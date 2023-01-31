Read full article on original website
Another section of U.S. 70 in Craven County getting upgrade
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People heading to the Crystal Coast will have fewer stop lights and cross traffic as another section of U.S. 70 is getting upgraded to interstate standards. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says three Craven County intersections will be converted into interchanges at a cost of...
More of U.S. 70 in Craven County to be upgraded
NEW BERN, N.C. -– Another segment of an important corridor in eastern North Carolina will be upgraded to interstate standards, thanks to a $242 million state contract awarded last week. The N.C. Department of Transportation will improve 6.4 miles of U.S. 70 roughly between Thurman Road and the Havelock Bypass, as this blue line on a […]
Dredging work starts Thursday in ‘critical’ part of Bogue Inlet
EMERALD ISLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ dredge vessel Merritt is set to begin dredging a critical part of the Bogue Inlet channel between Emerald Isle and Onslow County on Thursday, Feb. 2. Carteret County Shore Protection Office Manager Ryan Davenport, whose office helps plan and...
Drought Update: Minor improvements for parts of the region
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This morning’s drought monitor update is showing a shift in the right direction. The moderate drought status has been slimmed down to a narrower corridor from Edenton to Columbia southward towards Warsaw and Jacksonville. The rest of Eastern NC maintains an “abnormally dry” designation.
Big crowd shows up for county/NCDOT transportation plan kickoff session
CEDAR POINT — Nearly 100 people showed up Tuesday for the kickoff of the Carteret County transportation plan development process in conjunction with the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The drop-in session was held in the Western Park Community Center and attracted many elected officials and town staffers, especially...
Meeting with NCDOT takes place about all-way stop coming to Onslow County intersection
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – A meeting took place Thursday night in Onslow County concerning the installation of an all-way stop on NC 111 and Haw Branch Road. Some residents have questions and concerns about the intersection and hoped to get answers at the meeting. Just up the road at Mike’s Farm, owner and operator Mike Lowe […]
Motor Vehicle Accident Disrupts Flow of Traffic and Construction
On Tuesday during the lunch hour, a two motor vehicle accident caused a disruption to the flow of traffic and business. The accident occurred on US 70 West near the Waves Carwash and Murphy Express Gas Station. Lenoir County Emergency Services were on the scene of the accident and no...
Lenoir County deputies investigating afternoon shooting
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cypress Grove Drive, that’s off Pauls Path Road, between Kinston and La Grange. Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers says 20-year-old Savyone Grant had been shot in...
Pine Knoll Shores beach access damaged by vehicle
PINE KNOLL SHORES, Carteret County — A beach access walkway in Pine Knoll Shores was damaged recently by a vehicle and authorities are seeking information. According to the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department, sometime in the last 12 hours, a vehicle caused extensive damage to one of the beach access walkways. Officers are investigating the incident, but are asking anyone that has any information or may have seen what happened to call 252-247-2474. The vehicle involved will likely have extensive front-end damage.
Lenoir County intersection to become all-way stop
LA GRANGE, N.C. – An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 55 and N.C. 903 south of La Grange. The work will start around 8 a.m. and be completed by lunchtime, weather permitting. Currently, drivers […]
Americans United alleges Beaufort Co. prayer practice ‘blatantly unconstitutional’; board to consider next steps
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) –The Beaufort County Board of Commissioners will consider potential next steps Monday after a nonprofit alleged the board is violating the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment by opening its meetings with a Christian prayer led by a member of the board. On Jan. 19, commissioners received a letter from Ian Smith, […]
Looking at winter options for spotted sea trout; county creeks the go-to during chilly times
Spotted sea trout is a staple for many of us starting in late fall and continuing throughout winter. Where? That leads us to fish the local creeks where many of the fish overwinter, whether off the New, White Oak or Neuse rivers and also the productive waters of the Highway 24 Creeks off Bogue Sound.
Trillium delivers gun locks to 28 DSS offices, including Carteret County
BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Department of Social Services (DSS) is among 28 DSS departments in the region to recently receive gun locks from Trillium Health Resources to distribute to families who own firearms. Families will also receive education about gun safety, according to a press release from Trillium...
Recycling temporarily suspended in the City of Greenville
Recycling has been suspended in Greenville. Because of unscheduled equipment maintenance, ECVC is temporarily unable to process recycled material collected by the city, so the collection of recycling is suspended until further notice. Officials say blue carts that are placed at the curb will not be picked up while this...
North Carolina Charter Boat Captain Flees into Woods after Firing Shots at Deputies
On the evening of February 1st, a North Carolina charter boat captain fired shots at deputies before fleeing into the woods. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of law enforcement and the community, as well as the behavior of the captain.
New restaurant looks to bring garden to your table in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Using local ingredients for the freshest foods. Local restaurant Julep Contemporary Kitchen is located at 207B Greenville Blvd. SW in the Greenville Hilton. The main mission is to put on a creative spin on the dishes of the South while bringing local ingredients to your table. Julep has a seasonal menu […]
Put on your drinking shoes, Greenville’s Uptown Social District officially expands
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new ordinance is going into effect Wednesday in Uptown Greenville. Greenville City Council made the decision to combine the Uptown Social District and the Dickinson Avenue Social District in early January. The first chance to drink in these combined districts will be on Thursday and will run through Saturday. The […]
ENC January Weather In Review
You may have noticed a little groundhog on the 7-day this week, which means February is here! As much as we enjoy the tradition; regardless of what Punxsutawney Phil predicts on Thursday, we are still geared up to have 6 (and a half) more weeks of astronomical winter. Recently, however, it has been feeling a little more like early Spring rather than the middle of winter. So let's take a look at how our weather fared in the month of January.
Jacksonville has new option for high-speed internet
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Metronet has finished setting up in Jacksonville, allowing residents and businesses to have access to multi-gigabit speeds. The company first announced that it would be providing services to the city in December 2021. A little over a year later, service is now available for installation. Residents are able to get two […]
Area Death Notices - Jan. 31, Feb. 1 & 2
Bennitt "Ben" Hawkes, 85, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. PAULINE P. SNIPES, Morehead City. Pauline P. Snipes, 80, of Morehead...
