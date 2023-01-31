Read full article on original website
Howell Man, 94, Killed In Garden State Parkway Toll Plaza Crash
A 94-year-old man from Howell was killed when he drove into a concrete toll plaza along the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at 3:13 p.m., Thursday, Feb 2 on the parkway southbound at milepost 68.9 in Barnegat Township, according to New Jersey State Police. Preliminary investigation revealed...
Off-duty Pemberton Township police patrolman dies following car crash
PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A Pemberton Township police patrolman died following a car crash while off-duty Thursday evening.The crash happened along Jackson Road near the Atco Speedway in Waterford Township.Pemberton Township identified the patrolman as Brian Lucykanish, who, the department said, was a father and Air Force veteran.Investigators haven't released the cause of the crash, which shut down Jackson Road for several hours.At Pemberton Township's municipal building, flags were flying at half-staff, and a purple and black banner was flying outside police headquarters.Funeral arrangements for Patrolman Lucykanish haven't yet been announced.
19-year-old Arrested in Connection to January Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
Officials in Atlantic City say a man wanted in connection to a shooting in the city last month is now off of the streets. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of January 13th in the 3900 block of Ventnor Avenue. At the scene, officers located a 20-year-old man...
Atlantic City teen already detained is ordered held in double shooting
An Atlantic City teen already held on a gun charge was ordered detained Friday in a shooting that wounded a man and woman in December. Quadri Cooper, 18, and two others ambushed the pair sitting in a car in the 400 block of North New Jersey Avenue just after 3 p.m. Dec. 16, according to information released in court.
Teenage Pair Arrested In Shooting In Atlantic City
A pair of teenagers was arrested in connection with a shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. An investigation conducted by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit led to the identification of a suspect wanted for a shooting that occurred on January 13, 2023. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7:46 p.m.,...
Driver, 40, Struck Tree, Killed In Cape May County
A 40-year-old woman was killed when her car went off the roadway and struck a tree in Cape May County, authorities said. The crash occurred at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Route 47 (North Delsea Drive) near milepost 16.8 in Dennis Township, New Jersey State Police said. Melissa DeJesus,...
Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report
WOODBURY, NJ – A 15-year-old male, who police say may have run away from home, was reported missing on January 27th. The Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Ayden Collins who was last seen leaving his residence at 8 am on Lafayette Ave. Ayden is described as a light skinned black male with a thin build with a moustache and curly or braided hair. If you have any information on Ayden’s whereabouts please contact Gloucester County Dispatch @856-845-0064. The post Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Caught on camera: 3 men sought stealing vehicles from residences in Moorrestown, police say
MOORESTOWN, N.J. - Moorestown police were kept busy early Tuesday morning after three men stole two different vehicles from two different homes. Officials say the first incident police responded to happened on the 200 block of Country Club Drive, around 4:15 in the morning. A vehicle pulled up and a...
HS 'Active Shooter' Lockdown In South Jersey Results In Arrest Of Philadelphia Woman
A 29-year-old woman from Philadelphia has been arrested in connection with a false "active shooter" report last week. On Jan. 23, Cape May County Dispatch received a phone call reporting an active shooter at the Lower Cape May Regional High School. The school was locked down. An immediate multi-agency response...
Can We Fix The Pot Holes On Jimmie Leeds Road In Galloway, NJ?
Seriously though, nobody likes to travel down a road having to swerve left and right like you're trying to avoid hitting an animal just because you're trying to protect your tires. I'm talking about all of the awful roads here in South Jersey. If you're offended by that, then, chances...
Car Strikes Utility Pole On Calhoun Street
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One person suffered injuries after they crash into a utility pole on Calhoun between West Paul Ave. The crash knocked the power out for a brief minute in some parts of the North Ward and Ewing Township, Ewing Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health Paramedics transported the driver to Capital Health Medical center. Prospect heights fire department responded to the scene and later turned the scene over to Trenton officials. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
35-Year-Old Sicklerville Man Faces First-Degree Attempted Murder & Weapons Offenses in Connection With Shooting
A Sicklerville man has been arrested and charged with the shooting of a man on November 4, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On January 4, 2023, following an investigation by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the...
Two More Suspects Arrested In Bridgeton Killing: Prosecutor
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday,, Jan. 29, in Bridgeton, authorities said. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, two 17-year-old juveniles from Bridgeton were charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. As previously announced, Iban Perez, 21,...
