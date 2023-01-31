Read full article on original website
Related
Section III boys basketball rebounding leaders, sorted by league, through Feb. 1
Section III boys basketball rebounding leaders, sorted by league, through Feb. 1. Stats provided to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. Minimum 10 games played.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Feb. 3
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 3. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
HS roundup: West Canada Valley boys basketball tops Morrisville-Eaton, coach grabs 100th victory
It was a special Friday evening for the West Canada Valley boys basketball team in its road contest against Center State Conference foe Morrisville-Eaton. Not only did WCV top the Warriors by a score of 92-63 for its seventh win in a row, head coach David Smith also recorded his 100th-career victory.
CNY girls volleyball coach who leads 2 different programs earns 200th-career win
A Central New York girls volleyball coach who sits at the helm of two different Section III programs earned his 200th-career varsity victory Thursday night.
Poll results: Who are the best all-around players in Section III girls basketball?
Syracuse, N.Y. — We asked readers who they believed the best overall large school and small school girls basketball players are this season. The results are in and Liverpool’s Nevaeh Wingate and Utica Notre Dame’s Ella Trinkaus were voted as the best overall players in the section this season.
CNY girls basketball team ranked No. 1 in state taken down by ‘hometown rival’ for first loss of season
West Canada Valley girls basketball has spent nearly every week of the 2022-23 season at the top of the Class D state rankings.
High school roundup: Cortland-Homer ice hockey edges CBA/J-D in ‘statement win’
The Cortland-Homer boys ice hockey team topped Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt, 6-5, in a Section III Division II contest on Thursday.
Community steeped in bowling tradition key to Homer boys, girls league titles
For many young bowlers in Homer, tagging along with parents to the bowling alley has become a rite of passage. That tradition has translated into a steady stream of talented bowlers flowing through the Trojan’s boys and girls programs, which on Wednesday were both crowned Onondaga High School League champions.
Jordan-Elbridge girls basketball knocks off Cato-Meridian, celebrates coach’s 100th win (96 photos)
Jordan-Elbridge coach Leslie Ahern was expecting to celebrate her seniors on Thursday night against Cato-Meridian. Turns out, the evening was more than just a Senior Night spotlight.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
58K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0