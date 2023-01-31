Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Largest Handmade Gift Shop in MA Announces Big News About Kingston LocationDianna CarneyKingston, MA
mybackyardnews.com
BOOK DONATIONS WELCOME
The Friends of the East Providence Public Library are now accepting books for their Spring Book Sale April 27 to 30, 2023. Hardcover and softcover books in gently used and resalable condition are wanted. Books should have bindings intact and be free of writing, highlighting, tears, water stains or mold...
mybackyardnews.com
TIVERTON FOUR CORNERS: FEBRUARY VACATION IMPROV WORKSHOP
Four Corners Arts Center/ February Vacation Improv Classes for Kids & Teens. These workshops are for kids and teens who want an introduction to the creative world of improvisation. Students will learn the art of listening, saying yes, being present, and using those skills to create characters and to build worlds! In a judgement free environment, students will be led through some basic improv exercises and fun games where they can develop communication and collaboration skills.
mybackyardnews.com
STORYTIMES AND PLAY GROUPS
WINTER STORYTIMES & PLAYGROUPS AT EAST PROVIDENCE PUBLIC LIBRARIES. Weekly Storytimes will run through April 27 except during school vacation weeks: February 20-24 and April 10-14. Join us for stories, songs, dancing, playing, and an activity or craft. Baby Time at Weaver Library – Tuesdays through April 25, 9:30-10:00.
Dartmouth Nonprofit Excited to ‘Manifest Love’ with New Food Truck
A new SouthCoast food truck is hitting the street, and it's one of a kind. Round the Bend Farm is a nonprofit organization out of Dartmouth that has been operating on its 115-acre farm since 2013. On Wednesday, the organization announced its brand new project that will bring healthy food...
mybackyardnews.com
PAWTUCKET OPENING NEW WARMING SHELTER 1193 MAIN STREET
PAWTUCKET – The City of Pawtucket is officially opening the doors to a new warming shelter at 1139 Main Street for this weekend, on an emergency basis. The shelter will be open starting tomorrow, February 3 at 7:00 am through Monday, February 6, around the clock. Additionally, the Pawtucket...
Eat at Sunrise Bakery to Help SouthCoast Families and the Schwartz Center Radiothon
It's hard to believe, but this will be Maddie's first Radiothon with Meeting Street and the Schwartz Center. She's been at Fun 107 as my morning show cohost for nearly three years, but because of COVID policy and the delicate nature of the students at the Schwartz Center in Dartmouth, this will be the first in-person Radiothon we've done since 2020. We barely snuck in that year's event before the world fell apart six weeks later.
mybackyardnews.com
EVENTIDE THEATRE COMPANY DENNIS, MASSACHUSETTS
Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons”, directed by Nina Schuessler. Presented by Eventide Theatre Company at Gertrude Lawrence Stage inside historic Dennis Union Church, Dennis MA. Based upon a true story, which Arthur Miller’s then-mother-in-law pointed out in an Ohio newspaper, regarding the Wright Aeronautical Corp. based in...
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name Revealed
(PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) The restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor officially has a new name: 71° West. The announcement was made on Instagram after the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge had revealed on their own social media pages that the name reveal would be made during the evening of Friday, February 3rd.
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
MASSACHUSETTS - Massachusetts has some great thrift stores if you're looking for a bargain. Check out The Thrift Shop of Boston, Cape Abilities in Hyannis, and the Garment District in Cambridge. In West Yarmouth, check out Wicked Thrift.
Dartmouth Bed Bath and Beyond Closing Permanently
DARTMOUTH — Bed Bath and Beyond has announced its Dartmouth store is among 87 locations that will be permanently closing — but some may not know that the home goods chain has deep New Bedford roots. Widely expected to file for bankruptcy in the near future, Bed Bath...
nbcboston.com
What Has Led to Teacher Strikes in 3 Mass. Communities This School Year?
The teacher strike taking place in Woburn is the third since last fall in Massachusetts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill walked off the job in October, demanding better pay and smaller classes. "There's a lot of struggles that came to light since the COVID pandemic," said Deb Gesualdo, president of...
Largest Handmade Gift Shop in MA Announces Big News About Kingston Location
(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) "This is seriously going to be epic," stated 4GoodVibes in a recent Facebook post that revealed big news for the largest handmade gift shop in Massachusetts, located inside the Kingston Collection on the South Shore.
$500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased At Massachusetts Donut Shop
Yesterday, Groundhog Day, may not have been lucky for folks who don't enjoy winter seeing as how Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, thereby declaring 6 more weeks of winter. However, Groundhog Day certainly was lucky for at least one individual in Massachusetts. Somebody in the Bay State purchased a $500K winning lottery scratch ticket yesterday. Even after taxes, that's not bad, know what I mean?
Giant Rabbit Called Greta Is a Cuddle Monster That Needs a Loving Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday, my favorite day of the week because it's the day dedicated to animals in need. There are hundreds of animals on the SouthCoast patiently waiting for forever homes and it is our mission to get them adopted. Thanks to the help of local shelters, we share their stories.
Medway Father, Veteran Diagnosed With ALS Met With Surge Of Support
Only months after being diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), an active Medway father now requires a wheelchair and communication technology but is being flooded with support by his community. Mike Chenette was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease in September 2…
homenewshere.com
Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine
WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
NECN
Grieving Father's Call for Forgiveness ‘A Beacon of Light' for Duxbury
The powerful words from a Duxbury, Massachusetts, father asking the community to forgive his wife, who is accused of killing their children, are resonating with many. Patrick Clancy released a long statement over the weekend. In it, he described all three of their children and his wife Lindsay Clancy. “The...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Stepping Down After 26 Years of Bold Ministry
Linda Forsberg has been pastor of First Evangelical Lutheran Church for 26+ years. It’s been more than 26 years since Pastor Linda Forsberg first stepped into the pulpit at First Lutheran Church in East Greenwich. This Sunday, Feb. 5, she will celebrate her final service as pastor, shifting to a job at Salve Regina University as assistant director of retreats and discernment.
This Iconic Portuguese Sandwich Doesn’t Show Up on New Bedford Menus
Allow me to introduce to you the most amazing sandwich you’ll find right here in New Bedford, yet you probably have never heard of it. It’s called a Francesinha, and it originates in the Porto region in the northern part of Portugal. Some SouthCoast restaurants might make one, but you’ll likely not find it on any menu.
