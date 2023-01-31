ValueSelling Associates Congratulates Clients Named as Finalists in the 2023 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Rockwell Automation Names Bob Buttermore SVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer
Rockwell Automation, Inc., the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced that Robert (Bob) Buttermore will be named senior vice president and Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective Feb. 13. He will report to Rockwell Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Blake Moret. In this role, Buttermore...
salestechstar.com
Fetcher Names David Sidlar as Head of Operations
Fetcher, the leading full-service sourcing automation platform, recently announced that David Sidlar will lead the company’s Operations team. Sidlar brings to Fetcher extensive experience in talent operations, including previous leadership roles at Kelly Services, Allegis Group, and nextSource. He stepped into his new role in October and is responsible for leading the organization’s operational strategy and overseeing the day-to-day success of Fetcher’s sourcing and QA teams.
salestechstar.com
Tredence Named a Leader in Analytics Services by ISG
Tredence emerges as a leader in the data engineering and data science services category among 16 global specialist analytics providers. Tredence, the global data science and AI solutions company, has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in the Information Services Group’s (ISG) Provider Lens™ – Analytics Services 2022 report. ISG is a leading independent global technology research and advisory firm. The report spotlights Tredence as a category leader in two categories: Data Engineering Services and Data Science Services.
salestechstar.com
KnowledgeLake Named Finalist for Best Cloud Automation of the Year Award
Intelligent Document Processing solution moves to final round in international competition. KnowledgeLake, a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions, has been named a finalist for Best Cloud Automation of the Year in the 2022-2023 Cloud Computing Awards program. The international Cloud Awards celebrate innovators and pioneers shaping the cloud industry’s future.
salestechstar.com
QAD Launches New Brand to Embody its Adaptive Enterprise Vision and Growth Journey
New visual brand unifies QAD’s growing product suite and signifies its position in the SaaS market. QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, has launched a new visual brand. A brand is more than just a logo. It is the identifying...
salestechstar.com
Cognizant Named a Technology Leader Across Industries in 17 Analyst Reports Throughout Q4 2022
Top Analyst Firms Highlight Cognizant’s Growing Partnerships, Technology Capabilities, and Innovative Thinking to Help Clients Quickly Scale and Compete. Cognizant was recognized for its technology leadership and digital modernization capabilities by independent analyst firms throughout Q4 2022. In 17 reports assessing technology providers in banking, insurance, healthcare, and other industries, Cognizant was highlighted for its strength in partnerships, such as Workday and Guidewire, as well as its advanced solutions, including automation and cloud implementation.
salestechstar.com
GEP’S Subhash Makhija Tapped for the Prestigious CNBC CEO Council
Subhash Makhija leads NJ-based global procurement and supply chain powerhouse GEP. Expected to bring deep understanding of supply chain risk and resilience, sustainability and digital transformation to preeminent leadership group. GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that its...
salestechstar.com
Zomentum Announces the Top Influential Partners of 2022
Partners are leading the way in growth and innovation. The partners are chosen based on 2022 revenue growth and close rates. Zomentum, a leading provider of sales and billing automation solutions, is proud to announce the Top Influential Partners of 2022. These are a select group of partners across North America and Europe who have successfully transformed their businesses from service-based organizations to growth engines. The partners were chosen based on various criteria, including revenue growth, sales and marketing mastery, close rates, financial success, and operational efficiency.
salestechstar.com
TCN Named a Finalist in 2022-2023 Cloud Awards for TCN Operator, Its Advanced Call Center Platform
The international cloud computing awards program recognizes TCN’s flagship call center platform for the Best Use of Telephony / Unified Communications in Cloud Computing category for the second year in a row. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs...
salestechstar.com
XOi’s Stacey Bright honored with exclusive 2022 SaaS Marketing Leader Award
APPEALIE recognizes field service software provider’s VP of marketing for industry achievements, leadership skills, and talent management. Stacey Bright, vice president of marketing for XOi, the leading provider of technician-first smart technology for commercial and residential field service companies, has been named a 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Marketing Leader Award Winner.
salestechstar.com
CTG Achieves AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon Connect
CTG , a leading provider of digital IT solutions and services that drive clients’ productivity and profitability in North America and Western Europe, announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Connect. Achieving the AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon Connect, a cloud-based...
