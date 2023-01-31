Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Glynn joins race for Carmel mayor
Fred Glynn, a former Hamilton County councilor, has joined the race to become the next mayor of Carmel. He will face Carmel City Council members Kevin “Woody” Rider and Sue Finkam in the May 2 Republican primary. Another city councilor, Miles Nelson, is running as a Democrat. Candidate filing ended at noon Feb. 3.
Current Publishing
Stoner seeks Zionsville town council seat
Democratic candidate Tiffany Stoner announced she will run for the District 5 seat on the Zionsville Town Council in the May 2 primary election. Stoner will run against Republican incumbent Brad Burk, council vice president who occupies one of the council’s two at-large seats. He has amended his candidacy to run for the seat in District 5, his home district. District 5 incumbent Josh Garrett is not seeking a third term.
Current Publishing
Candidate filing concludes in Carmel for May primary election
Candidate filing for the May 2 municipal primary election ended Feb. 3. Candidates to file are:. Kevin “Woody” Rider (R) Jonathan Blake (R) (Withdrawn from this race) Carmel City Council at-large (vote for three) Rich Taylor (R) Matthew J. Snyder (R) Jeff Worrell (R) Jonathan K. Blake (R)
Current Publishing
Democrat Eltz to limit campaign contributions while seeking Carmel City Council Southeast District seat
Democrat Jeremy Eltz filed Jan. 30 to run for Carmel City Council in the Southeast District. He is set to run against incumbent Republican Adam Aasen in the November general election, as no other candidates from either party had filed for the seat as of Feb. 1. Eltz and his...
Current Publishing
Irvine joins race for Carmel City Council’s South Central District seat
The race for Carmel City Council’s South Central District will be contested in November, as Democrat Jessica Irvine announced her candidacy Jan. 30. Incumbent Republican Tony Green previously announced he will seek re-election to the council. No other candidates in either party have filed. The filing deadline is Feb. 3.
Current Publishing
Experience as immigrant leads to Carmel City Council run for at-large candidate
The first 13 years Sara Draper lived in the U.S. were a bit more uneventful than she would have liked, as the terms of her visa prevented her from finding a job, continuing her education or even opening a credit card in her own name. So, after becoming a U.S....
readthereporter.com
Longest-serving Noblesville Common Council member retiring after 20 years
Noblesville Common Council member Brian Ayer has decided not to run for another term on the after 20 years of service to the city’s citizens. “I am proud of the progress our city has made since I began serving on council in 2003,” Ayer said. “We have worked together as a city to maintain our identity as an unmatched historic community while moving forward on projects that honor our heritage and make necessary investments to support our residents and businesses.”
Current Publishing
Zionsville honors retired Zionsville Community Schools superintendent
Mayor Emily Styron declared Jan. 31 Dr. Scott Robison Day in Zionsville. Robinson retired as superintendent of Zionsville Community Schools at the end of January. He had served as superintendent since 2006. (Photo courtesy of the Town of Zionsville)
WIBC.com
Zionsville 2040: Republican Candidate John Stehr’s Plan
ZIONSVILLE, Ind.--Republican candidate for Mayor of Zionsville John Stehr says he has a three-part comprehensive plan for Zionsville over the next 15 years if elected. He calls it “Zionsville 2040.”. “When I set out to run for mayor, I did it with a purpose – I want to make...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Banderas Point Coming to I-65 and SR 28
A $30 Million Dollar investment is coming to the intersection of I-65 and Indiana State Road 28 in Clinton County. The multifaceted development known as “Banderas Point” will include a premier 20,000 Square Foot event Center opening into a 56,000 Square foot indoor arena seating 5,000 people, nearly the seating capacity of Case Arena.
Current Publishing
Mayoral candidate Stehr releases video series outlining vision for Zionsville
Zionsville mayoral candidate John Stehr, a Republican, has shared his three-part comprehensive plan for the next 15 years in a series of videos on his campaign and social media channels. The plan, called “Zionsville 2040,” addresses areas of public safety, growth, and economic development and marketing and communication. Stehr’s campaign released the videos over the course of several weeks. Stehr is a retired broadcast journalist who is vying for the Republican nomination with former Zionsville Community Schools Board member Jane Burgess in the May 2 primary election. To watch the videos, visit https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlQRavJ2NjpqZrdljmyjnelbotS6aRRYe.
Current Publishing
Heart and Soul Clinic receives $35K grant
A nonprofit organization based in Westfield serving uninsured and underinsured clients has received a $35,000 grant from Hamilton County. Heart and Soul Clinic was among a dozen nonprofit organizations in the area that received grant funding from Hamilton County. In total, the nonprofits received more than $750,000 in support for 2023, officials said.
Noblesville, Anderson among central Indiana communities receiving tax credits for affordable housing
NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Housing projects in Anderson, Noblesville and Indianapolis have been awarded low income housing tax credits. The move comes as state leaders are calling for affordable housing options for Hoosiers. The Indiana Housing and Community Development authority chose five central Indiana housing projects to receive its most recent round of tax credit funding. “What we’re […]
cbs4indy.com
AES customers frustrated by high bills, company gives reasoning behind them
Some AES customers have told FOX59 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they're used to paying. AES customers frustrated by high bills, company gives …. Some AES customers have told FOX59 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they're used to paying. Indy high school athletes teaming up for...
Current Publishing
Kelly receives Synergize legacy honor
Brian Kelly, the recently retired co-founder of Current Publishing, was awarded Synergize’s third-annual Legacy of Impact Award at the relationship-building organization’s fourth-year kickoff event held Jan. 31 at The Cat Theater in Carmel. The award is gifted annually to someone who has made an astounding impact both on...
General Motors to pay hourly UAW workers up to $12,750
After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced that many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit shares.
cbs4indy.com
Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes
For those who do answer calls from unknown numbers, experts remind us that scammers often use “spoofing” techniques to make it look like they’re calling from a different location, sometimes in our own home town. Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes. For those who...
korncountry.com
CFD firefighter retires after serving nearly three decades
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) has announced the retirement of firefighter Glenn “Skeeter” Martin, a 29-year veteran of the department. He joined the CFD team in 1994. Martin is a certified Emergency Medical Technician and Hazardous Materials Technician. Firefighter Martin retires from his current...
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
Current Publishing
Riverview Health names interim president, CEO
Riverview Health has named Keith Jewell as its interim president and CEO. Jewell, who took over the role Jan. 18, comes to Riverview Health with more than 30 years of health care experience and most recently served as chief operating officer at OnPoint Real Estate Solutions in Fishers. He previously worked at St. Vincent Health in Evansville as president and oversaw a multi-hospital region of St. Vincent Health, according to a news release.
