Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
AVANT Amplifies Focus on Vendor Engagement in 2023 to Drive Greater Success for Trusted Advisors
Additional investments in people, processes, and technology work to elevate the alignment between AVANT, its Trusted Advisors and vendor partners. AVANT, a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributor, today announced more investments are being made in people, processes and technology to net greater efficiencies, add more value and increase alignment between its Trusted Advisors and vendor partners.
salestechstar.com
Survey: IT and Engineering Teams Spend 40% Of Their Time Building and Maintaining Internal Tools and Workflows, Distracting From Building Products That Actually Drive Business Revenue
Internal Unveils All-in-One Platform to Streamline Internal Tool Development and Enable Teams to Focus on Building Products. Internal, the internal tools development platform, announced the results of a third-party survey of 500 US-based IT and engineering leaders regarding their views on internal tools and workflow development. The company also launched their all-in-one platform for internal tools, a comprehensive solution for custom app development, task management, and workflow automation on top of databases and APIs.
salestechstar.com
Life Science Connect Drives 5x Revenue Growth with ON24
With 95% more efficiency, Life Science Connect scales their webinar program by 4X through ON24. Life Science Connect, a media publishing and marketing and sales enablement company, scaled their webinar program output by 4X and improved their efficiency by 95%, resulting in 5X revenue growth. ON24, a leading digital engagement platform that helps sales and marketing teams create engaging experiences, generate data-driven insights and drive pipeline and revenue growth.
salestechstar.com
DealHub Partners with Gong to Power Deal Execution and Revenue Predictability
Together, DealHub and Gong provide sales teams with deep and holistic intelligence on buyer intent and deal sentiment. DealHub.io, the Next-Gen CPQ Platform, announced a partnership with Gong, the Reality Platform, to combine customer conversation and activity data from Gong with DealHub’s buyer journey insights. The partnership delivers a more complete picture of buyer engagement and sentiment throughout the sales process.
salestechstar.com
Ometria Delivered 430% ROI to Retailers, Reveals Total Economic Impact Study
CRM teams were able to deliver an 18% repurchase rate increase alongside improved customer engagement, presenting a risk-adjusted net present value of $3.5M to retailers. Ometria, the customer data and experience platform (CDXP) for retailers, commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact study examining the potential cost savings and business benefits of using Ometria’s CDXP over the course of three years. The study, published in January 2023, found that a composite organization representative of interviewed retailers deploying Ometria yielded a return on investment (ROI) of 430% by enabling more intuitive, AI-driven customer insights and messaging delivery.
salestechstar.com
How HoduSoft Helps CPaaS Companies In United States To Bring Innovative UC products
HoduSoft helps US CPaaS companies innovate UC products by providing support and solutions, driving success in the rapidly growing market. HoduSoft, one of the leading names in the global unified communications software market, is carving a name for itself in the United States by partnering with CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) companies such as Signalmash.
salestechstar.com
GEP Signs Extended Procurement Services Agreement With Macy’s Inc. To Help Drive Cost Savings at the Iconic National Retailer
GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that its contract has been renewed by Macy’s Inc., one of the nation’s premier retailers, to provide procurement consulting and contracting services, under a multiyear agreement. GEP, first selected in...
salestechstar.com
SalesRiver Raises $3.95 Million in Series A Financing to Accelerate Growth of Its First-In-Kind Sales Enablement Platform
SalesRiver, an enterprise sales enablement platform for distributed sales teams, announced that it has secured a $3.95mm Series A investment led by Mucker Capital. SalesRiver is a sales enablement platform serving enterprises spanning a broad portfolio of industries including all forms of insurance, mortgage, financial services, real estate, and home services. This first-of-its-kind platform expands organizational capabilities in four areas of the sales process: customer acquisition, lead and call routing, performance insights, and sales team management. Most noteworthy are SalesRiver’s intelligent lead and call routing based on flexible criteria, granular sales performance visibility within team hierarchies, and management of funding allocations throughout those hierarchies to improve marketing ROI at scale. All of this functionality is housed within a private-labeled platform branded uniquely to each customer.
salestechstar.com
Revenue, Hiring, and Customer Adoption Growth Accelerated in 2022: Aviso Outperforms Expectations to Complete Record-Setting Year
Aviso AI, the only AI-guided Revenue Operating System recognized for its single pane of glass platform, announced it outperformed expectations with a record-setting fiscal year. In FY23, the company grew revenue year-over-year by 200%, employee hiring by 175%, and customer adoption by 400% with more companies choosing Aviso over underperforming legacy forecasting and conversational intelligence tools. This included New Relic, a Fortune 500 telecommunications leader, and the category leading workflows platform, as well as expansions at Armis, DataStax, Mural, and RingCentral, further demonstrating why more businesses are retiring other sales apps and moving to the Aviso platform. Aviso also added to its global leadership team with the appointment of Kevin Cheng as Senior VP of Marketing and Kasturi Das Talukdar as Global Head of Sales Development.
