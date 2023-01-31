Read full article on original website
Related
Toyota Crowned Best-Selling Automaker In 2022 With Nearly 10.5 Million Cars
Despite supply bottlenecks that hampered production and consequently impacted sales, Toyota managed to defend its title as the best-selling car manufacturer in 2022. The final numbers are in, showing the Japanese automaker shipped 10,483,024 vehicles to customers from all over the world. The total – which is down by 0.1 percent compared to 2021 – includes deliveries made by subsidiaries Daihatsu as well as commercial vehicle manufacturer Hino.
Volvo Recalls Over 100,000 Cars For Braking Issue
Volvo is recalling approximately 106,900 cars worldwide due to a potential braking malfunction, a Volvo spokesperson said on Tuesday. 27,457 of these vehicles represent Volvos sold in the United States. Cars affected include 2023 model year examples of the C40, XC40, S60, V60, XC60, V90 Cross Country, and XC90 models.
Important Recalls that May Affect Your Vehicle
When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
Nottingham MD
Honda upgrades Takata Alpha recall to ‘Do Not Drive’ warning, targeting older, most dangerous air bags
WASHINGTON, DC—Honda issued a “Do Not Drive” warning on Friday for certain 2001-2003 Acura and Honda vehicles equipped with unrepaired Takata Alpha driver side air bag inflators. Owners of these vehicles who still have an open Takata air bag recall should drive it until this urgent, lifesaving recall has been completed. Replacement parts are available now for free for this recall. Owners should check their vehicles for recalls online here.
Volvo Will Launch A Minimum Of 6 New EVs By 2026: Report
Volvo is one of the automakers that has pledged to go electric-only by the end of the decade. The Swedish company is investing big money into converting its product range and its production facilities, and it turns out a slew of new electric vehicles are currently under development. According to a new report, Volvo will launch at least six new battery-powered vehicles by 2026.
Honda issues ‘Do Not Drive’ warning for cars with certain Takata airbags
Honda and Acura have issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for certain 2001-2003 model vehicles that have unrepaired Takata Alpha driver-side airbag inflators.
Truth About Cars
The NHTSA is Investigating Certain Ford Explorers for Windshield Trim Detachment
Major automakers deal with recalls all the time. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) monitors complaints on safety and other issues and works with automakers to start the recall process if a defect is found. Ford has had plenty of recalls to deal with in the last few years, including one related to the Mustang Mach-E’s glass roof detaching. The automaker may be looking at another glass-related recall if the results of a recent NHTSA investigation reveal a safety problem.
US News and World Report
Toyota Is World's Top-Selling Automaker, Again
Japanese multinational car manufacturer, Toyota, outsold all of its competitors for the third year in a row in 2022 despite production constraints caused by COVID-19. Supply bottlenecks, chip shortages and other assorted problems caused year-on-year global sales numbers to dip 0.1%, but total sales still reached nearly as high as 10.5 million vehicles, outpacing all other car manufacturers, the company said in a statement.
The Daily Money: BMW, Hyundai and Ford recall nearly 400,000 vehicles
Ford, Hyundai and BMW are among the car makers to recall over 391,000 vehicles for reasons ranging from leaky fuel tanks to faulty camera systems
freightwaves.com
GoFreight raises $23M to match small, midsized shippers to carriers
GoFreight, a Los Angeles-based provider of cloud-based software for the freight forwarding industry, recently announced it raised $23 million through a Series A funding round. Flex Capital and Headline led the fundraise, with participation from FX Venture Partners, Palm Drive Capital, Mucker Capital, Cornerstone Ventures and Red Building Capital. GoFreight...
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range, Bizzarrini Giotto supercar: Car News Headlines
Audi's Q8 is about to come in for a round of updates, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild. The changes should help align the gas-powered Q8 with the E-Tron electric SUV, which has been rebranded the Q8 E-Tron following its own update. Revived Italian sports car...
Chinese New Year slows Volvo Cars' sales growth in January
STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Car AB (VOLCARb.ST) said on Friday its sales increased by 2% year-on-year in January to 48,520 cars, but tumbled in China due to public holidays.
freightwaves.com
Freightliner SuperTruck II looks for technology life after research
LAS VEGAS — For the $20 million it spent on the Freightliner Cascadia SuperTruck II program, Daimler Truck North America expects some of the advanced technology to find its way into production. That’s what happened after SuperTruck I, an $80 million split between DTNA and the Department of Energy...
Some 2001-2003 Honda, Acura Models Under Do Not Drive Order To Fix Takata Airbags
Honda and Acura are advising owners of certain older models not to drive their vehicles because the Takata airbag inflator recall still affects them. The automaker warns there is a 50 percent chance of rupture in a collision where the airbag deploys. The Do Not Drive warning applies to vehicles...
freightwaves.com
UPS begins phaseout of older MD-11 cargo jets
UPS has begun a planned retirement of aging MD-11 freighters as part of a plan to renew the fleet with more fuel-efficient aircraft that also coincides with new measures to reduce costs as shipping volumes decline. The parcel freight giant’s operating profit fell 3.3% in the fourth quarter on lower...
freightwaves.com
White Paper: State of the Industry – February 2023
The February 2023 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates.
freightwaves.com
Tractor count up 3%, trailers 8% on FreightWaves’ 2023 Top 500 For-Hire list
The total tractor count of the largest trucking companies in the U.S. grew 2.63% over the course of 2022 — to 557,560 from 543,279 — according to the 2023 FreightWaves Top 500 For-Hire Carriers list. While enterprise carrier growth doesn’t paint the whole picture (small carriers and owner-operators...
Toyota to launch two luxury vehicles in Japan -Nikkei
TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) will launch two higher-end luxury vehicles in Japan during the next financial year as it seeks to capture a larger share of the luxury car market, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.
thebiochronicle.com
5 Reasons European Cars Require Specific Autocare
European cars, from Audi and Volkswagen to Mercedes Benz and BMW, are some of the most coveted vehicles on the road. Though these European cars are designed with an eye for detail, any car owner needs to be diligent about maintenance to keep things running smoothly. When it comes to cars out of Europe, specialized auto care is required considering the unique customizations that add character to each of these cars. Here are five reasons why European cars need specialized auto care.
freightwaves.com
Jones Logistics expands footprint with Nationwide Express acquisition
Jones Logistics (JoLo) announced Thursday it has acquired Nationwide Express. Tennessee-based Nationwide Express is a dedicated carrier specializing in the transportation of dry van freight and hazardous materials throughout the southern U.S. The company also provides warehousing, 3PL and waste management services. It has 102 power units registered, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data.
Comments / 0