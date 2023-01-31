Read full article on original website
Sync2sell Launches New Marketplace Integrations for Lightspeed Users
Sync2Sell.com expands its offerings by now enabling Lightspeed Retail and Lightspeed Omnichannel users the ability to sync their shops to Facebook and Instagram. Users can control marketplace eCommerce business within their Point of Sale system with simplicity and ease. Industry leader Lightspeed Commerce helps entrepreneurs run both retail locations and...
Mobile Commerce Platform Fintiv Partners with Geoswift to Enable Cross-border Digital Remittance in Asia
Fintiv, a leading mobile commerce platform that brings together payments, loyalty programs, and mobile marketing in one place, has partnered with Geoswift, a payment technology company with significant expertise in Asian cross-border payments, to enable digital remittance payments into Asia through Fintiv’s versatile mobile wallets. The partnership will provide...
After Accelerated Growth and Momentum in 2022, Searchspring Solidifies Its Position As the Ultimate Shopper Experience Platform
Last year, the company advanced its product portfolio, acquired 250 new customers, secured a growth investment from PSG, and added new senior team members. Searchspring, a global leader in site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalization, today announced several accomplishments from the last year. Driven by the goal of creating the ultimate shopper experience, Searchspring invested in its product, process, and team in 2022. The company’s strategic approach to growth paid off as Searchspring signed over 250 new customers and secured a strategic growth investment from PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth. These efforts received recognition from industry award programs worldwide.
SendOwl Brings Fast and Easy Digital Product Commerce to 30M+ More Creators with Linktree Integration
To accelerate the $2B+ of digital goods already delivered via SendOwl platform. SendOwl, a technology company that empowers individual creators and businesses to sell any digital product anywhere online, announced an integration with Linktree, the link-in-bio creator and category leader. Linktree’s 30M+ users will have immediate access to the SendOwl Link App, allowing them to sell digital products and services directly from their Linktrees.
CTG Achieves AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon Connect
CTG , a leading provider of digital IT solutions and services that drive clients’ productivity and profitability in North America and Western Europe, announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Connect. Achieving the AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon Connect, a cloud-based...
Pyramid Analytics Expands Germany Team With Appointment of Martin McDonald as New VP for the DACH Region
McDonald will grow Pyramid Analytics’ DACH partner network and spearhead the in-region SAP strategy. Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering business analytics and decision intelligence provider, has appointed Martin McDonald as Vice President DACH. McDonald has held various management positions in global technology companies looking to enter the German (DACH) market, including FredHopper and CoreMetrics. He most recently was VP DACHEE, Southern Europe at customer data specialist Tealium.
Ingenico and Splitit Partner to Bring White-Label, Buy Now, Pay Later to Physical Checkout With Just One Touch
Ingenico’s PPaaS (Payments Platform-as-a-Service) and Splitit’s Installments-as-a-Service combine to revolutionize BNPL at the point of sale. Ingenico, a global leader in payments acceptance solutions and Splitit, the only white-label, card-based installment platform using existing consumer credit, today announced a global strategic partnership to bring one-touch, no-interest, buy now, pay later capability to the physical checkout experience using PPaaS, Ingenico’s innovative, cloud-based Payments-Platform-as-a-Service, and Splitit’s Installments-as-a-Service solution.
ShipperHQ Launches SDK to Streamline Integration with Third-Party Technologies
The ShipperHQ SDK is available now for logistics and technology partners, e-commerce platforms, and agencies seeking to leverage ShipperHQ’s advanced shipping technology to achieve greater operational efficiency. ShipperHQ, the leading shipping experience management solution, announced the release of its new software development kit, ShipperHQ SDK, at Manifest Vegas 2023.
How HoduSoft Helps CPaaS Companies In United States To Bring Innovative UC products
HoduSoft helps US CPaaS companies innovate UC products by providing support and solutions, driving success in the rapidly growing market. HoduSoft, one of the leading names in the global unified communications software market, is carving a name for itself in the United States by partnering with CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) companies such as Signalmash.
OneStream Recognized as a Leader in the Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix
CPM software provider recognized as a Leader for sixth consecutive year. OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced it was recognized as a leader in the 2023 Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix. The report states that demand for CPM solutions remains high as organizations seek to enhance their planning and forecasting capabilities amid rapidly changing external market factors and greater pressure to run lean finance teams.
