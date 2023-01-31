Noblesville Common Council member Brian Ayer has decided not to run for another term on the after 20 years of service to the city’s citizens. “I am proud of the progress our city has made since I began serving on council in 2003,” Ayer said. “We have worked together as a city to maintain our identity as an unmatched historic community while moving forward on projects that honor our heritage and make necessary investments to support our residents and businesses.”

