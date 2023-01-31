Read full article on original website
Mount Washington records coldest wind chill ever in US
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — History unfolded at the Mount Washington Observatory Friday. The air temperature there reached 45 degrees below zero, which is just a few degrees shy of the record at that site. However, winds gusted to over 100 mph which made that -45 degree temperature feel much colder.
CenterPoint sends crews to help those left in the dark across Texas, company says
HOUSTON — Dozens of CenterPoint workers from Houston were sent Friday to help our neighbors in Austin get power back from the winter storm. Austin is by far the hardest hit with some 150,000 customers, including homes and businesses, that were still in the dark Friday morning as temperatures rested in the 30s.
Austin doesn’t know when it’ll fully restore power as hundreds of thousands of Texans remain in the cold
AUSTIN, Texas — Hundreds of thousands of businesses and households across Central and East Texas remained without power Thursday as utility crews continued scrambling to fix power lines downed by freezing rain and fallen trees. The epicenter of the crisis was Austin, where the city-owned power utility said it...
Survey: Most Texans want marijuana restrictions loosened
HOUSTON — A large majority of Texans support easing restrictions on both medical and recreational marijuana, according to a new survey from the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs. It found 82 percent of Texans favor expanding the state’s medical marijuana program, 67 percent want to...
Ice, downed power lines cause significant power outages in North, Central Texas
About 400,000 customers were without power Thursday (Feb. 2) due to severe winter weather. The hardest hit areas were in the Austin area.
Love triangle escalates into shooting, stabbings that land 3 people in hospital, sheriff says
ALDINE, Texas — In what's believed to be a domestic violence-fueled situation, a woman and two men were injured and taken to an area hospital on Monday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The incident happened at a trailer near the intersection of Strawn and Chrisman roads in...
