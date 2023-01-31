Spectra’s Vail multi-cloud data management software enables customers to take full advantage of Wasabi’s low-cost, fast and reliable cloud storage on demand. Spectra Logic, a leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced a partnership with Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud company, that integrates Wasabi cloud storage with the Spectra Vail® unified data management solution. With the integration, Spectra Vail customers can now take advantage of Wasabi’s low-cost storage service, with no fees for egress or API requests, to further optimize data storage costs and accessibility across cloud and on-premises infrastructure. By ensuring that data resides in the location where it brings the most value and at optimal cost, Vail enables organizations to extend their data centers, unifying on-premises storage with Wasabi hot cloud storage for a modern, scalable hybrid cloud architecture.

