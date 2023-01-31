CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Valentine’s Day can be a tough time for people who have lost a spouse but a local businesswoman is spreading love to those who need it most through the Valentine’s Day Widow Outreach Program. Owner of Pretty Little Things by A.E. Manning, Ashley Manning sits down with WCCB Charlotte’s Lauren McDonald to talk about the program, and how the community can help give back. To nominate a widow, donate or volunteer for the Valentine’s Day Widow Outreach Program click here.

