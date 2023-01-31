ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Fashion Stylist Gets Viewers Valentine’s Day RED-y For The Year’s Biggest Date Night

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Valentine’s Day is the biggest date night of the year. And ladies want to go out in style. Fashion Stylist Felicia Bittle joined us on Rising this morning with some red fashion options for the big day. From shoes, purses and jewelry, Felicia shows us how to wear them to design the perfect Valentine’s Day ensemble. You can book Bittle’s services at feliciabittle.com.
Charlotte businesswoman spreads love through Valentine’s Day Widow Outreach

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Valentine’s Day can be a tough time for people who have lost a spouse but a local businesswoman is spreading love to those who need it most through the Valentine’s Day Widow Outreach Program. Owner of Pretty Little Things by A.E. Manning, Ashley Manning sits down with WCCB Charlotte’s Lauren McDonald to talk about the program, and how the community can help give back. To nominate a widow, donate or volunteer for the Valentine’s Day Widow Outreach Program click here.
Do My Job: Baking with Renata’s Kitchen

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– WCCB Charlotte’s Lauren McDonald puts her baking skills to the test with chef, baker and owner of Renata’s Kitchen, Renata Komers. See how she does with the Torta al Cioccolato Fondente in this week’s Do My Job.
Pet Of The Week: Meet Lucky Strike!

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Lucky Strike! Lucky Strike is 1 year old and 50 pounds. He is very sweet and energetic. Lucky Strike would do best in a home where he is the only dog.
Jumping Into A Fun Exercise With CLT Double Dutch Aerobics

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Alex Espy is a Cincinnati native, grew up jumping Double Dutch in the neighborhood and on a competitive team as a child. She has always loved sports and activities that incorporate coordinated movements: including cheerleading, dancing, stepping, and jumping rope. In 2011, Alex moved to Charlotte, NC...
National Girl and Women in Sports Day

CHARLOTTE – On February 4th, 1987 President Ronald Reagan declared the first national Girl and Women in Sports Day to recognize the history of women’s athletics. It also recognized all of the progress that the Title IV Amendment made after it was passed in 1972. Women who participated...
Plans Moving Forward For Silver Line Project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plans are moving forward for Charlotte’s new transit system. The massive Silver Line project was voted on earlier this week. The decision was a unanimous vote to go with the the original plan to run the Silver Line around the city. “The plan for the...
Don’t Waste Your Money: Charity Donations Down

CHARLOTTE- Charities across the country this new year are sounding the alarm. Donations are down sharply due to a change in tax laws. In today’s “Don’t Waste Your Money”, John Matarese shows what you may be able to do about it.
Police Identify Victim in Deadly Southeast Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Gaston County Mugshots February 2nd

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, February 2nd. * All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Gaston County Mugshots January 31st

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, January 31st. * All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 1st

Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, February 1st. * All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Providence Day’s Jordyn Latter Leading The Way For Chargers Basketball

CHARLOTTE, N. C. — WCCB Charlotte and Bahakel Sports Reporter Kelli Bartik spotlights Jordyn Latter and Providence Day Chargers Girls Basketball Team on National Girls And Women In Sports Day. Jordyn Latter is making the most of her senior season. The Providence Day guard leads her team in scoring,...
Runnin’ Bulldogs Stay Perfect In Big South Conference Play

BOILING SPRINGS, N. C. — The Runnin’ Bulldogs stay perfect in conference play. The 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Basketball Championships are less than a month away, and we are counting down to tipoff as march madness makes its way to the Queen City. The road to Charlotte...
Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis. On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.
