BBC
King Charles III: Warm space opens at Highgrove House
A warm space for those worried about heating their homes is opening at one of King Charles III's properties. The Orchard Tearooms at Highgrove House in Tetbury, will open every Tuesday until the middle of March. Organised by the Prince's Foundation, the Gloucestershire Winter Warmers initiative aims to help combat...
BBC
Nicola Bulley: Missing mother's partner says she's vanished into thin air
Nicola Bulley's partner has said he is focusing on "staying as strong as I can" for their two daughters, a week after her disappearance. The 45-year-old was last seen on a riverside dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, on 27 January. A major search for Ms Bulley continues,...
