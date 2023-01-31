ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

Pedestrian killed in Kissimmee by hit-and-run driver, troopers say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Kissimmee, troopers say. It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive. Troopers say the vehicle fatally hit the pedestrian and then fled the scene. They are...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

63-year-old Orlando man killed in crash; SR-520 closed at Beachline

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Orlando man was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 520 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 12:25 a.m. on State Road 520 at State Road 528. As of 8 a .m., eastbound lanes of S.R. 520 remained closed in the area.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man found shot in neighborhood near Zellwood

ZELLWOOD, Fla. – A man was shot and injured Friday morning in an Orange County neighborhood, deputies said. The shooting was reported at 4:40 a.m. on Coral Berry Drive off U.S. 441 near Zellwood. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a man in...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing Kissimmee girl to enter plea

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 17-year-old accused of stabbing a 16-year-old Kissimmee girl to death in November is scheduled to appear before a judge later this month to enter a plea. Anas Muhammad faces a murder charge in the killing of Paola Pagan. He is expected to enter a plea during an arraignment hearing on Feb. 13.
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

‘One person left:’ Detective says DNA solved 2001 UCF student’s murder

ORLANDO, Fla. – A cold case detective assigned to investigate the 2001 murder of a UCF student turned to new DNA technology and genealogy research to identify the suspected killer, the veteran homicide investigator testified in court Friday. Benjamin Holmes is on trial for fatally shooting Christine Franke in...
ORLANDO, FL
crete

Critical Septic Truck Driver Accident

A septic tank truck driver is in critical condition after a crash with a Walmart semi truck on I-4 in Osceola County, Florida. The incident occurred early in the morning in the westbound lanes near World Drive in Kissimmee.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

3 hurt in multivehicle crash on SR-429 in Ocoee, FHP says

A multivehicle crash Thursday morning in Orange County prompted the closure of State Road 429. The wreck was reported at 6:16 a.m. on S.R. 429 near Plant Street in Ocoee. Southbound S.R. 429 was closed in the area, but the roadway reopened around 7:40 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
OCOEE, FL

