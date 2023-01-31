Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Related
HometownLife.com
Westland installs pedestrian signs at intersection where teen was hit
WESTLAND - City officials are reviewing numerous intersections and prioritizing safety improvements after a 15-year-old girl was struck and critically injured while walking to school. The city recently installed four pedestrian crossing signs at the intersection of Newburgh Road and Marquette Street, where John Glenn High School sophomore Aalyiah Rasheed-Wiley...
2 drivers killed in vehicle crash in Macomb Township
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two drivers were killed after crashing head-on in Macomb Township.According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, in the area of North Avenue and Indian Trail.Authorities say a white GMC van was traveling north on North Avenue and a red Dodge Ram was traveling south on the same street when the vehicles collided.Both male drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Dodge Ram was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.The sheriff's office says it is not yet known if both drivers were wearing seat belts or if drugs or alcohol were factors.The crash is under investigation.
22 WSBT
Vehicle hits garage in Clay Township
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — First responders were on the scene when a vehicle struck a house Wednesday night in Clay Township. This occurred just north of Roseland, near Kenilworth Road and Constance Street. St Joe County Police say an alleged drunk driver lost control of his speeding...
38-year-old Wayne County man killed in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says a Rockwood man was killed Wednesday in a snowmobile crash where excessive speeds appear to have been a factor. Jacob Chandonnet, 38, was pronounced dead while en route to the hospital after he crashed his snowmobile along Snowmobile Trail LP 9, north of Atlanta, Mich.
fox2detroit.com
Victims of deadly head-on crash identified as men from Macomb, Bay City
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two drivers who both died in a head-on crash Monday in Macomb Township were identified as men in their 30s. Gregory Michael Schmidt, 33, of Bay City was driving a GMC van owned by a company where he worked, while Rollin Robertson, 39 of Macomb, was driving his Dodge Ram.
Detroit News
1 dead in head-on crash Sunday in White Lake Twp.
A 41-year-old White Lake Township man died Sunday after his SUV crashed head-on with a pickup truck, police said. Officers and firefighters were called at about 8 p.m. Sunday to a location on Bogie Lake Road near Cedar Island Road for a report of a crash, they said Monday. According...
Bodies found believed to be men who went missing after canceled performance
The bodies of three Michigan men who went missing after a performance they were heading to in Detroit was canceled have been believed to be found.
Detroit cops searching for shooting suspect after 2 people struck by gunfire while driving
A suspect is being sought in connection to a double non-fatal shooting that occurred while the victims were driving in Detroit nearly two weeks ago, authorities say.
Detroit News
2 dead, 1 hurt in Macomb Township crash
Officials are investigating a crash Monday in Macomb Township that left two people dead and another injured. Macomb County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to North Avenue and Indian Trail around 2:10 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash, representatives said in a statement. "A white GMC Van with one male driver was...
2 dead, 1 taken to hospital after crash on North Avenue in Macomb Township
North Avenue is closed to traffic in Macomb Township Monday afternoon, after a double fatal crash A third person was injured, fire department officials said.
fox2detroit.com
'Like a bomb went off': 2 drivers die in head-on collision in Macomb County
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Macomb County Monday. The crash between two trucks happened just after 2 p.m. and was so severe, the road remained closed for five hours by investigators. "It was like a bomb went off, (my husband) immediately ran...
fox2detroit.com
Fleeing Detroit suspect leads police to home where stolen Jeep and guns found
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police confiscated multiple firearms, a suspect's cell phones and even found a stolen vehicle after arresting a suspect late Wednesday. The arrest happened after an attempted traffic stop in which the driver instead fled the scene. The first officer was in the area of...
abc12.com
Deadly crash in Imlay City left 1 dead and 6 injured
On Sunday night, a Macomb County teen was speeding and caused a crash in Imlay City. The crash left one person dead and half a dozen more injured. 1 dead, 6 injured in Imlay City crash blamed on speeding, police say. The officer was pulling onto the roadway to initiate...
Fuel, debris scattered on I-96 in Oakland County caused overnight freeway closure after semi crash: MSP
A crash between two semis in Oakland County caused a total freeway closure for several hours on I-96 after debris and fuel was strewn about the roadway on Monday evening.
Detroit police looking for suspect who jumped out of Jeep, opened fire on house with 14-year-old girl inside
The search is on for a suspect who fired shots at a Detroit home near Tireman and Hubbell with a 14-year-old girl inside in the middle of the afternoon last month.
Police, car dealership team up to help Oakland County woman who returned $15k in cash she found while walking to work
Efforts are underway to help a good Samaritan in Oakland County after she returned a bag full of cash she found at a gas station during her walk to work last week.
High speed chase that led to Blue Water Bridge ends after suspect crashes into snow bank in St. Clair County
One man suspected of driving under the influence is behind bars after authorities said he led police in two counties on a reckless, high speed chase early Wednesday morning.
95.3 MNC
Michigan State Police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Michigan State Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Decatur Township. Dispatchers received 9-1-1 calls around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, saying that a murder-suicide was going to happen. Troopers forced their way into the 82nd Avenue home after nobody answered the door. Two people, 49-year-old Wayne Westphal and 34-year-old...
Detroit News
Oakland Co. deputies seek tips on missing Pontiac man, 37
A Pontiac man is missing after walking away from a hospital Sunday and authorities are asking the public for help to find him. Jacob Vincent-Perez Longoria, 37, disappeared shortly before 11 p.m Sunday after walking away from the McLaren Oakland Hospital while holding a blanket and wearing only a hospital gown and socks, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Hospital security told deputies he left the hospital and ran towards Huron Street.
Suspect charged with first-degree murder of man found dead on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit
Rayquin Desean Patrick of Detroit has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder after 22-year-old John Williams’ body was found on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit last week.
Comments / 0