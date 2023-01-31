Report: Buccaneers Blocked Quarterback Coach from Joining Dolphins Prior to 2022 Season

The Bucs reportedly blocked quarterback coach, Clyde Christensen, from joining the Miami Dolphins staff before the 2022 season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making a myriad of changes when it comes to coaching this offseason. One of those changes has come in the firing of quarterbacks coach, Clyde Christensen. With Christensen being let go, he has since announced that he is retiring from coaching, however, the Buccaneers will be liable for paying the final year of his contract next season.

With the coaching moves from last year's staff already finalized, information regarding things that happened in the past are starting to show themselves - including the fact that the Buccaneers blocked Christensen from joining the Miami Dolphins' staff as their offensive coordinator prior to the 2022 season when they hired Mike McDaniel as their head coach.

“Christensen has had to manage things, too,” Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported. “He was disappointed prior to the start of the 2022 season when the Bucs denied permission for him to accept a job with the Miami Dolphins as their offensive coordinator, an opportunity that came with a significant pay increase. He also was surprised he was part of the changes to [Todd] Bowles’ staff last week. He opted to retire but will be paid the final year of his contract.”

The interesting aspect of this is that there have been continuous rumors and speculation around Tom Brady potentially making his way to play for the Miami Dolphins. Now that he is retired, it is unknown whether or not Christensen would entertain the idea of joining Miami's staff in any sort of capacity.

The Buccaneers did all they could to help and try and keep Brady with them, but with all of their recent moves and the trouble they are having trying to find an OC candidate worthy of pitching to Brady it is looking bleak for them to retain him.

With Christensen and Brady's connection these past few years, it doesn't seem out of the question that Brady could also possibly entertain the idea of heading to Miami if Christensen were to head down south. That compared with the unknown of Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's health could be an opening for the Dolphins to sneak into the Brady sweepstakes this offseason.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2023 offseason.

