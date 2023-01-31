Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
National signing day ‘23: Area football athletes make signing day decisions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – National signing day has arrived for numerous high school football players in the area. Wednesday marks the start national signing day, a time where athletes can sign their national letters of intent with colleges. Take a look at the list below and there’s a good chance...
wuft.org
Jacksonville band to perform at Okeechobee after winning battle-of-the-bands competition
From rehearsing in a construction warehouse to taking the stage at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, Jacksonville-based band Sauce Pocket has made strides in leaving its mark on the Florida music industry. The 5-man band secured an all-expenses-paid spot to perform at this year’s Okeechobee Festival from March 2 to...
pontevedrarecorder.com
News Briefs for the Week of Feb. 2-8, 2023
Sports Illustrated names Stillwater course ‘Most Innovative’. Stillwater Golf and Country Club, the hallmark of Lennar’s 549-home active adult gated community in St. Johns, was named a top 10 most notable golf course to open in 2022 by Sports Illustrated. Recognized as the “Most Innovative Course Design,” Stillwater is the first new 18-hole layout in Northeast Florida in 20 years.
Morocco Shrine Center: Another Jacksonville landmark meets the wrecking ball
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville landmark for 37 years, the Morocco Shrine Center on the city’s Southside is coming down to make way for a new, $200 million redevelopment project, bringing more residences and restaurant and retail options to the greater Town Center area. Built in 1985, the...
Teacher of the Week: Margeaux Black
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week’s Teacher of the Week has been an educator for 18 years and she says the students make the job easy!. Margeaux Black is our honoree this week and she received several nominations!. As Destiny McKeiver shows us, she loves hands on lessons with...
pontevedrarecorder.com
DONNA Foundation announces PUMA partnership
The DONNA Foundation, now celebrating its 20th anniversary year, has announced a new partnership with global sports brand PUMA. Beginning this year, PUMA will be the Fearless Series sponsor of the DONNA Marathon Weekend, the Black Knight DONNA Mother’s Day 5K in May and THE PLAYERS DONNA 5K in October.
Island Donut Opening Second Location This Spring
The popular donut shop from St. Augustine is opening soon in Atlantic Beach.
News4Jax.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile coming to Jacksonville this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The world-famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making some pit stops here in Jacksonville this weekend!. The 27-foot-long hot dog is scheduled to visit the Jacksonville Humane Society, the Diamond D Ranch and the 103rd Walmart from Feb. 3 through Feb. 5. The Wienermobile — along with...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Robert J. (Bob) Maxwell
Robert J. (Bob) Maxwell passed away peacefully at the McGraw Center for Caring Community Hospice in Jacksonville, FL, on January 14, 2023, just shy of his 86th birthday surrounded by his family. Bob was a supportive and loving father and a devoted husband to his wife of 64 years, Ann,...
'Sidewalks to nowhere' spark lawsuit in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sidewalks to nowhere have become a growing trend around Jacksonville, and one builder wants to see it put to an end. Jacksonville has a long history of pedestrian safety concerns - just last year, it ranked the 6th highest for pedestrian fatalities. That's prompted a more...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Douglas Anderson prepares for 38th Annual Extravaganza
Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in Jacksonville will hold its 38th annual Extravaganza that will showcase its talented students. The show will be held at the Moran Theater in the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Feb. 10 beginning at 7 p.m. Performances will focus on a wide range...
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop to Open Two More Jacksonville Locations
The sandwich chain will be bringing more of its fan-favorite subs to the Jacksonville area with at least two more locations over the next few years.
A bit of Scotland comes to Clay County for the Scottish Highland Games and Festival
Photo byNortheast Florida Scottish Games and Festival Facebook page. You don’t have to travel far this month to experience a bit of Scottish culture. The Northeast Florida Scottish Highland Games and Festival is coming to the Clay County Fairgrounds on Feb. 25, bringing Scotland's tastes, sounds and games to the Sunshine State.
Action News Jax
Jacksonville in top 10 on list of Florida’s most overvalued housing markets
A new report ranks Jacksonville as one of the top 10 cities in Florida with the most overpriced homes.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Thunderbird Hotel demolition approved along Arlington Expressway
With two permits issued Feb. 2, ownership of the closed and crumbling 59-year-old Bethelite property, originally the Thunderbird Motor Hotel and Dinner Theatre, can demolish the property along the Arlington Expressway. KLT Construction Inc. of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor for the demolition at 5865 Arlington Expressway. The two permits...
westorlandonews.com
Husband-Wife Duo Bring First Capriotti’s to Jacksonville
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop – known for hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more – debuted its first location in Jacksonville at 10025 San Jose Blvd. on January 30th. Capriotti’s brings the Jacksonville community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Churchmen have new meeting place
The Churchmen have moved. The group began more than 45 years ago as a club for male members of Christ Episcopal Church in Ponte Vedra. Today, it is a nonsectarian organization of more than 100 members. The group meets for lunch and fellowship nine times per year on the third...
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park location
An Orange Park restaurant is closing its doors after being in business for more than three decades. The Loop Pizza Grill on Wells Road will serve its final Oreo ice cream shake on Feb. 15.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Canvas, Stage and More: A look at what’s happening in the arts locally
A look at what’s happening in the arts locally. Writers group to hear from expert in international undercover operations. The Northeast Florida Sisters in Crime will meet at noon Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Ponte Vedra Beach Branch Library. Randy Bohman, who has more than 30 years as a...
Yahoo Sports
In 1971, 29 people died in an explosion in Georgia. 52 years later, their story is being told
Just after 10:53 a.m. on Feb. 3, 1971, the ground trembled in the small city of Woodbine, Georgia. As far away as Jacksonville, residents felt the ground sway beneath them. In Brunswick, just 15 miles to the east, books toppled from shelves and windows cracked. Folks didn't know in that moment that a fiery explosion had engulfed a building at the Thiokol Chemical Corporation.
