ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Another section of U.S. 70 in Craven County getting upgrade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People heading to the Crystal Coast will have fewer stop lights and cross traffic as another section of U.S. 70 is getting upgraded to interstate standards. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says three Craven County intersections will be converted into interchanges at a cost of...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

More of U.S. 70 in Craven County to be upgraded

NEW BERN, N.C. -– Another segment of an important corridor in eastern North Carolina will be upgraded to interstate standards, thanks to a $242 million state contract awarded last week. The N.C. Department of Transportation will improve 6.4 miles of U.S. 70 roughly between Thurman Road and the Havelock Bypass, as this blue line on a […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Dredging work starts Thursday in ‘critical’ part of Bogue Inlet

EMERALD ISLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ dredge vessel Merritt is set to begin dredging a critical part of the Bogue Inlet channel between Emerald Isle and Onslow County on Thursday, Feb. 2. Carteret County Shore Protection Office Manager Ryan Davenport, whose office helps plan and...
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WITN

Drought Update: Minor improvements for parts of the region

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This morning’s drought monitor update is showing a shift in the right direction. The moderate drought status has been slimmed down to a narrower corridor from Edenton to Columbia southward towards Warsaw and Jacksonville. The rest of Eastern NC maintains an “abnormally dry” designation.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Big crowd shows up for county/NCDOT transportation plan kickoff session

CEDAR POINT — Nearly 100 people showed up Tuesday for the kickoff of the Carteret County transportation plan development process in conjunction with the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The drop-in session was held in the Western Park Community Center and attracted many elected officials and town staffers, especially...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Motor Vehicle Accident Disrupts Flow of Traffic and Construction

On Tuesday during the lunch hour, a two motor vehicle accident caused a disruption to the flow of traffic and business. The accident occurred on US 70 West near the Waves Carwash and Murphy Express Gas Station. Lenoir County Emergency Services were on the scene of the accident and no...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Lenoir County deputies investigating afternoon shooting

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cypress Grove Drive, that’s off Pauls Path Road, between Kinston and La Grange. Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers says 20-year-old Savyone Grant had been shot in...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Pine Knoll Shores beach access damaged by vehicle

PINE KNOLL SHORES, Carteret County — A beach access walkway in Pine Knoll Shores was damaged recently by a vehicle and authorities are seeking information. According to the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department, sometime in the last 12 hours, a vehicle caused extensive damage to one of the beach access walkways. Officers are investigating the incident, but are asking anyone that has any information or may have seen what happened to call 252-247-2474. The vehicle involved will likely have extensive front-end damage.
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County intersection to become all-way stop

LA GRANGE, N.C. – An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 55 and N.C. 903 south of La Grange. The work will start around 8 a.m. and be completed by lunchtime, weather permitting. Currently, drivers […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Americans United alleges Beaufort Co. prayer practice ‘blatantly unconstitutional’; board to consider next steps

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) –The Beaufort County Board of Commissioners will consider potential next steps Monday after a nonprofit alleged the board is violating the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment by opening its meetings with a Christian prayer led by a member of the board. On Jan. 19, commissioners received a letter from Ian Smith, […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Trillium delivers gun locks to 28 DSS offices, including Carteret County

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Department of Social Services (DSS) is among 28 DSS departments in the region to recently receive gun locks from Trillium Health Resources to distribute to families who own firearms. Families will also receive education about gun safety, according to a press release from Trillium...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Recycling temporarily suspended in the City of Greenville

Recycling has been suspended in Greenville. Because of unscheduled equipment maintenance, ECVC is temporarily unable to process recycled material collected by the city, so the collection of recycling is suspended until further notice. Officials say blue carts that are placed at the curb will not be picked up while this...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New restaurant looks to bring garden to your table in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Using local ingredients for the freshest foods. Local restaurant Julep Contemporary Kitchen is located at 207B Greenville Blvd. SW in the Greenville Hilton. The main mission is to put on a creative spin on the dishes of the South while bringing local ingredients to your table. Julep has a seasonal menu […]
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

ENC January Weather In Review

You may have noticed a little groundhog on the 7-day this week, which means February is here! As much as we enjoy the tradition; regardless of what Punxsutawney Phil predicts on Thursday, we are still geared up to have 6 (and a half) more weeks of astronomical winter. Recently, however, it has been feeling a little more like early Spring rather than the middle of winter. So let's take a look at how our weather fared in the month of January.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville has new option for high-speed internet

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Metronet has finished setting up in Jacksonville, allowing residents and businesses to have access to multi-gigabit speeds. The company first announced that it would be providing services to the city in December 2021. A little over a year later, service is now available for installation. Residents are able to get two […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 31, Feb. 1 & 2

Bennitt "Ben" Hawkes, 85, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. PAULINE P. SNIPES, Morehead City. Pauline P. Snipes, 80, of Morehead...
BEAUFORT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy