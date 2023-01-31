ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wuft.org

Jacksonville band to perform at Okeechobee after winning battle-of-the-bands competition

From rehearsing in a construction warehouse to taking the stage at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, Jacksonville-based band Sauce Pocket has made strides in leaving its mark on the Florida music industry. The 5-man band secured an all-expenses-paid spot to perform at this year’s Okeechobee Festival from March 2 to...
pontevedrarecorder.com

News Briefs for the Week of Feb. 2-8, 2023

Sports Illustrated names Stillwater course ‘Most Innovative’. Stillwater Golf and Country Club, the hallmark of Lennar’s 549-home active adult gated community in St. Johns, was named a top 10 most notable golf course to open in 2022 by Sports Illustrated. Recognized as the “Most Innovative Course Design,” Stillwater is the first new 18-hole layout in Northeast Florida in 20 years.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Teacher of the Week: Margeaux Black

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week’s Teacher of the Week has been an educator for 18 years and she says the students make the job easy!. Margeaux Black is our honoree this week and she received several nominations!. As Destiny McKeiver shows us, she loves hands on lessons with...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

DONNA Foundation announces PUMA partnership

The DONNA Foundation, now celebrating its 20th anniversary year, has announced a new partnership with global sports brand PUMA. Beginning this year, PUMA will be the Fearless Series sponsor of the DONNA Marathon Weekend, the Black Knight DONNA Mother’s Day 5K in May and THE PLAYERS DONNA 5K in October.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile coming to Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The world-famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making some pit stops here in Jacksonville this weekend!. The 27-foot-long hot dog is scheduled to visit the Jacksonville Humane Society, the Diamond D Ranch and the 103rd Walmart from Feb. 3 through Feb. 5. The Wienermobile — along with...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Robert J. (Bob) Maxwell

Robert J. (Bob) Maxwell passed away peacefully at the McGraw Center for Caring Community Hospice in Jacksonville, FL, on January 14, 2023, just shy of his 86th birthday surrounded by his family. Bob was a supportive and loving father and a devoted husband to his wife of 64 years, Ann,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Douglas Anderson prepares for 38th Annual Extravaganza

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in Jacksonville will hold its 38th annual Extravaganza that will showcase its talented students. The show will be held at the Moran Theater in the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Feb. 10 beginning at 7 p.m. Performances will focus on a wide range...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Thunderbird Hotel demolition approved along Arlington Expressway

With two permits issued Feb. 2, ownership of the closed and crumbling 59-year-old Bethelite property, originally the Thunderbird Motor Hotel and Dinner Theatre, can demolish the property along the Arlington Expressway. KLT Construction Inc. of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor for the demolition at 5865 Arlington Expressway. The two permits...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
westorlandonews.com

Husband-Wife Duo Bring First Capriotti’s to Jacksonville

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop – known for hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more – debuted its first location in Jacksonville at 10025 San Jose Blvd. on January 30th. Capriotti’s brings the Jacksonville community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Churchmen have new meeting place

The Churchmen have moved. The group began more than 45 years ago as a club for male members of Christ Episcopal Church in Ponte Vedra. Today, it is a nonsectarian organization of more than 100 members. The group meets for lunch and fellowship nine times per year on the third...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Yahoo Sports

In 1971, 29 people died in an explosion in Georgia. 52 years later, their story is being told

Just after 10:53 a.m. on Feb. 3, 1971, the ground trembled in the small city of Woodbine, Georgia. As far away as Jacksonville, residents felt the ground sway beneath them. In Brunswick, just 15 miles to the east, books toppled from shelves and windows cracked. Folks didn't know in that moment that a fiery explosion had engulfed a building at the Thiokol Chemical Corporation.
WOODBINE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy