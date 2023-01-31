Read full article on original website
Qualcomm expects a decline in revenue due to lower smartphone sales
Qualcomm has released its Q1 financial earnings report that shows the company’s revenue is affected by lower global smartphone sales. The outlook for the current quarter and this year also doesn’t seem promising. A Plunge in smartphone sales has impacted many manufacturers and their partners. China, one of...
How much is the Samsung Galaxy S23?
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is now official. Leading up to the event today in San Francisco, there was a lot of talk about the price going up this year. So what is the actual price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series? Well here’s how it is laid out:. Galaxy...
Samsung has set ambitious sales target for Galaxy S23 series
Samsung launched its Galaxy S23 series flagship smartphones a couple of days back with some notable upgrades over last year’s Galaxy S22. The company is now hoping these upgrades will help drive sales. It has reportedly set an ambitious target of increasing sales by at least ten percent this year.
Here's everything Samsung announced at Unpacked
Samsung just held its first Unpacked event of 2023, which brought us a few new smartphones and laptops. So in this post, we’re going to round up everything that Samsung announced at this event. This is the Spring Unpacked, so there’s typically not a lot of surprises here. And...
iPhone 14 Plus demand is extremely weak: report
It seems like Apple didn’t really hit the spot with the iPhone 14 Plus, as the demand for the phone seems to be extremely weak. A new report got shared by Ross Young from DSCC, and Apple has further cut display orders for the phone. The iPhone 14 Plus...
PS5 sales top 32.1 million units, 7.1 million just this quarter
PS5 lifetime sales are now above 32.1 million units since the console’s launch back in 2020. And 7.1 million of those unit sales are from this most recent quarter alone. Making it a prime indicator that Sony’s days of having issues with the supply chain are indeed behind it. For comparison, Sony sold 7.8 million PS5s back during its launch quarter. Which means this is Sony’s biggest quarter for sales of the console since those first few months it was available.
Samsung publishes infographics for Galaxy S23 & Galaxy Book 3
Yesterday, Samsung held its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. The big launch event in San Fransico saw the company unveil as many as six new Galaxy devices. We got three flagship Android smartphones in the form of Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Those were accompanied by three high-end Windows laptops — Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. These devices have a lot on offer. To simplify things for you, Samsung has published several infographics detailing the specs and key features of the latest additions to the Galaxy family.
PayPal will lay off 2,000 employees amidst economic challenges
This worsening economic climate has caused many companies to make tough decisions, including job cuts, to stay afloat. This time, it’s PayPal, as on Tuesday, the payment firm announced plans to lay off around 2,000 employees, roughly 7% of its total workforce. PayPal CEO, Dan Schulman, attributed the layoffs to the “challenging macroeconomic environment” and stated that the company has made progress in focusing resources on core priorities and rightsizing its cost structure.
Huawei may launch its own SoC this year to offset US sanctions
Huawei was flying high years ago, when it was breathing down the neck of both Samsung and Apple. The US sanctions then took place, and messed up Huawei’s plans. Huawei has been working around those sanctions for years, and it seems like the company may actually announce a new SoC later this year.
Samsung Galaxy Book3 series specifications
In addition to announcing the Galaxy S23 series during today’s press event, Samsung also announced its new flagship PC lineup. The Galaxy Book3 series got announced, and we’re here to take a look at their specifications. Before we begin, let’s just say that three devices got announced, the...
Win a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with Android Headlines! – US Giveaway
Welcome to our giveaway of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra! The latest and greatest from Samsung, and now you have a chance at winning one for yourself. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was announced back on February 1, 2023. It’s the first big flagship smartphone that was announced in 2023, and it’s in the running to be smartphone of the year. Like last year with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, this is basically a merger of the Galaxy S line and the Galaxy Note line. It’s a $1,199 smartphone, that you can win, for free here with AndroidHeadlines.
January update is widely available for Galaxy S20 series in the US
Samsung‘s January 2023 Android security patch is available for factory-unlocked units of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra in the US. The update comes just over a week after carrier-locked variants picked it up. Last month’s SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has already reached the 2020 Samsung flagships in most international markets.
Spotify premium subscribers cross the 200 million mark
In the music streaming industry, Spotify sits on top of the competition. Their premium subscription streaming plans are even becoming more common among various individuals. Recently, the music streaming company hit 200 million premium subscribers, a great milestone indeed. Yes, music streaming brings lots of people to Spotify, but it...
Best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy S23
Now that you’ve ordered your Samsung Galaxy S23, you might be wondering what accessories you should get to compliment your phone. And make sure you can get the best experience from your Galaxy S23. Well, good thing we have you covered here. Here, we have rounded up the very best accessories that you can get for your new Galaxy S23.
You can watch Samsung announce Galaxy S23 flagships live!
As most of you know, today is a special day for Samsung fans. The company will announce its new flagships later today. The Galaxy S23 family will arrive, and you can watch Samsung announce those devices live. Samsung will announce the Galaxy S23 series today, and you can watch it...
Here's all the cases Samsung made for the Galaxy S23 series
With the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung has also debuted a number of new cases for the series. Of course, the usual suspects are here, like the Silicone and Leather cases that we have had for a few years now. But Samsung has also introduced a few new cases this year. There’s a total of 9 cases from Samsung.
OnePlus planning to announce four smartphones in H1 2023
It seems like OnePlus is planning to announce four smartphones in H1 2023, at least based on a new rumor. This information comes from Yogesh Brar, a tipster who shared the info on Twitter. He says that OnePlus is working on a “leaner portfolio for 2023”, like “most brands”. Usually,...
Samsung shares a bunch of Galaxy S23 series promo videos
Earlier today, we’ve shared the official Galaxy S23 series unboxing videos with you, and now we’re bringing you a bunch of other promo videos. Samsung added these videos to its official YouTube channel. Samsung shared a bunch of Galaxy S23 series promo videos. There are six videos here...
These Galaxy S23 cases are stylish and functional
The Galaxy S23 was made official today at Galaxy Unpacked, and if you’re considering buying one, you’ll probably want something to protect it, such as these newly announced cases from ESR. Best of all, is ESR’s cases aren’t too expensive. Which is great because you might be spending quite a bit of money on those new phones from Samsung. So you might as well save money where you can, right?
The Galaxy S23 series supports Super Fast Charging
Samsung’s latest devices, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galax S23 Ultra all support Super Fast Charging. All three models of the phone also come with fairly large batteries, with Samsung claiming they last longer on average compared to their Galaxy S22 counterparts. If you’re unfamiliar with Samsung’s...
