Chiefs win thriller over Bulldogs

Claiborne County hit 11 3-pointers — five of them by Cole Holt — Friday night against Cherokee. But it was the shot that didn’t fall for Holt that triggered a collective sigh of relief and preserved a thrilling 50-49 Chiefs’ win over the Bulldogs.

Holt had given the Bulldogs their biggest lead of the game early in the fourth quarter when his fifth 3-pointer made it 47-39. But the Chiefs weren’t done yet.

Will Price drove the lane to score, and Elisha Jones hit a 3-pointer to cut it to 47-44. Two plays later, Price hit a pair of free throws to pull the Chiefs within one. The two then teamed up for the go-ahead basket: a Price to Jones dish to cap off a 3-on-2 break and put the Chiefs ahead 48-47 with just over four minutes to play.

“Will Price and Elisha Jones played a great game, and Landon Jeffers came in there and did a great job, too,” said Cherokee coach Trey Fields. “Overall, we did a good job to start. But we just fell apart there for a few minutes.”

Colten McLain put Cherokee ahead 50-47 with a turnaround jumper before Claiborne ended the 11-point Chiefs’ run. Leading 50-49 with under a minute to play, Price missed two free throws but intercepted a pass to give the Chiefs another opportunity to run out the clock.

Claiborne got one last shot when a ball headed out of bounds was saved by a Chiefs’ defender under the Bulldogs’ basket. The hot-handed Holt got off a 15-footer, but it fell short at the buzzer to preserve the Chiefs’ win.

For the Chiefs, there was a collective sigh of relief before the victory celebration.

“We’ve just got to do a better job of one and done possessions. We gave up too many offensive rebounds and, when we did, they scored on them. But we gave up way too many second chance points, and that’s something we’ve definitely got to fix,” Fields said.

Costly turnovers also plagued the Chiefs who struggled at times to find their offensive rhythm.

“We had too many turnovers, especially against a team that was guarding us in just a half-court man-to-man,” Fields said. “Those are things we have to work on.”

Cherokee’s Price led all scorers with 21 points. Jones added 12. McLain tossed in 11.

Brady Hamlin hit five 3-pointers for Claiborne County and scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs. Holt finished with 15.

At halftime of the boys’ game, Cherokee crowned Mallory Cope its 2023 All Sports Queen and honored candidates from every sport. Photos from the halftime ceremony are featured on page B3 of the Mid-Week Edition.