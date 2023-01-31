It's hard to believe, but this will be Maddie's first Radiothon with Meeting Street and the Schwartz Center. She's been at Fun 107 as my morning show cohost for nearly three years, but because of COVID policy and the delicate nature of the students at the Schwartz Center in Dartmouth, this will be the first in-person Radiothon we've done since 2020. We barely snuck in that year's event before the world fell apart six weeks later.

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO