ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Woman, 23, Charged In Fatal Stabbing In Springfield Parking Lot: Police

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ij5IS_0kXPnQna00
Springfield Police Department Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department on Facebook

A 23-year-old woman from Springfield has been arrested and charged for stabbing another woman to death in the city over the weekend, authorities said.

Leshmarie Marin-Viera is facing a murder charge for the stabbing that happened in a parking lot on Liberty Street just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Officers provided first aid until paramedics could rush the victim to Baystate Medical Center, but doctors were not able to save her life, Public Information Officer for Springfield Police Ryan Walsh wrote on Twitter. The woman's name was not released.

Marin-Viera turned herself into police on Monday afternoon, Springfield Police report. The stabbing remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

31-Year-Old Man Shot On Aetna Street: Police

Worcester police said they are investigating a shooting in the area of Aetna Street that happened early Friday morning, Feb. 3. Police responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter call just before 12:30 a.m. They found the 31-year-old bleeding from a gunshot wound. Officers gave him aid, and paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, Worcester police said. They did not release the man's name or an update on his condition.
WORCESTER, MA
NBC Connecticut

Woman Arrested in Connection to Hartford Hotel Room Murder

A woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection to a homicide that happened in a Hartford hotel room several months ago. Hartford Police said 39-year-old Lisa Kittrell, of Bridgeport, was taken into custody Thursday after turning herself in at the police department. Authorities said 32-year-old Angel King was...
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Juvenile arrested following assault inside Springfield school

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An assault between two students at John F. Kennedy Middle School in Springfield left one student arrested and another hospitalized. Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Springfield Police responded to an assault at the school. Police explained that one female juvenile was placed under arrest after officers arrived on the scene and one male juvenile was transported to Baystate Medical Center to evaluate possible injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTIC News Talk 1080

Arrest made in Hartford homicide

Hartford police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a homicide from last fall. Under arrest is Lisa Kittrell, 39, of Bridgeport. Detectives say it was last November 6 that officers received a call to the Travel Inn Motel on Weston
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crews locate man reported missing in Granville State Forest

GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews have located a missing man that had been reported missing in the Granville State Forest. Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, they were called to the area of West Hartland Road for a man in his early 70′s who was reported missing by his wife.
GRANVILLE, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
470K+
Followers
66K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy