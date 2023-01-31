Read full article on original website
4 key takeaways from the jaw-dropping January jobs report
CNN — America's job market demonstrated its stunning resilience Friday, besting expectations by a factor of nearly three and making all those recession forecasts look pretty silly. Earlier this week, the consensus estimate among economists was that the US economy likely added about 185,000 jobs in January. That would...
China set to launch long-awaited IPO reforms to reset the economy
CNN — China is set to make market-oriented changes to the way initial public offerings are approved, as it tries to reset the economy and rebuild investor confidence after a chaotic exit from zero-Covid. Once implemented, the reforms will mark the culmination of a decade-long attempt by the country...
Meta wowed Wall Street, but investors remain skeptical about tech
CNN — Thursday afternoon will round out what has so far been a sobering earnings season for the Big Tech giants. After several years of raking in profits thanks to strong demand for tech gadgets and services during the pandemic, the industry's fortunes began to turn last year. Tech giants have been grappling with high inflation and interest rates, as well as increased competition and declining demand in consumer and digital ad markets.
Mortgage rates fall for fourth week in a row
CNN — Mortgage rates fell slightly this week, as a smaller rate hike by the Federal Reserve signaled promising improvement on inflation. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.09% in the week ending February 2, down from 6.13% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate was 3.55%.
Shell profits double to record $40 billion
CNN — Shell made a record profit of almost $40 billion in 2022, more than double what it raked in the previous year after oil and gas prices soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Europe's largest oil company by revenue reported adjusted full-year earnings of $39.9 billion on Thursday...
Adani Group shares continue to slide as Hindenburg rout deepens
CNN — Shares in Adani Group companies continued to plunge on Friday, as the embattled conglomerate grapples with stock market mayhem unleashed after a US short seller accused it of fraud. Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship firm, was down over 15% in Mumbai, bringing the cumulative fall in share...
In boost for Ford and Tesla, Treasury changes EV tax rules making it easier to be categorized as an SUV
CNN — Is the Ford Mustang Mach-E an SUV? How about the Tesla Model Y? Depending on which branch of the US government you ask, the answer could be "Yes," "No," or "It depends." With new rules now in effect for electric vehicle tax credits, that answer could mean...
Here's what to worry about and what not as Chinese balloon drifts over US
Bruce Jentleson, Duke professor of public policy and political science, says foreign tensions are too high for the U.S. to risk shooting a Chinese balloon out of the sky. Bruce Jentleson, Duke professor of public policy and political science, says foreign tensions are too high for the U.S. to risk shooting a Chinese balloon out of the sky.
Fact check: AOC says Trump tax cuts were 'largest contributor' to national debt
As Republicans and Democrats prepare to battle over the nation’s debt limit, finger-pointing over which side made the debt so large has intensified. In a brief walk-and-talk interview with reporters outside the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., focused on the impact of tax cuts signed in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump as the primary reason the federal debt is close to hitting the statutory limit of $31.4 trillion.
Offices are more than 50% filled for the first time since the pandemic started
CNN — Nearly three years after the pandemic began, American offices are finally more than halfway filled again as workers have gradually returned to the office. Office occupancy across 10 major US cities crossed 50.4% of pre-pandemic levels for the first time since early 2020, according to security swipe tracker Kastle Systems. That marks the first time occupancy has crossed the 50% mark since March 2020, when many offices sent workers home because of Covid.
Meta Platforms, Allegiant rise; Qorvo, Canada Goose fall
NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Meta Platforms Inc., up $35.65 to $188.77. Facebook's owner reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and will spend up to $40 billion on its own stock. Align Technology Inc., up $77.35 to $359.88. The maker of Invisalign...
Gautam Adani fails to calm investors over market mayhem that wiped out billions
CNN — Indian billionaire Gautam Adani tried to reassure investors on Thursday after he abruptly abandoned his flagship firm's $2.5 billion share sale. "For me, the interest of my investors is paramount and everything is secondary," the 60-year-old businessman said in a recorded video address. "Once the market stabilizes, we will review our capital market strategy."
China says it successfully cloned 3 highly productive 'super cows'
CNN — Chinese scientists have successfully cloned three "super cows" that can produce an unusually high amount of milk, state media reported, hailing it as a breakthrough for China's dairy industry to reduce its dependence on imported breeds. The three calves, bred by scientists from the Northwest University of...
Adani will ask Big 4 accounting firm for a 'general audit,' says TotalEnergies
CNN — One of Gautam Adani's biggest international partners, TotalEnergies, said Friday that his Indian conglomerate is preparing to appoint a global accounting firm to conduct a "general audit" of its business. In a statement detailing what it described as its "limited" exposure of $3 billion to Adani Group...
1st phase of Mexican solar project to be operating in April
PUERTO PEÑASCO, MEXICO — Mexico was pushed to accelerate its turn toward renewable energy after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year drove a sharp increase in global energy costs, Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said late Thursday. Ebrard made the comments after taking dozens of foreign diplomats...
