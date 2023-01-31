Welcome to our giveaway of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra! The latest and greatest from Samsung, and now you have a chance at winning one for yourself. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was announced back on February 1, 2023. It’s the first big flagship smartphone that was announced in 2023, and it’s in the running to be smartphone of the year. Like last year with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, this is basically a merger of the Galaxy S line and the Galaxy Note line. It’s a $1,199 smartphone, that you can win, for free here with AndroidHeadlines.

1 DAY AGO