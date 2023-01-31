ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland Charter Township, MI

HometownLife.com

Westland installs pedestrian signs at intersection where teen was hit

WESTLAND - City officials are reviewing numerous intersections and prioritizing safety improvements after a 15-year-old girl was struck and critically injured while walking to school. The city recently installed four pedestrian crossing signs at the intersection of Newburgh Road and Marquette Street, where John Glenn High School sophomore Aalyiah Rasheed-Wiley...
CBS Detroit

2 drivers killed in vehicle crash in Macomb Township

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two drivers were killed after crashing head-on in Macomb Township.According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, in the area of North Avenue and Indian Trail.Authorities say a white GMC van was traveling north on North Avenue and a red Dodge Ram was traveling south on the same street when the vehicles collided.Both male drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Dodge Ram was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.The sheriff's office says it is not yet known if both drivers were wearing seat belts or if drugs or alcohol were factors.The crash is under investigation.
22 WSBT

Vehicle hits garage in Clay Township

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — First responders were on the scene when a vehicle struck a house Wednesday night in Clay Township. This occurred just north of Roseland, near Kenilworth Road and Constance Street. St Joe County Police say an alleged drunk driver lost control of his speeding...
fox2detroit.com

Victims of deadly head-on crash identified as men from Macomb, Bay City

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two drivers who both died in a head-on crash Monday in Macomb Township were identified as men in their 30s. Gregory Michael Schmidt, 33, of Bay City was driving a GMC van owned by a company where he worked, while Rollin Robertson, 39 of Macomb, was driving his Dodge Ram.
Detroit News

1 dead in head-on crash Sunday in White Lake Twp.

A 41-year-old White Lake Township man died Sunday after his SUV crashed head-on with a pickup truck, police said. Officers and firefighters were called at about 8 p.m. Sunday to a location on Bogie Lake Road near Cedar Island Road for a report of a crash, they said Monday. According...
Detroit News

2 dead, 1 hurt in Macomb Township crash

Officials are investigating a crash Monday in Macomb Township that left two people dead and another injured. Macomb County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to North Avenue and Indian Trail around 2:10 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash, representatives said in a statement. "A white GMC Van with one male driver was...
abc12.com

Deadly crash in Imlay City left 1 dead and 6 injured

On Sunday night, a Macomb County teen was speeding and caused a crash in Imlay City. The crash left one person dead and half a dozen more injured. 1 dead, 6 injured in Imlay City crash blamed on speeding, police say. The officer was pulling onto the roadway to initiate...
95.3 MNC

Michigan State Police investigating apparent murder-suicide

Michigan State Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Decatur Township. Dispatchers received 9-1-1 calls around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, saying that a murder-suicide was going to happen. Troopers forced their way into the 82nd Avenue home after nobody answered the door. Two people, 49-year-old Wayne Westphal and 34-year-old...
Detroit News

Oakland Co. deputies seek tips on missing Pontiac man, 37

A Pontiac man is missing after walking away from a hospital Sunday and authorities are asking the public for help to find him. Jacob Vincent-Perez Longoria, 37, disappeared shortly before 11 p.m Sunday after walking away from the McLaren Oakland Hospital while holding a blanket and wearing only a hospital gown and socks, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Hospital security told deputies he left the hospital and ran towards Huron Street.
