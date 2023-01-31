ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racing News

Clash Qualifying Order: February 2023 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR qualifying order for the Clash at the Coliseum; Practice groups included. This weekend, the 2023 NASCAR season begins. NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to unload in Los Angeles, California at the 1/4-mile LA Coliseum. View the 2023 qualifying order for the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum below. Clash...
LOS ANGELES, CA
gamblingnews.com

2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum NASCAR Odds, Time, and Prediction

Since 1979, Busch Light Clash has been the curtain-raiser to the new NASCAR campaign. Initially, the event used to take place at Daytona International Speedway before moving to Los Angeles – the 2023 Busch Light Clash is staged at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Such, it’s a great way to...
Speedway Digest

Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch to Drive the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in this Year’s DAYTONA 500

One of the NASCAR industry’s most storied teams and one of the sports’ most successful modern era drivers will partner with a pioneer in the hemp industry in 2023. Richard Childress Racing announced today that when Busch kicks off his 19th season of NASCAR Cup Series competition and first season with the 54-year-old race team, he will be driving the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet at Daytona.
Larry Brown Sports

NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move

NASCAR is outlawing the controversial move made by Ross Chastain last year that drew widespread attention. Chastain was looking to catapult himself into contention for the Championship 4 and running out of options at the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville. He ended up pulling a video game move on the final lap and drove into the... The post NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
Speedway Digest

Beard Motorsports Announces Sponsor for Daytona 500

Bennett Family of Companies has joined Beard Motorsports and driver Austin Hill as its primary partner for the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race Feb. 19 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Hill will pilot the No. 62 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet in the ‘Great American Race.’. “We are...
GEORGIA STATE
Racing News

NASCAR drivers sign up to run full-time in SRX Series

Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte and Ryan Newman have all signed up to run full-time in the SRX Series; Denny Hamlin adds his name to entry list. SRX is a six race mini-series that runs in July and August. The series builds the cars and provides them to the drivers, a truly level playing field. The series is co-owned by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham.
Speedway Digest

Busch Light Puts $2 Million on the Line for Fans Who Believe in a Kevin Harvick Victory at Daytona Featured

Busch Light knows that Kevin Harvick’s final season in NASCAR will be a ride to remember, forever cementing his status as a legend in the sport. The beer brand is upping the ante on this season, right now, by asking fans to show their support for “The Closer’s” surefire victory at the Daytona 500. Busch Light is so confident that Harvick will take the checkered flag that it’s putting down $2 Million dollars to prove it. For all the fans who’ve cheered on Harvick for thousands of laps over the years, now there’s an opportunity to win just like their favorite driver.
Speedway Digest

General Admission Tickets On-Sale for First-Ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend on July 1-2

General admission tickets for the inaugural Chicago Street Race, including the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race in NASCAR’s 75-year history, officially went on sale to the public today. All general admission and reserved tickets include two-day access to Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races and full-length concerts by The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert with the support of The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett on July 1-2.
CHICAGO, IL
Sportscasting

NASCAR Had No Real Choice But to Ban Ross Chastain’s Widely Applauded ‘Hail Melon’ Move

The “Hail Melon” — as Ross Chastain’s video-game style move last fall at Martinsville Speedway was widely proclaimed — is in the ash heap of history. NASCAR announced earlier this week that a pass like the oh-so-popular one executed by the eighth-generation watermelon farmer turned Cup Series superstar in October’s Round of 8 elimination race is no longer considered legal, effective with the start of the 2023 Cup season.
Speedway Digest

Trophy Tractor Continues Partnership with Garrett Smithley Beginning at Daytona

BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today that Trophy Tractor will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 99 Chevrolet driven by Garrett Smithley in several NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races this season beginning with the season opening Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Speedway Digest

Noah Gragson and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB To Promote Sunseeker Resorts on No. 42 Chevrolet

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is proud to announce their continued partnership Sunseeker Resorts and the new driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet, Noah Gragson. Sunseeker Resorts, which sponsored the No. 42 Chevrolet last season for three events, will be present on Gragson’s racecar for multiple races in 2023, beginning with this weekend’s “Clash” at the L.A. Coliseum.
CALIFORNIA STATE
