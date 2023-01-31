ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Daily Voice

Howell Man, 94, Killed In Garden State Parkway Toll Plaza Crash

A 94-year-old man from Howell was killed when he drove into a concrete toll plaza along the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at 3:13 p.m., Thursday, Feb 2 on the parkway southbound at milepost 68.9 in Barnegat Township, according to New Jersey State Police. Preliminary investigation revealed...
HOWELL, NJ
CBS Philly

Off-duty Pemberton Township police patrolman dies following car crash

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A Pemberton Township police patrolman died following a car crash while off-duty Thursday evening.The crash happened along Jackson Road near the Atco Speedway in Waterford Township.Pemberton Township identified the patrolman as Brian Lucykanish, who, the department said, was a father and Air Force veteran.Investigators haven't released the cause of the crash, which shut down Jackson Road for several hours.At Pemberton Township's municipal building, flags were flying at half-staff, and a purple and black banner was flying outside police headquarters.Funeral arrangements for Patrolman Lucykanish haven't yet been announced.
PEMBERTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Pair Arrested After Holding Woman Against Her Will In Atlantic City

A man and a woman were arrested after allegedly holding a female acquaintance against her will after an argument, authorities said. At approximately 12:36 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 30, Atlantic City patrol were dispatched to the first block of north Missouri Avenue after police communications received a 911 call from a female reporting that she was being chased by a male with a gun who was driving a silver Chevy Equinox.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Winslow Shooting

A Gloucester County man has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a fall shooting in Camden County, authorities said. Khadafy Jones, 35, of Sicklerville was charged with the shooting of a man on Nov. 4, 2022, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Teenage Pair Arrested In Shooting In Atlantic City

A pair of teenagers was arrested in connection with a shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. An investigation conducted by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit led to the identification of a suspect wanted for a shooting that occurred on January 13, 2023. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7:46 p.m.,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report

WOODBURY, NJ – A 15-year-old male, who police say may have run away from home, was reported missing on January 27th. The Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Ayden Collins who was last seen leaving his residence at 8 am on Lafayette Ave. Ayden is described as a light skinned black male with a thin build with a moustache and curly or braided hair. If you have any information on Ayden’s whereabouts please contact Gloucester County Dispatch @856-845-0064. The post Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOODBURY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Car Strikes Utility Pole On Calhoun Street

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One person suffered injuries after they crash into a utility pole on Calhoun between West Paul Ave. The crash knocked the power out for a brief minute in some parts of the North Ward and Ewing Township, Ewing Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health Paramedics transported the driver to Capital Health Medical center. Prospect heights fire department responded to the scene and later turned the scene over to Trenton officials. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Two People Critically Wounded In South Jersey Shooting

Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in South Jersey, authorities said.Bridgeton police responded to a home on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 for a shooting.Police officers found two Bridgeton men, 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds.Both victims were airlifted…
BRIDGETON, NJ
Daily Voice

Two More Suspects Arrested In Bridgeton Killing: Prosecutor

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday,, Jan. 29, in Bridgeton, authorities said. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, two 17-year-old juveniles from Bridgeton were charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. As previously announced, Iban Perez, 21,...
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ.com

2 victims airlifted after shooting in South Jersey

Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting Wednesday night in Bridgeton. Officers responded to a residence on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two Bridgeton men, ages 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Both were airlifted...
BRIDGETON, NJ