salestechstar.com
RollWorks Helps Find Sales-Ready Accounts for Free With In-Market Account Finder
Free feature allows anyone to discover sales-ready accounts in just minutes. Account-based marketing platform RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, announced RollWorks In-Market Account Finder, a new free capability to help organizations discover sales-ready accounts within minutes. In-market buying signals are often invisible to B2B marketing and sales teams. But in...
salestechstar.com
LTIMindtree Partners with Criteo to Drive IT Operational Efficiency
Partnership delivers benefits to Criteo in the first year of five-year engagement. LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced a multi-year engagement that enables Criteo, the commerce media company, to enhance its business agility, IT service quality, and scalability. As part of the engagement, LTIMindtree provides end-to-end...
salestechstar.com
Standard AI to Acquire Skip
Groundbreaking new offering will combine self-checkout with autonomous retail for the first time ever, giving retailers immediate relief from labor and inflation challenges—and a hyper-accelerated path to an autonomous future. Standard AI, the world leader in Retail AI, announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire leading self-checkout...
salestechstar.com
TradeBeyond Underscores Commitment to Supply Chain Responsibility with New WRAP Integration
TradeBeyond, retail’s leading provider of global supply chain management solutions, has launched its new integration with Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) that incorporates the organization’s social sustainability certification data directly into TradeBeyond’s multi-enterprise platform. An independent nonprofit, WRAP runs the world’s largest social compliance certification program focused...
salestechstar.com
Blue Yonder Releases Q4 2022 Company Highlights and Q1 2023 Commerce Industry Insights
Seamless shopping experience, AI growth, need for automation, importance of stores and frontline workers, and stabilizing logistics among top trends Blue Yonder is monitoring heading into Q1 2022. Blue Yonder Holding, Inc. (Blue Yonder), a leading digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment provider, released its Q4 2022 Company Highlights...
salestechstar.com
Fetcher Names David Sidlar as Head of Operations
Fetcher, the leading full-service sourcing automation platform, recently announced that David Sidlar will lead the company’s Operations team. Sidlar brings to Fetcher extensive experience in talent operations, including previous leadership roles at Kelly Services, Allegis Group, and nextSource. He stepped into his new role in October and is responsible for leading the organization’s operational strategy and overseeing the day-to-day success of Fetcher’s sourcing and QA teams.
salestechstar.com
GEP’S Subhash Makhija Tapped for the Prestigious CNBC CEO Council
Subhash Makhija leads NJ-based global procurement and supply chain powerhouse GEP. Expected to bring deep understanding of supply chain risk and resilience, sustainability and digital transformation to preeminent leadership group. GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that its...
salestechstar.com
After Accelerated Growth and Momentum in 2022, Searchspring Solidifies Its Position As the Ultimate Shopper Experience Platform
Last year, the company advanced its product portfolio, acquired 250 new customers, secured a growth investment from PSG, and added new senior team members. Searchspring, a global leader in site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalization, today announced several accomplishments from the last year. Driven by the goal of creating the ultimate shopper experience, Searchspring invested in its product, process, and team in 2022. The company’s strategic approach to growth paid off as Searchspring signed over 250 new customers and secured a strategic growth investment from PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth. These efforts received recognition from industry award programs worldwide.
salestechstar.com
CTG Achieves AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon Connect
CTG , a leading provider of digital IT solutions and services that drive clients’ productivity and profitability in North America and Western Europe, announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Connect. Achieving the AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon Connect, a cloud-based...
salestechstar.com
Emerge Launches Rate Pulse, Empowers Shippers to Create Quotes That Get Results
Using this powerful new technology, shippers leverage lane-specific information to save time, reduce costs, and expedite spot market transaction. Emerge, the leading Freight Procurement Platform announced the launch of Rate Pulse, a new solution that streamlines the freight sourcing process for spot market transactions. The tool enhances the Emerge Spot TMS solution by providing market insights about specific lanes to shippers before quotes are created.
salestechstar.com
Rockwell Automation Names Bob Buttermore SVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer
Rockwell Automation, Inc., the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced that Robert (Bob) Buttermore will be named senior vice president and Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective Feb. 13. He will report to Rockwell Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Blake Moret. In this role, Buttermore...
Comments / 0