salestechstar.com
Revenue, Hiring, and Customer Adoption Growth Accelerated in 2022: Aviso Outperforms Expectations to Complete Record-Setting Year
Aviso AI, the only AI-guided Revenue Operating System recognized for its single pane of glass platform, announced it outperformed expectations with a record-setting fiscal year. In FY23, the company grew revenue year-over-year by 200%, employee hiring by 175%, and customer adoption by 400% with more companies choosing Aviso over underperforming legacy forecasting and conversational intelligence tools. This included New Relic, a Fortune 500 telecommunications leader, and the category leading workflows platform, as well as expansions at Armis, DataStax, Mural, and RingCentral, further demonstrating why more businesses are retiring other sales apps and moving to the Aviso platform. Aviso also added to its global leadership team with the appointment of Kevin Cheng as Senior VP of Marketing and Kasturi Das Talukdar as Global Head of Sales Development.
salestechstar.com
Skipify Named to Embedded Fintech 50
Company recognized for continued success of their Modern Checkout Platform. Skipify, the Modern Checkout Platform, was named to the Embedded Fintech 50, a list launched by GGV Capital in partnership with Crunchbase, to recognize the most promising fintech companies. GGV Capital convened 57 investment firms to nominate and vote on...
salestechstar.com
Cognizant Names Eric Branderiz to Board of Directors
-Branderiz brings over 26 years of financial and C-suite experience across the energy and technology sectors. -Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans will not stand for re-election. Cognizant announced the appointment of Eric Branderiz to its Board of Directors as an independent director, effective February 21, 2023. Upon the commencement of Mr. Branderiz’s term, Cognizant’s Board will expand from 11 to 12 members, 11 of whom will be independent.
salestechstar.com
Deck Commerce Recognized in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Retail Distributed Order Management Systems
Deck Commerce, a leading order management system for direct-to-consumer retailers, announces that the company has been recognized by Gartner, Inc., in its 2022 Market Guide for Retail Distributed Order Management Systems. Gartner defines Retail Distributed Order Management (DOM) systems as configurable rule-based procedures to orchestrate the fulfillment of customer orders...
salestechstar.com
Oracle Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment
Report notes comprehensive product roadmap, exceptional customer support, and a feature-rich solution as key strengths of Oracle Cloud EPM. Oracle has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting 2022. A complimentary excerpt is available here. The IDC MarketScape study, which evaluated 13 vendors,...
salestechstar.com
Integrity Solutions Releases Integrity Prospecting
Sales performance, training and coaching innovator Integrity Solutions announced the newest addition to its sales and service solutions, Integrity Prospecting. “Integrity Prospecting helps them understand the unique value they can bring by having meaningful conversations that prospective customers will appreciate.”. “Sales organizations are struggling to fill their funnels and need...
salestechstar.com
Cresta Wins Five9 VoiceStream Innovation Partner of the Year Award
Cresta is recognized for enabling and delivering success in helping organizations reimagine their customer experiences in 2022. Cresta, the leader in real-time intelligence for the contact center, has been named VoiceStream Innovation Partner of the Year by Five9, a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center. The Five9 2022 Global Partner Awards recognize the achievements of the Five9 global ecosystem of channel partners, Systems Integrators, strategic alliance partners, and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).
salestechstar.com
Verint Workforce Management Wins TrustRadius 2023 Best Software Ratings in Multiple Categories
Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, announced that TrustRadius has recognized Verint Workforce Management™ (WFM) with three Winter 2023 “Best of Awards” – Best Feature Set, Best Value for the Price, and Best Relationship. “We are proud to be a part of the TrustRadius community as this...
salestechstar.com
SourceScrub’s Similar Companies Feature Helps Dealmakers Streamline Acquisition Target Identification
SourceScrub, the premier deal-sourcing platform, has introduced Similar Companies, a feature that creates accurate, prioritized lists of look-alike companies to help dealmakers identify acquisition targets with more speed and accuracy. Dealmakers often start their search for investment targets with a perfect candidate in mind. Similar Companies uses human-in-the-loop machine learning...
