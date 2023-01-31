Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn basketball reportedly taking part in 2024 Maui Invitational
Auburn basketball will reportedly go back to Maui next year. Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports shared Thursday that Bruce Pearl’s squad will join North Carolina, UConn, Michigan State, Memphis, Iowa State, Colorado, and Dayton out in Hawaii in 2024. Pearl’s program is familiar with the fall showcase circuit before...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn earns commitment from 5-star PG to add to impressive 2024 class
Auburn basketball scored another win on the recruiting trail Wednesday afternoon, adding a commitment from 5-star Class of 2024 point guard Tahaad Pettiford. Pettiford joins talented big man Peyton Marshall in a class that is now ranked No. 5 in the nation. Marshall is a 4-star center prospect out of Marietta, Georgia.
Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Football Back on Top, Philon Chooses Auburn
The Crimson Tide is back atop the football recruiting world while the top basketball player in the state is headed to the Plains.
Five-star 2024 PG Tahaad Pettiford commits to Auburn
Pettiford is a top three point guard in the 2024 class.
Wild message board post suggests Bo Nix will return to Auburn football
A poster on Auburn Undercover’s infamous ‘The Bunker’ message board shared a wild theory he heard through the grapevine about Bo Nix bolting Oregon to return to the Plains and finish his collegiate career with Auburn football. The poster cited a possible COVID exemption that would give...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn earns 1st commit in class of 2025
Auburn has landed its 1st commitment in the class of 2025. On Wednesday morning, the Tigers earned a pledge from in-state defensive lineman Malik Autry. It’s still extremely early in the 2025 cycle, so Autry does not have a ranking yet from any of the major recruiting services. However, that’s expected to change in the coming months.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn lands commitment from in-state, 4-star DB prospect in class of 2024
Auburn made a big addition to its 2024 recruiting class of Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers picked up a commitment from 4-star defensive back Jayden Lewis. He made his announcement on National Signing Day for the class of 2023. Here’s his announcement:. Lewis is one of the top high school...
Which Auburn football players are still in the transfer portal?
Hugh Freeze has been the head coach of the Auburn football program for about two months now, but you would believe it has been much longer based on his recruiting success during this cycle. The Tigers signed 20 recruits on Early National Signing Day, and secured 12 transfers, earning them the #3 transfer class in the nation.
Troy Messenger
UPDATED: Troy adds to 2023 Signing Class on National Signing Day
Update: This story has been updated with comments from Troy coach Jon Sumrall and the addition of signee LJ Green. While it wasn’t quite as busy as December’s National Signing Day in college football, Troy University still added more players to the Class of 2023 on Feb. 1.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama fans offer colorful reactions to idea of Notre Dame's Tommy Rees interviewing with Nick Saban
Tommy Rees was not too popular with Notre Dame fans much of last season as the Fighting Irish. But the idea that he is a candidate for Alabama’s offensive coordinator position sent Alabama fans into a frenzy when news surfaced that Rees was in the mix. Rees has been...
Troy Messenger
Area Basketball Tournament brackets revealed
On Feb. 2, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) announced the brackets for next week’s Area Basketball Tournaments. The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans will host Greenville in the Semifinals of the Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. The winners will travel to Ozark to face Carroll in the Area 4 Championship on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. The Charles Henderson boys team received a bye as the No. 1 seed and will host the Area Tournament Championship on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. Carroll and Greenville will meet in Ozark in the semifinals on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
Alexander City, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Central-Coosa High School basketball team will have a game with Benjamin Russell High School on February 02, 2023, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
WSFA
2023 National Signing Day across the River Region
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Signing Day 2023 has kicked off and is taking center stage across many high schools in the River Region. While a vast majority of players, local and nationally, already made their decisions back in December, that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to be excited about today for many student-athletes who are deciding where to take their talents.
gamblingnews.com
Alabama Electronic Bingo Ban Causes Major Lay-Offs at Victoryland Casino
Al.com reported that this was announced by Dr Lewis Benefield, the casino’s president and a veterinarian based in Montgomery. Victoryland Casino President Hopes Business Will Pick Up with New Horse Racing Machines. Despite the setback, Victoryland Casino is seeking to recover by introducing new machines for betting on historical...
selmasun.com
Selma's Tim Wood named Manager of the Year by Alabama Farmers Cooperative
Alabama Farmers Cooperative named Selma's Tim Wood as Manager of the Year for 2022. During the 86th Annual Meeting for the Alabama Farmers Cooperative in Montgomery, Wood was awarded Manager of the Year for managing the Central Alabama Cooperative. The meeting featured keynote speaker Braxten Nielsen, who learned to walk...
tourcounsel.com
Eastdale Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery, Alabama
Eastdale Mall is a regional enclosed shopping mall located in Montgomery, Alabama. It opened on August 3, 1977. As of 2010, it was 964,717 square feet (89,625.1 m2) in size. The anchor stores are At Home, JCPenney, Dillard's, and 2 Belk stores. Montgomery Ward was an original anchor to the...
Greenville Advocate
Phoenix Building Solutions opening in Greenville
Jimmy Chapman, the General Manager of Phoenix Building Solutions Limited, opened up the Wednesday evening event by giving all interested people, of which there were quite a few, the grand tour of the new facility here in Greenville. The plant, located on Old Stage Road next to Montgomery Technology, Inc....
WSFA
‘Horrifying’: Montgomery police chief reacts to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Calls for police reform continue nationwide in the wake of Trye Nichols’ death in Memphis. The 29-year-old was beaten to death by Memphis Police officers. The body and traffic camera footage showing his final moments sparked nationwide protests. In Montgomery, Chief of Police Darryl Albert...
Alabama students organize supply drive for Selma: How to get food, hygiene items
Nearly 30,000 pounds of sanitary pads, tampons, food boxes and hygiene supplies have been collected for communities impacted by the tornado that hit last month. Women in Training, a non-profit organization founded by Brooke and Breanna Bennett - high school students in Montgomery who work to end period poverty in Alabama, -- will distribute items in both Selma and Montgomery.
Comments / 0