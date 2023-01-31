Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Fast-growing restaurant opens another new Florida locationKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
World's largest bounce house arrives in Orlando and more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Related
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Kissimmee by hit-and-run driver, troopers say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Kissimmee, troopers say. It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive. Troopers say the vehicle fatally hit the pedestrian and then fled the scene. They are...
click orlando
63-year-old Orlando man killed in crash; SR-520 closed at Beachline
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Orlando man was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 520 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 12:25 a.m. on State Road 520 at State Road 528. As of 8 a .m., eastbound lanes of S.R. 520 remained closed in the area.
click orlando
Florida man’s argument with landscaper leads to gunfire, arrest, deputies say
WEKIWA SPRINGS, Fla. – A man living in Wekiwa Springs was arrested Thursday, accused of arming himself with a handgun and shooting it during a dispute with landscaper working near his address that morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey Perlman, 68, and the landscaper were...
fox35orlando.com
Two women violently attacked by masked man at Orange County bus stop, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A masked man armed with a gun robbed two women and then violently attacked them at a bus stop Thursday in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. OCSO said both attacks happened Thursday morning at the bus stop near Hiawassee Road and River...
click orlando
Man found shot in neighborhood near Zellwood
ZELLWOOD, Fla. – A man was shot and injured Friday morning in an Orange County neighborhood, deputies said. The shooting was reported at 4:40 a.m. on Coral Berry Drive off U.S. 441 near Zellwood. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a man in...
click orlando
‘It’s on fire:’ Carjacking pursuit ends in crash with Lake County school bus, deputies say
GROVELAND, Fla. – Video and 911 calls detailed a carjacking pursuit Friday morning which involved two counties and the ramming of three Lake County patrol cars before ending in a crash with a school bus in the Groveland area. Lake County deputies said the pursuit started around 6 a.m....
click orlando
17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing Kissimmee girl to enter plea
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 17-year-old accused of stabbing a 16-year-old Kissimmee girl to death in November is scheduled to appear before a judge later this month to enter a plea. Anas Muhammad faces a murder charge in the killing of Paola Pagan. He is expected to enter a plea during an arraignment hearing on Feb. 13.
fox35orlando.com
Florida carjacking victims arrested after reporting stolen car, stolen: Deputies
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A carjacking victim, who called the police after "his" car was stolen, was arrested after detectives discovered that the man had stolen the car from a BMW dealership. Osceola County deputies responded to a report of an armed carjacking in Kissimmee when a man said he...
click orlando
1 dead, 4 injured in rollover crash on I-95 in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed and four other people were injured Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on I-95 north near U.S. Highway 1 in Ormond Beach. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN:...
Orlando police search for missing man last seen Wednesday
Orlando police need help finding a missing man.
click orlando
Student arrested after being caught with gun at Wekiva High School, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A student was arrested Friday after being found with a gun on the campus of an Orange County high school, according to deputies. Wekiva High School was placed on a secure hold Friday morning as Orange County deputies investigated rumors of — and later found — a student who had a gun on them, officials said.
fox35orlando.com
UCF officers relive rescue caught on bodycam after driver rolled car on campus
ORLANDO, Fla. - Bodycam footage shows UCF police officers running up to a flipped-over SUV. You can see a young woman trapped, standing behind the windshield. "As I get there, I realize there’s an overturned light post and the light post is knocked over with electrical wires out," said Officer Isabella Sanchez.
Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Volusia County
One person died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Volusia County Thursday morning, troopers said.
click orlando
‘One person left:’ Detective says DNA solved 2001 UCF student’s murder
ORLANDO, Fla. – A cold case detective assigned to investigate the 2001 murder of a UCF student turned to new DNA technology and genealogy research to identify the suspected killer, the veteran homicide investigator testified in court Friday. Benjamin Holmes is on trial for fatally shooting Christine Franke in...
Critical Septic Truck Driver Accident
A septic tank truck driver is in critical condition after a crash with a Walmart semi truck on I-4 in Osceola County, Florida. The incident occurred early in the morning in the westbound lanes near World Drive in Kissimmee.
Teen Arrested for Selling Marijuana-Laced Brownies at Florida High School
A 17-year-old student was taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly selling marijuana-laced brownies that resulted in a student being hospitalized.
click orlando
3 hurt in multivehicle crash on SR-429 in Ocoee, FHP says
A multivehicle crash Thursday morning in Orange County prompted the closure of State Road 429. The wreck was reported at 6:16 a.m. on S.R. 429 near Plant Street in Ocoee. Southbound S.R. 429 was closed in the area, but the roadway reopened around 7:40 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
click orlando
Oviedo police searching for man accused of depositing fraudulent check at bank
OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo police are searching for a man accused of depositing a fraudulent check at a Chase Bank two weeks ago. According to police, the man deposited the check into a Chase Bank account using a victim’s personal information on Jan. 19. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX...
click orlando
More charges filed in case of Seminole student with special needs abused on bus, district says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Additional charges have been filed in Seminole County in the case of a school bus driver accused of abusing a student with special needs and a bus monitor who investigators say saw it happen but did not report it, according to a district spokesperson. James...
WESH
2 pedestrians struck, killed at Osceola County intersection within two days of each other
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Two people have died within 48 hours of each other at the same place. In both instances, victims were trying to cross a dangerous intersection in St. Cloud. According to St. Cloud police, a man in his early 60s was trying to cross 13th Street...
Comments / 0