KWIK Delivers An E-Commerce Platform That Facilitates Instant Loyalty And Revenue-Generating Incentive Programs For Brands And Affiliates
The simple-to-integrate app keeps transaction records, redemption information and provides critical data unobtrusively to Brand users. KwikClick, Inc., an industry-first, multi-purpose service platform and marketplace, which is free to users, utilizing KWIK’s intellectual properties to pay “waves” of commissions and other incentives to anyone willing to make a product recommendation through social media, announces enhanced patent protections critical to the development of their initial shopping-cart widget now available on any brands website.
LTIMindtree Partners with Criteo to Drive IT Operational Efficiency
Partnership delivers benefits to Criteo in the first year of five-year engagement. LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced a multi-year engagement that enables Criteo, the commerce media company, to enhance its business agility, IT service quality, and scalability. As part of the engagement, LTIMindtree provides end-to-end...
Spectra Logic Partners with Wasabi Technologies to Deliver Unparalleled Data Optimization Across Cloud and Hybrid Environments
Spectra’s Vail multi-cloud data management software enables customers to take full advantage of Wasabi’s low-cost, fast and reliable cloud storage on demand. Spectra Logic, a leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced a partnership with Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud company, that integrates Wasabi cloud storage with the Spectra Vail® unified data management solution. With the integration, Spectra Vail customers can now take advantage of Wasabi’s low-cost storage service, with no fees for egress or API requests, to further optimize data storage costs and accessibility across cloud and on-premises infrastructure. By ensuring that data resides in the location where it brings the most value and at optimal cost, Vail enables organizations to extend their data centers, unifying on-premises storage with Wasabi hot cloud storage for a modern, scalable hybrid cloud architecture.
Cybersecurity Leaders Launch First Attack Matrix for Software Supply Chain Security
Current and former cybersecurity leaders from Microsoft, Google, GitLab, Check Point, OWASP, Fortinet and others have already joined the open framework initiative, which is being led by OX Security. OX Security, the first end-to-end software supply chain security solution, announced the launch of OSC&R (Open Software Supply Chain Attack Reference),...
DealHub Partners with Gong to Power Deal Execution and Revenue Predictability
Together, DealHub and Gong provide sales teams with deep and holistic intelligence on buyer intent and deal sentiment. DealHub.io, the Next-Gen CPQ Platform, announced a partnership with Gong, the Reality Platform, to combine customer conversation and activity data from Gong with DealHub’s buyer journey insights. The partnership delivers a more complete picture of buyer engagement and sentiment throughout the sales process.
Emerge Launches Rate Pulse, Empowers Shippers to Create Quotes That Get Results
Using this powerful new technology, shippers leverage lane-specific information to save time, reduce costs, and expedite spot market transaction. Emerge, the leading Freight Procurement Platform announced the launch of Rate Pulse, a new solution that streamlines the freight sourcing process for spot market transactions. The tool enhances the Emerge Spot TMS solution by providing market insights about specific lanes to shippers before quotes are created.
Atlas AI Announces Inclusive Growth Platform Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace
Atlas AI, a leading provider of AI-powered decision-making solutions, is proud to announce its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace. This new offering provides organizations with easy access to Atlas AI’s powerful AI predictive analytics platform, which can help organizations decide where to invest in sales and infrastructure growth in historically underserved regions around the world.
Deck Commerce Recognized in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Retail Distributed Order Management Systems
Deck Commerce, a leading order management system for direct-to-consumer retailers, announces that the company has been recognized by Gartner, Inc., in its 2022 Market Guide for Retail Distributed Order Management Systems. Gartner defines Retail Distributed Order Management (DOM) systems as configurable rule-based procedures to orchestrate the fulfillment of customer orders...
QAD Launches New Brand to Embody its Adaptive Enterprise Vision and Growth Journey
New visual brand unifies QAD’s growing product suite and signifies its position in the SaaS market. QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, has launched a new visual brand. A brand is more than just a logo. It is the identifying...
Verint Workforce Management Wins TrustRadius 2023 Best Software Ratings in Multiple Categories
Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, announced that TrustRadius has recognized Verint Workforce Management™ (WFM) with three Winter 2023 “Best of Awards” – Best Feature Set, Best Value for the Price, and Best Relationship. “We are proud to be a part of the TrustRadius community as this...
