European cars, from Audi and Volkswagen to Mercedes Benz and BMW, are some of the most coveted vehicles on the road. Though these European cars are designed with an eye for detail, any car owner needs to be diligent about maintenance to keep things running smoothly. When it comes to cars out of Europe, specialized auto care is required considering the unique customizations that add character to each of these cars. Here are five reasons why European cars need specialized auto care.

29 DAYS AGO