Raiders One of NFL's Biggest Beneficiaries of New Salary Cap

The NFL is raising the salary cap to a record $224.8 million per team.

This NFL off-season just got significantly more promising for the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL.com announced Monday that the league will raise its salary cap to $224.8 million per team, which was originally set at $208.2 million.

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero were the first to report the news.

As it stands now, the Raiders are slightly above $20 million in cap space and will eventually have another $52 million to play with once the club releases or trades quarterback Derek Carr.

According to overthecap.com , Las Vegas is currently ninth in the league in available cap space, but the move of Carr will put the team around $52 million, which will make it third in the league, barring any major moves from other teams before then.

Ahead of the Raiders are the Chicago Bears, the Atlanta Falcons, the New York Giants, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Houston Texans, the New England Patriots, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL expects the salary cap to grow even more down the road.

The added $16.6 million makes the $224.8 million mark the league's highest.

The deadline for teams to get under the salary cap is 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Draft will go from April 27-29 and be held at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST, is the deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15 . The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

