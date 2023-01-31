ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mybackyardnews.com

BOOK DONATIONS WELCOME

The Friends of the East Providence Public Library are now accepting books for their Spring Book Sale April 27 to 30, 2023. Hardcover and softcover books in gently used and resalable condition are wanted. Books should have bindings intact and be free of writing, highlighting, tears, water stains or mold...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

TIVERTON FOUR CORNERS: FEBRUARY VACATION IMPROV WORKSHOP

Four Corners Arts Center/ February Vacation Improv Classes for Kids & Teens. These workshops are for kids and teens who want an introduction to the creative world of improvisation. Students will learn the art of listening, saying yes, being present, and using those skills to create characters and to build worlds! In a judgement free environment, students will be led through some basic improv exercises and fun games where they can develop communication and collaboration skills.
TIVERTON, RI
mybackyardnews.com

STORYTIMES AND PLAY GROUPS

WINTER STORYTIMES & PLAYGROUPS AT EAST PROVIDENCE PUBLIC LIBRARIES. Weekly Storytimes will run through April 27 except during school vacation weeks: February 20-24 and April 10-14. Join us for stories, songs, dancing, playing, and an activity or craft. Baby Time at Weaver Library – Tuesdays through April 25, 9:30-10:00.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

PAWTUCKET OPENING NEW WARMING SHELTER 1193 MAIN STREET

PAWTUCKET – The City of Pawtucket is officially opening the doors to a new warming shelter at 1139 Main Street for this weekend, on an emergency basis. The shelter will be open starting tomorrow, February 3 at 7:00 am through Monday, February 6, around the clock. Additionally, the Pawtucket...
PAWTUCKET, RI
FUN 107

Eat at Sunrise Bakery to Help SouthCoast Families and the Schwartz Center Radiothon

It's hard to believe, but this will be Maddie's first Radiothon with Meeting Street and the Schwartz Center. She's been at Fun 107 as my morning show cohost for nearly three years, but because of COVID policy and the delicate nature of the students at the Schwartz Center in Dartmouth, this will be the first in-person Radiothon we've done since 2020. We barely snuck in that year's event before the world fell apart six weeks later.
DARTMOUTH, MA
mybackyardnews.com

EVENTIDE THEATRE COMPANY DENNIS, MASSACHUSETTS

Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons”, directed by Nina Schuessler. Presented by Eventide Theatre Company at Gertrude Lawrence Stage inside historic Dennis Union Church, Dennis MA. Based upon a true story, which Arthur Miller’s then-mother-in-law pointed out in an Ohio newspaper, regarding the Wright Aeronautical Corp. based in...
DENNIS, MA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Dartmouth Bed Bath and Beyond Closing Permanently

DARTMOUTH — Bed Bath and Beyond has announced its Dartmouth store is among 87 locations that will be permanently closing — but some may not know that the home goods chain has deep New Bedford roots. Widely expected to file for bankruptcy in the near future, Bed Bath...
DARTMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

What Has Led to Teacher Strikes in 3 Mass. Communities This School Year?

The teacher strike taking place in Woburn is the third since last fall in Massachusetts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill walked off the job in October, demanding better pay and smaller classes. "There's a lot of struggles that came to light since the COVID pandemic," said Deb Gesualdo, president of...
WOBURN, MA
WSBS

$500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased At Massachusetts Donut Shop

Yesterday, Groundhog Day, may not have been lucky for folks who don't enjoy winter seeing as how Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, thereby declaring 6 more weeks of winter. However, Groundhog Day certainly was lucky for at least one individual in Massachusetts. Somebody in the Bay State purchased a $500K winning lottery scratch ticket yesterday. Even after taxes, that's not bad, know what I mean?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine

WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Grieving Father's Call for Forgiveness ‘A Beacon of Light' for Duxbury

The powerful words from a Duxbury, Massachusetts, father asking the community to forgive his wife, who is accused of killing their children, are resonating with many. Patrick Clancy released a long statement over the weekend. In it, he described all three of their children and his wife Lindsay Clancy. “The...
DUXBURY, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Stepping Down After 26 Years of Bold Ministry

Linda Forsberg has been pastor of First Evangelical Lutheran Church for 26+ years. It’s been more than 26 years since Pastor Linda Forsberg first stepped into the pulpit at First Lutheran Church in East Greenwich. This Sunday, Feb. 5, she will celebrate her final service as pastor, shifting to a job at Salve Regina University as assistant director of retreats and discernment.
EAST GREENWICH, RI

