ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWDC DC101

52,000 Pounds Of Sausage, Charcuterie Meats Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

By Jason Hall
WWDC DC101
WWDC DC101
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSn2o_0kXPoCeR00
Photo: Getty Images

More than 52,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage and charcuterie meats have been recalled due to a possible listeria contamination , the United States Department of Agriculture announced in a news release on Sunday (January 29).

The recalled products were produced on various dates between May 23, 2022 and November 25, 2022 and shipped to nationwide retailers between December 23, 2022 and January 17, 2023. The products included in the recall are listed below per USDA.gov:

  • 6-oz. plastic tray of “FREDERIK’S by Meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray” with sell by date 4/15/23.
  • 6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO” with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.
  • 7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” with sell by date 12/23/23.
  • 7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.
  • 1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.
  • 1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” with sell by date 5/6/23.
  • 1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI” with use by date 5/4/23.
  • 12-oz. plastic tray of “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME” with sell by date 4/14/23.

All of the included products subject to recall have the establishment number "EST. 54" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered the issue during a routine inspection, which yielded Listeria monocytogenes "on surfaces in which the product came into contact." The USDA said there have been zero confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products included in the recall as of Sunday's announcement.

Symptoms for listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, according to FSIS .

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Cookies Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergen

Certain cookies are being recalled after they were found to pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers. On Wednesday, B&G Foods announced a voluntary recall of its Back to Nature Fudge Mint Cookies. The cookies were recalled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, as they may contain peanut, an ingredient that was not listed on the label.
Minha D.

Food Safety At Risk: FDA Issues Critical Recall Notice For A Popular Soup Product Sold At Various Major Retailers

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a critical recall notice that affects a popular soup product sold at various major retailers, including Walmart. The recall has been initiated due to a labeling mix-up that could pose a dangerous threat to individuals with egg allergies or severe sensitivities. The recall has been issued for a specific date code of Rao's Made for Home Slow Simmered Soup, Chicken & Gnocchi, and customers are urged to check the packaging for the specific code date and UPC number. The recall affects only 16-ounce jars of the soup product sold in over 4,000 Walmart locations and other retail stores in several states.
hcplive.com

Voluntary Recall Announced for Levothyroxine Sodium Oral Solution for Hypothyroidism

This week, the FDA announced that 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium oral solution, used for hypothyroidism, were being recalled due to potentially being subpotent. The FDA announced that pharmaceutical company IBSA Pharma recalled 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium (TIROSINT-SOL) oral solution due to sub-potency.1. According to FDA officials, IBSA Pharma’s...
Family Handyman

30,000 Gas Ranges Recalled Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Approximately 30,000 gas ranges are being recalled due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC). After an initial recall for 28,000 ZLINE 30- and 36-inch gas ranges in December, a recall for ZLINE 48-inch ranges was issued on January 26. Consumers are being asked to stop using the oven compartment until the recalled ranges are repaired. The range tops are unaffected and may be operated safely.
WWDC DC101

WWDC DC101

Washington, DC
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

DC's Alternative Rock Radio Station

 https://dc101.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy