One of NASCAR’s few female team owners, Jodi Geschickter embarks on her 29th season
Jodi Geschickter, who co-owns JTG Daugherty Racing, talks about a momentous date at the 1989 Coke 600, her naivete as a young race team owner and the future of women in motorsports.
Clash Qualifying Order: February 2023 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR qualifying order for the Clash at the Coliseum; Practice groups included. This weekend, the 2023 NASCAR season begins. NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to unload in Los Angeles, California at the 1/4-mile LA Coliseum. View the 2023 qualifying order for the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum below. Clash...
This ex-NASCAR star now runs a different type of race — and he’s most likely faster than you
The Fox Sports analyst finished 13th overall out of 1,276 runners at a marathon in South Carolina earlier this winter. One of the keys? “I love misery,” he says.
LOOK: Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch Unveil New 3CHI Scheme
This is one that NASCAR fans have been waiting to see. Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing finally dropped the 3CHI scheme. We knew that this was coming, but it’s great to finally see it. And, let’s be honest, it’s an improvement over Tyler Reddick’s 2022 design.
Spire Motorsport Kicks off 2023 with FOX's "Animal Control" Aboard Corey LaJoie's No. 7 Chevrolet
“Animal Control,” FOX’s all-new comedy, will be featured as the primary sponsor aboard Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) pre-season race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Premiering on FOX on Thursday, February...
gamblingnews.com
2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum NASCAR Odds, Time, and Prediction
Since 1979, Busch Light Clash has been the curtain-raiser to the new NASCAR campaign. Initially, the event used to take place at Daytona International Speedway before moving to Los Angeles – the 2023 Busch Light Clash is staged at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Such, it’s a great way to...
Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch to Drive the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in this Year’s DAYTONA 500
One of the NASCAR industry’s most storied teams and one of the sports’ most successful modern era drivers will partner with a pioneer in the hemp industry in 2023. Richard Childress Racing announced today that when Busch kicks off his 19th season of NASCAR Cup Series competition and first season with the 54-year-old race team, he will be driving the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet at Daytona.
Ready for the Busch Light Clash? Here's the full weekend schedule
As we will do every week, here's the start times for all practices, qualifying and the main event -- race day!
NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move
NASCAR is outlawing the controversial move made by Ross Chastain last year that drew widespread attention. Chastain was looking to catapult himself into contention for the Championship 4 and running out of options at the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville. He ended up pulling a video game move on the final lap and drove into the... The post NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Beard Motorsports Announces Sponsor for Daytona 500
Bennett Family of Companies has joined Beard Motorsports and driver Austin Hill as its primary partner for the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race Feb. 19 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Hill will pilot the No. 62 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet in the ‘Great American Race.’. “We are...
NASCAR drivers sign up to run full-time in SRX Series
Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte and Ryan Newman have all signed up to run full-time in the SRX Series; Denny Hamlin adds his name to entry list. SRX is a six race mini-series that runs in July and August. The series builds the cars and provides them to the drivers, a truly level playing field. The series is co-owned by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham.
Chevrolet Indycar at Thermal Club - Indycar Preseason Testing
Will Power, No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske Chevrolet, led the Team Chevy contingent after two sessions completing Day One of Preseason Testing at The Thermal Club in the Coachella Valley just south of Palm Springs, California. Times around the 3.067-mile, 17-turn road course dropped as the day progressed with...
Massive Partnership Lineup Announced for JTG Daugherty Racing’s 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season
The NASCAR Cup Series season is ramping up, and the JTG Daugherty Racing’s partner list for the No. 47 Kroger Racing Camaro is close to completing its lineup for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. “We are humbled to share the news about our esteemed Kroger Racing partner lineup...
Busch Light Puts $2 Million on the Line for Fans Who Believe in a Kevin Harvick Victory at Daytona Featured
Busch Light knows that Kevin Harvick’s final season in NASCAR will be a ride to remember, forever cementing his status as a legend in the sport. The beer brand is upping the ante on this season, right now, by asking fans to show their support for “The Closer’s” surefire victory at the Daytona 500. Busch Light is so confident that Harvick will take the checkered flag that it’s putting down $2 Million dollars to prove it. For all the fans who’ve cheered on Harvick for thousands of laps over the years, now there’s an opportunity to win just like their favorite driver.
Brehanna Daniels Broke Barriers as the First Black Woman Pit Crew Member in NASCAR
When Brehanna Daniels started school at Norfolk State University, making NASCAR history wasn't even the smallest blip on her radar. But, sometimes you make your mark on the world where you least expect it. In 2016, the Virginia native was recruited into the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program. This took...
General Admission Tickets On-Sale for First-Ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend on July 1-2
General admission tickets for the inaugural Chicago Street Race, including the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race in NASCAR’s 75-year history, officially went on sale to the public today. All general admission and reserved tickets include two-day access to Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races and full-length concerts by The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert with the support of The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett on July 1-2.
NASCAR remains in discussions for a big return to Rockingham Speedway
NASCAR reportedly had early discussions with Rockingham Speedway relating to a possible return after Cup Series racing ended in 2004.
NASCAR Had No Real Choice But to Ban Ross Chastain’s Widely Applauded ‘Hail Melon’ Move
The “Hail Melon” — as Ross Chastain’s video-game style move last fall at Martinsville Speedway was widely proclaimed — is in the ash heap of history. NASCAR announced earlier this week that a pass like the oh-so-popular one executed by the eighth-generation watermelon farmer turned Cup Series superstar in October’s Round of 8 elimination race is no longer considered legal, effective with the start of the 2023 Cup season.
Trophy Tractor Continues Partnership with Garrett Smithley Beginning at Daytona
BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today that Trophy Tractor will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 99 Chevrolet driven by Garrett Smithley in several NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races this season beginning with the season opening Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Noah Gragson and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB To Promote Sunseeker Resorts on No. 42 Chevrolet
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is proud to announce their continued partnership Sunseeker Resorts and the new driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet, Noah Gragson. Sunseeker Resorts, which sponsored the No. 42 Chevrolet last season for three events, will be present on Gragson’s racecar for multiple races in 2023, beginning with this weekend’s “Clash” at the L.A. Coliseum.
