston and Worcester...
WBUR
Despite stress and echoes of Covid closures, many Woburn parents say they support teacher strikes
A teachers’ strike that has closed Woburn public school classrooms for three days — and counting — has largely found support among parents, though they’ve had to cope with work-related complications with no school. While expressing some frustration at the impasse, many parents in the Greater...
WBUR
Continuing our conversation with New England Revolution defender Henry Kessler
In the second part of our conversation with New England Revolution defender Henry Kessler, we talk about how to watch and better appreciate the sport of soccer, what hosting the World Cup in 2026 could mean for Boston, and what he hopes his future with the sport looks like. You...
WBUR
Why can't the MBTA hire enough bus drivers?
Since December 2021, the MBTA says they've been working on an "aggressive" hiring campaign to bolster driver numbers, with the goal of bringing bus services back to pre-pandemic levels. Now, in January 2023, they have fewer drivers than a year ago and bus service cuts continue to plague riders. Boston Globe Transportation Reporter Taylor Dolven joins The Common to discuss why the campaign failed, and how Boston's Black and Hispanic communities are paying the price.
WBUR
Two beloved Porter Square businesses are for sale
The restaurant group Cambridge Eats and Beats is selling two of its beloved Porter Square businesses, one of which hasn't operated since the start of the pandemic. The plan was always to reopen Christopher’s, says Holly Heslop, co-owner of the restaurant group, which also runs the Lizard Lounge, Toad and Cambridge Common. The 42-year-old staple was the place Heslop and her husband, Charlie, had one of their first dates after he purchased it. Their kids ran around there when they were little and worked there as teens. It’s full of memories of birthday parties and private events held upstairs. Her kids asked for a final walk-through to be able to say goodbye to this place they grew up in. They made their decision to close Christopher’s two weeks ago.
WBUR
Expected record lows for Mount Washington prompt warnings against travel
Hikers should avoid traveling to the White Mountains this weekend, officials warn, as a cold snap headed for New England poses life-threatening conditions in the popular winter destination. At the region's highest peak, Mount Washington, weekend temperatures could reach record-breaking lows. The worst of the cold is expected Friday night...
WBUR
Harvard Film Archive celebrates filmmaker Joyce Chopra with mini-retrospective
Filmmaker Joyce Chopra is no stranger to Harvard Square. In 1958, fresh from graduating Brandeis University, she and pal Paula Kelly opened Club 47 on Mt. Auburn Street, modeling it after the Parisian cafés they’d frequented during semesters spent studying abroad. They hired a Boston University freshman named Joan Baez to perform on Wednesday nights, and the club quickly became a mecca for the folk music revival, with these two 22-year-olds providing early gigs for Tom Rush, Judy Collins and Joni Mitchell. (According to legend, a young Bob Dylan once sang songs between sets for free, just so he could say that he’d played Club 47.) The place is still packing them in today, relocated a few blocks over on Palmer Street and rechristened Club Passim. But Chopra sold her stake in the café barely a year after it opened, headed home to New York City with dreams of making movies.
